Highest-rated steakhouses in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Raleigh on Tripadvisor .

#17. Parkside Restaurant

#16. Kanki Japanese House of Steaks

#15. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Raleigh

#14. Outback Steakhouse

#13. Oak Steakhouse Raleigh

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 301 W Martin St, Raleigh, NC 27601- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (200 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4325 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612-4532- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (25 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 4509 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612-3813- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3105 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27604-3335- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 417 W Hargett St, Raleigh, NC 27603

#12. Outback Steakhouse

#11. Rey's Restaurant

#10. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#9. Peddlers Steak House The

#8. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (89 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7500 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh, NC 27613- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1130 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh, NC 27606-3325- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4381 Lassiter At North Hills Ave, Raleigh, NC 27609-5731- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 6005 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612-2699- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8121 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617

#7. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

#6. Vinnie's Steak House & Tavern

#5. Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse

#4. Sullivan's Steakhouse

#3. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4350 Lassiter At North Hills Ave Ste 118, Raleigh, NC 27609-5743- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 7440 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615-5100- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (314 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 8551 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617-7333- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (418 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 410 Glenwood Avenue Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27603- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (208 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4325 Glenwood Ave Suite 5004, Raleigh, NC 27612-4532

#2. The Capital Grille

#1. The Angus Barn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4242 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,623 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 9401 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27617-7514