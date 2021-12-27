Highest-rated steakhouses in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor
stockcreations // Shutterstock
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Cincinnati on Tripadvisor .
Tripadvisor
#28. O'Charley's- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5262 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249
Tripadvisor
#27. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3480 Valley Plaza Parkway, Fort Wright, KY 41017
Tripadvisor
#26. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Australian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Cincinnati Airport, Cincinnati, OH
Tripadvisor
#25. Maury's Tiny Cove Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3908 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211-4792
Tripadvisor
#24. Walt's Hitching Post- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (239 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3300 Madison Pike, Fort Wright, KY 41017-8114
Tripadvisor
#23. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6168 Glenway Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45211
Tripadvisor
#22. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9880 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45251
Tripadvisor
#21. Favorites Steak and Pasta- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6301 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230-5237
Tripadvisor
#20. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11700 Princeton Pike Wimbleton Plaza Shopping Center, Cincinnati, OH 45224
Tripadvisor
#19. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3720 Stonecreek Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45251-1449
Tripadvisor
#18. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7731 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230
Tripadvisor
#17. Trotta's Steak & Seafood- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 441 6th Ave, Dayton, KY 41074-1117
Tripadvisor
#16. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9681 Colerain Ave Northgate Mall, Cincinnati, OH 45251-2005
Tripadvisor
#15. Losanti- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1401 Race St Over the Rhine, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7009
Tripadvisor
#14. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6620 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45247
Tripadvisor
#13. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9141 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249
Tripadvisor
#12. Lisse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 530 Main St, Covington, KY 41011-1330
Tripadvisor
#11. Embers- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8170 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236-2904
Tripadvisor
#10. Blinkers Tavern- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (412 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 318 Greenup St, Covington, KY 41011-5705
Tripadvisor
#9. Morton's The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 441 Vine St Suite 1H, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2821
Tripadvisor
#8. Prime Cincinnati- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 580 Walnut St #100, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Tripadvisor
#7. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 100 E Freedom Way #160 The Banks Development, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Tripadvisor
#6. Eddie Merlot’s- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (302 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10808 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242-3213
Tripadvisor
#5. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3821 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209
Tripadvisor
#4. Tony's Of Cincinnati- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 12110 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249-1731
Tripadvisor
#3. Jeff Ruby's Carlo & Johnny- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9769 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242-7215
Tripadvisor
#2. Jeff Ruby's Precinct- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (914 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 311 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226-2135
Tripadvisor
#1. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Cincinnati- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (727 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 700 Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2015
