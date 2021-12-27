stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Denver on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Kevin Taylor's At The Opera House

Tripadvisor

#26. Rosemary Cafe & Family Dining

Tripadvisor

#25. Toro

Tripadvisor

#24. Tony Roma's

Tripadvisor

#23. Del Frisco's Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1345 Champa St, Denver, CO 80202- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Mexican- Price: $- Address: 2133 S Sheridan Blvd, Denver, CO 80227-3719- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 150 Clayton Lane Ste B, Denver, CO 80206- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1480 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO 80202- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 100 Saint Paul St Suite 140, Denver, CO 80206

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#21. Mickey's Top Sirloin

Tripadvisor

#20. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#19. LoHi SteakBar

Tripadvisor

#18. STK Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8470 Northfield Boulevard, Denver, CO 80238- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6950 Broadway, Denver, CO 80221-2879- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 7001 E. Belleview Ave Suite 100, Denver, CO 80237- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3200 Tejon St, Denver, CO 80211-3431- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1550 Market St, Denver, CO 80202-2054

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Morton's The Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#16. Columbine Steak House & Lounge

Tripadvisor

#15. Rodizio Grill - Denver

Tripadvisor

#14. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#13. Edge Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1745 Wazee St, Denver, CO 80202-5967- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $- Address: 300 Federal Blvd, Denver, CO 80219-1537- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (369 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1801 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 16301 E 40th Ave, Denver, CO 80239-5739- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1111 14th St, Denver, CO 80202-2241

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Urban Farmer Denver

Tripadvisor

#11. Bastien's Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#10. Quality Italian

Tripadvisor

#9. Texas de Brazil

Tripadvisor

#8. Elway's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1659 Wazee Street, Denver, CO 80202- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (180 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3503 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1816- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 241 Columbine St., Denver, CO 80206- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 8390 E Northfield Blvd Ste 1800, Denver, CO 80238-3531- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (647 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2500 E 1st Ave Cherry Creek, Denver, CO 80206-5633

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. 801 Chophouse Denver

Tripadvisor

#6. ELWAY'S Downtown

Tripadvisor

#5. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#4. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#3. Guard and Grace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3000 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO 80206-5638- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (686 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 18427 Pacific Highway South The Ritz-Carlton, Denver, CO 80202- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1513 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202-1129- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 707 15th Street, Denver, CO 80202-4204- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (872 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1801 California St Lobby level of the CenturyLink Building at 18th and California, Denver, CO 80202-2658

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. The Capital Grille

Tripadvisor

#1. Shanahan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (778 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1450 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (532 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5085 S Syracuse St, Denver, CO 80237-2712