Providence, RI

Highest-rated steakhouses in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 4 days ago

stockcreations // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Providence on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#8. Bravo Brasserie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (202 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 123 Empire St, Providence, RI 02903-3217
Tripadvisor

#7. Mount Fuji Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 80 Dean St, Providence, RI 02903-1504
Tripadvisor

#6. Ten Prime Steak and Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 55 Pine St, Providence, RI 02903-2841
Tripadvisor

#5. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 80 Highland Ave, Seekonk, MA 02771
Tripadvisor

#4. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 99 Garfield Ave, Cranston, RI 02920-7807
Tripadvisor

#3. Primecut Modern Steakhouse and Mezzo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 393 Charles St, Providence, RI 02904-2209
Tripadvisor

#2. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (343 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 W Exchange St Omni Hotel, Providence, RI 02903-1064
Tripadvisor

#1. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (568 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10 Memorial Blvd Ste 101, Providence, RI 02903
