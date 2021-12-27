stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Providence on Tripadvisor .

#8. Bravo Brasserie

#7. Mount Fuji Japanese Steakhouse

#6. Ten Prime Steak and Sushi

#5. LongHorn Steakhouse

#4. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (202 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 123 Empire St, Providence, RI 02903-3217- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (34 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 80 Dean St, Providence, RI 02903-1504- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese- Price: $$$$- Address: 55 Pine St, Providence, RI 02903-2841- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 80 Highland Ave, Seekonk, MA 02771- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 99 Garfield Ave, Cranston, RI 02920-7807

#3. Primecut Modern Steakhouse and Mezzo

#2. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

#1. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 393 Charles St, Providence, RI 02904-2209- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (343 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1 W Exchange St Omni Hotel, Providence, RI 02903-1064- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (568 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 10 Memorial Blvd Ste 101, Providence, RI 02903