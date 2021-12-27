ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Highest-rated steakhouses in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSh3U_0d1qCbmj00
stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Reno on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPh67_0d1qCbmj00
Tripadvisor

#15. Land Ocean New American Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13967 S Virginia St Suite 914, Reno, NV 89511-8999
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDJhW_0d1qCbmj00
Tripadvisor

#14. Sizzler - Sparks

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 615 E Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89431-4681
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOuQJ_0d1qCbmj00
Tripadvisor

#13. Hobey's Restaurant & Casino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5195 Sun Valley Blvd, Sun Valley, NV 89433-8121
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38GSsj_0d1qCbmj00
Tripadvisor

#12. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1805 E Lincoln Way, Sparks, NV 89434-8952
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KB7iW_0d1qCbmj00
Tripadvisor

#11. Roxy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (457 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 345 N Virginia St Eldorado Resort Casino, Reno, NV 89501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uppk2_0d1qCbmj00
Tripadvisor

#10. Anthony's Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1100 Nugget Ave Nugget Casino Resort, Sparks, NV 89431-5750
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46nNb8_0d1qCbmj00
Tripadvisor

#9. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 407 N Virginia St. Silver Legacy Casino, Reno, NV 89501
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixaYV_0d1qCbmj00
Tripadvisor

#8. The Steakhouse Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: John Ascuaga's Nugget Nugget Blvd, Sparks, NV
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfEIv_0d1qCbmj00
Tripadvisor

#7. The Steak House at Western Village

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (438 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 815 Nichols Blvd Western Village Inn & Casino, Sparks, NV 89434-5364
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNdcu_0d1qCbmj00
Tripadvisor

#6. Cactus Creek Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4720 N Virginia St Bonanza Casino, Reno, NV 89506-9031
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XK8AG_0d1qCbmj00
Tripadvisor

#5. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3645 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-6002
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GoLlO_0d1qCbmj00
Tripadvisor

#4. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 150 Damonte Ranch Pkwy, Reno, NV 89521-3957
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brfTI_0d1qCbmj00
Tripadvisor

#3. Ruby River Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (372 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2750 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-4214
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v12jN_0d1qCbmj00
Tripadvisor

#2. Atlantis Steakhouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3800 S Virginia St Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Reno, NV 89502-6005
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EoGpv_0d1qCbmj00
Tripadvisor

#1. Bimini Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (444 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2707 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-4213
- Read more on Tripadvisor

