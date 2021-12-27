Highest-rated steakhouses in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Des Moines on Tripadvisor .
Tripadvisor
#11. Riccelli's Restaurant- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3803 Indianola Ave, Des Moines, IA 50320-1462
Tripadvisor
#10. Americana Restaurant and Lounge- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1312 Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309-2920
Tripadvisor
#9. Trostel's Greenbriar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5810 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA 50131-1217
Tripadvisor
#8. Johnny's Italian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 550 Bass Pro Dr, Altoona, IA 50009-7601
Tripadvisor
#7. Montana Mike's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5030 NE 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50313-2035
Tripadvisor
#6. Chicago Speakeasy- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1520 Euclid Ave, Des Moines, IA 50313-3010
Tripadvisor
#5. Bonanza Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5029 NE 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50313
Tripadvisor
#4. Jesse's Embers- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312-3913
Tripadvisor
#3. Iowa Beef Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines, IA 50316-1215
Tripadvisor
#2. 801 Chophouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 801 Grand Ave Ste 200, Des Moines, IA 50309-8093
Tripadvisor
#1. Johnny's Italian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (593 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6800 Fleur Dr Double Tree Hotel, Des Moines Airport, Des Moines, IA 50321-3127
