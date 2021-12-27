ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Highest-rated steakhouses in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Cincinnati on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUAKT_0d1qCXCh00
Tripadvisor

#28. O'Charley's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5262 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249
Tripadvisor

#27. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3480 Valley Plaza Parkway, Fort Wright, KY 41017
Tripadvisor

#26. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Australian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Cincinnati Airport, Cincinnati, OH
Tripadvisor

#25. Maury's Tiny Cove Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3908 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211-4792
Tripadvisor

#24. Walt's Hitching Post

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (239 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3300 Madison Pike, Fort Wright, KY 41017-8114
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x59uC_0d1qCXCh00
Tripadvisor

#23. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6168 Glenway Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45211
Tripadvisor

#22. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9880 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45251
Tripadvisor

#21. Favorites Steak and Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6301 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230-5237
Tripadvisor

#20. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11700 Princeton Pike Wimbleton Plaza Shopping Center, Cincinnati, OH 45224
Tripadvisor

#19. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3720 Stonecreek Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45251-1449
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0NjR_0d1qCXCh00
Tripadvisor

#18. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7731 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230
Tripadvisor

#17. Trotta's Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 441 6th Ave, Dayton, KY 41074-1117
Tripadvisor

#16. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9681 Colerain Ave Northgate Mall, Cincinnati, OH 45251-2005
Tripadvisor

#15. Losanti

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1401 Race St Over the Rhine, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7009
Tripadvisor

#14. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6620 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45247
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dm1jm_0d1qCXCh00
Tripadvisor

#13. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9141 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249
Tripadvisor

#12. Lisse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 530 Main St, Covington, KY 41011-1330
Tripadvisor

#11. Embers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8170 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236-2904
Tripadvisor

#10. Blinkers Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (412 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 318 Greenup St, Covington, KY 41011-5705
Tripadvisor

#9. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 441 Vine St Suite 1H, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2821
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BN0uf_0d1qCXCh00
Tripadvisor

#8. Prime Cincinnati

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 580 Walnut St #100, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Tripadvisor

#7. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 100 E Freedom Way #160 The Banks Development, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Tripadvisor

#6. Eddie Merlot’s

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (302 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10808 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242-3213
Tripadvisor

#5. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3821 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209
Tripadvisor

#4. Tony's Of Cincinnati

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 12110 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249-1731
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMcIq_0d1qCXCh00
Tripadvisor

#3. Jeff Ruby's Carlo & Johnny

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9769 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242-7215
Tripadvisor

#2. Jeff Ruby's Precinct

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (914 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 311 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226-2135
Tripadvisor

#1. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Cincinnati

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (727 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 700 Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2015
