Orlando, FL

Highest-rated steakhouses in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKvOb_0d1qCY5Q00
Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Orlando on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovG7i_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#30. Boi Brazil Churrascaria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (410 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5668 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8509
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJeYF_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#29. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 309 N Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL 32828
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHOz8_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#28. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1150 Blackwood Ave, Ocoee, FL 34761-4546
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSck1_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#27. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 610 North Orlando Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCxu9_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#26. Bull & Bear Steakhouse at Waldorf Astoria Orlando

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,565 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln, Orlando, FL 32821-4024
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14UEPK_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#25. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (276 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1301 Florida Mall Avenue Florida Mall, Orlando, FL 32809
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZ9QW_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#24. STK Orlando

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,384 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1580 E Buena Vista Dr Disney Springs, Orlando, FL 32830-8431
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gLAz_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#23. The Venetian Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Fusion
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8101 World Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32821-5408
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQE1w_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#22. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (450 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd Suite 132, Orlando, FL 32819
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWFzM_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#21. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,655 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8195 Vineland Ave, Orlando, FL 32821-6847
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4DNb_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#20. The Palm - Orlando

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (858 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5800 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICr95_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#19. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (464 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5449 Gateway Village Cir, Orlando, FL 32812
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18cZXR_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#18. Black Angus Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,801 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6231 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3im8_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#17. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (377 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd Suite A146, Orlando, FL 32839
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kxjpi_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#16. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,538 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8181 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXQd6_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#15. Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 729 Lee Rd, Orlando, FL 32810-5621
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kz2Gl_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#14. Kres Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (500 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 17 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32801-3301
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Zctb_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#13. Black Angus Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (795 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12399 State Road 535 (just past Crossroads Plaza), Orlando, FL 32836
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1si1_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#12. Hemingway's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (600 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Grand Cypress Blvd One Grand Cypress Blvd, 32836-6734, Orlando, Florida, Orlando, FL 32836-6734
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9EEM_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#11. Linda's La Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4721 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-4395
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pA8TI_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#10. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (646 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7501 W Sand Lake Rd Fountain Plaza, Orlando, FL 32819-5109
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSDLE_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#9. Spencer's For Steak & Chops

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (793 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6001 Destination Pkwy Hilton Orlando, Orlando, FL 32819
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0Xge_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#8. Charley's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,094 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8255 International Dr Ste 100 #100, Orlando, FL 32819-9350
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CCF7_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#7. Yachtsman Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,488 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1700 Epcot Resorts Boulevard Disney's Yacht Club Resort, Orlando, FL 32830
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205mEG_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#6. Vito's Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,743 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8633 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9334
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RmELD_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#5. A Land Remembered

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9939 Universal Blvd 9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819-8701
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27K7NU_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#4. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (514 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8030 Via Dellagio Way Bldg F, Orlando, FL 32819-5422
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RWeSm_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#3. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (469 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9150 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8112
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01yfXS_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#2. Sear + Sea

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 14900 Chelonia Parkway JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek, Orlando, FL 32821
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JSCSl_0d1qCY5Q00
Tripadvisor

#1. Shula's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,061 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Orlando, FL 32830
- Read more on Tripadvisor

