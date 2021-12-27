Highest-rated steakhouses in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
stockcreations // Shutterstock
Highest-rated steakhouses in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Providence on Tripadvisor .
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Bravo Brasserie- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (202 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 123 Empire St, Providence, RI 02903-3217
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Mount Fuji Japanese Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 80 Dean St, Providence, RI 02903-1504
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Ten Prime Steak and Sushi- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 55 Pine St, Providence, RI 02903-2841
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 80 Highland Ave, Seekonk, MA 02771
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 99 Garfield Ave, Cranston, RI 02920-7807
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Primecut Modern Steakhouse and Mezzo- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 393 Charles St, Providence, RI 02904-2209
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (343 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 W Exchange St Omni Hotel, Providence, RI 02903-1064
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (568 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10 Memorial Blvd Ste 101, Providence, RI 02903
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0