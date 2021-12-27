ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated steakhouses in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Lxod_0d1qCUYW00
stockcreations // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Raleigh on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0or7Y2_0d1qCUYW00
Tripadvisor

#17. Parkside Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 301 W Martin St, Raleigh, NC 27601
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAa2w_0d1qCUYW00
Tripadvisor

#16. Kanki Japanese House of Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (200 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4325 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612-4532
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldxpE_0d1qCUYW00
Tripadvisor

#15. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Raleigh

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4509 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612-3813
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkTUx_0d1qCUYW00
Tripadvisor

#14. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3105 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27604-3335
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAZms_0d1qCUYW00
Tripadvisor

#13. Oak Steakhouse Raleigh

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 417 W Hargett St, Raleigh, NC 27603
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdSX7_0d1qCUYW00
Tripadvisor

#12. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7500 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh, NC 27613
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15JAIU_0d1qCUYW00
Tripadvisor

#11. Rey's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1130 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh, NC 27606-3325
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljGIb_0d1qCUYW00
Tripadvisor

#10. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4381 Lassiter At North Hills Ave, Raleigh, NC 27609-5731
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Up4rB_0d1qCUYW00
Tripadvisor

#9. Peddlers Steak House The

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6005 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612-2699
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWWke_0d1qCUYW00
Tripadvisor

#8. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8121 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKX8w_0d1qCUYW00
Tripadvisor

#7. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4350 Lassiter At North Hills Ave Ste 118, Raleigh, NC 27609-5743
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pR6mP_0d1qCUYW00
Tripadvisor

#6. Vinnie's Steak House & Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7440 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615-5100
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SC2wj_0d1qCUYW00
Tripadvisor

#5. Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (314 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8551 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617-7333
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnQ5G_0d1qCUYW00
Tripadvisor

#4. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (418 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 410 Glenwood Avenue Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27603
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOfgT_0d1qCUYW00
Tripadvisor

#3. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4325 Glenwood Ave Suite 5004, Raleigh, NC 27612-4532
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wJ42_0d1qCUYW00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4242 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSLTs_0d1qCUYW00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Angus Barn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,623 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9401 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27617-7514
- Read more on Tripadvisor

