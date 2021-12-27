stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Cincinnati on Tripadvisor .

#28. O'Charley's

#27. Texas Roadhouse

#26. Outback Steakhouse

#25. Maury's Tiny Cove Steak House

#24. Walt's Hitching Post

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (51 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5262 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3480 Valley Plaza Parkway, Fort Wright, KY 41017- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Australian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: Cincinnati Airport, Cincinnati, OH- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3908 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211-4792- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (239 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3300 Madison Pike, Fort Wright, KY 41017-8114

#23. Outback Steakhouse

#22. Outback Steakhouse

#21. Favorites Steak and Pasta

#20. Outback Steakhouse

#19. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6168 Glenway Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45211- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9880 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45251- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 6301 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230-5237- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (78 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11700 Princeton Pike Wimbleton Plaza Shopping Center, Cincinnati, OH 45224- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3720 Stonecreek Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45251-1449

#18. Outback Steakhouse

#17. Trotta's Steak & Seafood

#16. LongHorn Steakhouse

#15. Losanti

#14. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7731 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 441 6th Ave, Dayton, KY 41074-1117- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9681 Colerain Ave Northgate Mall, Cincinnati, OH 45251-2005- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1401 Race St Over the Rhine, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7009- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (52 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6620 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45247

#13. LongHorn Steakhouse

#12. Lisse

#11. Embers

#10. Blinkers Tavern

#9. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (48 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9141 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 530 Main St, Covington, KY 41011-1330- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 8170 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236-2904- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (412 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 318 Greenup St, Covington, KY 41011-5705- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 441 Vine St Suite 1H, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2821

#8. Prime Cincinnati

#7. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#6. Eddie Merlot’s

#5. The Capital Grille

#4. Tony's Of Cincinnati

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 580 Walnut St #100, Cincinnati, OH 45202- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 100 E Freedom Way #160 The Banks Development, Cincinnati, OH 45202- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (302 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 10808 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242-3213- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3821 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 12110 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249-1731

#3. Jeff Ruby's Carlo & Johnny

#2. Jeff Ruby's Precinct

#1. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Cincinnati

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 9769 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242-7215- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (914 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 311 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226-2135- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (727 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 700 Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2015