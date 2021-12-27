stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Reno on Tripadvisor .

#15. Land Ocean New American Grill

#14. Sizzler - Sparks

#13. Hobey's Restaurant & Casino

#12. Outback Steakhouse

#11. Roxy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 13967 S Virginia St Suite 914, Reno, NV 89511-8999- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 615 E Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89431-4681- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5195 Sun Valley Blvd, Sun Valley, NV 89433-8121- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1805 E Lincoln Way, Sparks, NV 89434-8952- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (457 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 345 N Virginia St Eldorado Resort Casino, Reno, NV 89501

#10. Anthony's Chophouse

#9. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#8. The Steakhouse Grill

#7. The Steak House at Western Village

#6. Cactus Creek Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1100 Nugget Ave Nugget Casino Resort, Sparks, NV 89431-5750- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 407 N Virginia St. Silver Legacy Casino, Reno, NV 89501- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: John Ascuaga's Nugget Nugget Blvd, Sparks, NV- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (438 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 815 Nichols Blvd Western Village Inn & Casino, Sparks, NV 89434-5364- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4720 N Virginia St Bonanza Casino, Reno, NV 89506-9031

#5. Outback Steakhouse

#4. Texas Roadhouse

#3. Ruby River Steakhouse

#2. Atlantis Steakhouse

#1. Bimini Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3645 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-6002- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 150 Damonte Ranch Pkwy, Reno, NV 89521-3957- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (372 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2750 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-4214- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,106 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3800 S Virginia St Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Reno, NV 89502-6005- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (444 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2707 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-4213

