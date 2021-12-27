Highest-rated steakhouses in Reno, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Reno on Tripadvisor .
#15. Land Ocean New American Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13967 S Virginia St Suite 914, Reno, NV 89511-8999
#14. Sizzler - Sparks- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 615 E Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89431-4681
#13. Hobey's Restaurant & Casino- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5195 Sun Valley Blvd, Sun Valley, NV 89433-8121
#12. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1805 E Lincoln Way, Sparks, NV 89434-8952
#11. Roxy- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (457 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 345 N Virginia St Eldorado Resort Casino, Reno, NV 89501
#10. Anthony's Chophouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1100 Nugget Ave Nugget Casino Resort, Sparks, NV 89431-5750
#9. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 407 N Virginia St. Silver Legacy Casino, Reno, NV 89501
#8. The Steakhouse Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: John Ascuaga's Nugget Nugget Blvd, Sparks, NV
#7. The Steak House at Western Village- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (438 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 815 Nichols Blvd Western Village Inn & Casino, Sparks, NV 89434-5364
#6. Cactus Creek Prime Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4720 N Virginia St Bonanza Casino, Reno, NV 89506-9031
#5. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3645 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-6002
#4. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 150 Damonte Ranch Pkwy, Reno, NV 89521-3957
#3. Ruby River Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (372 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2750 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-4214
#2. Atlantis Steakhouse- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3800 S Virginia St Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Reno, NV 89502-6005
#1. Bimini Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (444 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2707 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-4213
