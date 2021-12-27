Highest-rated steakhouses in Denver, according to Tripadvisor
stockcreations // Shutterstock
Highest-rated steakhouses in Denver, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Denver on Tripadvisor .
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Kevin Taylor's At The Opera House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1345 Champa St, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Rosemary Cafe & Family Dining- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 2133 S Sheridan Blvd, Denver, CO 80227-3719
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Toro- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 150 Clayton Lane Ste B, Denver, CO 80206
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Tony Roma's- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1480 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Del Frisco's Grille- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 Saint Paul St Suite 140, Denver, CO 80206
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Denver, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8470 Northfield Boulevard, Denver, CO 80238
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Mickey's Top Sirloin- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6950 Broadway, Denver, CO 80221-2879
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7001 E. Belleview Ave Suite 100, Denver, CO 80237
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. LoHi SteakBar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3200 Tejon St, Denver, CO 80211-3431
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. STK Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1550 Market St, Denver, CO 80202-2054
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Morton's The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1745 Wazee St, Denver, CO 80202-5967
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Columbine Steak House & Lounge- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $
- Address: 300 Federal Blvd, Denver, CO 80219-1537
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Rodizio Grill - Denver- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (369 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1801 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16301 E 40th Ave, Denver, CO 80239-5739
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Edge Restaurant & Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1111 14th St, Denver, CO 80202-2241
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Urban Farmer Denver- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1659 Wazee Street, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Bastien's Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (180 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3503 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1816
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Quality Italian- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 241 Columbine St., Denver, CO 80206
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8390 E Northfield Blvd Ste 1800, Denver, CO 80238-3531
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Elway's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (647 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2500 E 1st Ave Cherry Creek, Denver, CO 80206-5633
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. 801 Chophouse Denver- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3000 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO 80206-5638
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. ELWAY'S Downtown- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (686 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 18427 Pacific Highway South The Ritz-Carlton, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1513 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202-1129
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 707 15th Street, Denver, CO 80202-4204
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Guard and Grace- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (872 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1801 California St Lobby level of the CenturyLink Building at 18th and California, Denver, CO 80202-2658
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (778 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1450 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Shanahan's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (532 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5085 S Syracuse St, Denver, CO 80237-2712
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0