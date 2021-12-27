Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Orlando on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Boi Brazil Churrascaria

Tripadvisor

#29. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#28. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#27. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#26. Bull & Bear Steakhouse at Waldorf Astoria Orlando

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (410 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5668 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8509- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 309 N Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL 32828- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1150 Blackwood Ave, Ocoee, FL 34761-4546- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 610 North Orlando Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,565 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln, Orlando, FL 32821-4024

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#24. STK Orlando

Tripadvisor

#23. The Venetian Chop House

Tripadvisor

#22. Morton's The Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#21. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (276 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1301 Florida Mall Avenue Florida Mall, Orlando, FL 32809- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,384 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1580 E Buena Vista Dr Disney Springs, Orlando, FL 32830-8431- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Fusion- Price: $$$$- Address: 8101 World Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32821-5408- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (450 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd Suite 132, Orlando, FL 32819- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,655 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8195 Vineland Ave, Orlando, FL 32821-6847

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. The Palm - Orlando

Tripadvisor

#19. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#18. Black Angus Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#17. The Capital Grille

Tripadvisor

#16. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (858 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5800 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (464 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5449 Gateway Village Cir, Orlando, FL 32812- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,801 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6231 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (377 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd Suite A146, Orlando, FL 32839- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,538 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8181 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster

Tripadvisor

#14. Kres Chophouse

Tripadvisor

#13. Black Angus Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#12. Hemingway's

Tripadvisor

#11. Linda's La Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 729 Lee Rd, Orlando, FL 32810-5621- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (500 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 17 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32801-3301- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (795 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 12399 State Road 535 (just past Crossroads Plaza), Orlando, FL 32836- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (600 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1 Grand Cypress Blvd One Grand Cypress Blvd, 32836-6734, Orlando, Florida, Orlando, FL 32836-6734- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4721 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-4395

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#9. Spencer's For Steak & Chops

Tripadvisor

#8. Charley's Steak House

Tripadvisor

#7. Yachtsman Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#6. Vito's Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (646 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 7501 W Sand Lake Rd Fountain Plaza, Orlando, FL 32819-5109- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (793 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 6001 Destination Pkwy Hilton Orlando, Orlando, FL 32819- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,094 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 8255 International Dr Ste 100 #100, Orlando, FL 32819-9350- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,488 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1700 Epcot Resorts Boulevard Disney's Yacht Club Resort, Orlando, FL 32830- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,743 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 8633 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9334

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. A Land Remembered

Tripadvisor

#4. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Tripadvisor

#3. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#2. Sear + Sea

Tripadvisor

#1. Shula's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 9939 Universal Blvd 9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819-8701- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (514 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 8030 Via Dellagio Way Bldg F, Orlando, FL 32819-5422- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (469 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 9150 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8112- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 14900 Chelonia Parkway JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek, Orlando, FL 32821- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,061 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Orlando, FL 32830

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor