Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Des Moines on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Riccelli's Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#10. Americana Restaurant and Lounge

Tripadvisor

#9. Trostel's Greenbriar

Tripadvisor

#8. Johnny's Italian Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#7. Montana Mike's Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (25 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3803 Indianola Ave, Des Moines, IA 50320-1462- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (280 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1312 Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309-2920- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5810 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA 50131-1217- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 550 Bass Pro Dr, Altoona, IA 50009-7601- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5030 NE 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50313-2035

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Chicago Speakeasy

Tripadvisor

#5. Bonanza Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#4. Jesse's Embers

Tripadvisor

#3. Iowa Beef Steak House

Tripadvisor

#2. 801 Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1520 Euclid Ave, Des Moines, IA 50313-3010- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5029 NE 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50313- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312-3913- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1201 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines, IA 50316-1215- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 801 Grand Ave Ste 200, Des Moines, IA 50309-8093

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Johnny's Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (593 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6800 Fleur Dr Double Tree Hotel, Des Moines Airport, Des Moines, IA 50321-3127