Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago on Tripadvisor .

#30. Ocean Prime

#29. Boeufhaus

#28. Shula's Steak House

#27. III Forks Steakhouse

#26. Chicago Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 87 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 1012 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-3565- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (462 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 301 East North Water Street, Chicago, IL 60611- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 180 N Field Blvd, Chicago, IL 60601-7500- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (949 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 60 W Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60654-3823

#25. Stetson's Modern Steak + Sushi

#24. Tango Sur

#23. Rosebud Prime

#22. Bavette's Bar & Boeuf

#21. GT Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (323 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 151 E Wacker Dr Hyatt Regency Chicago - Lobby Level, Chicago, IL 60601-3764- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (317 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3763 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60613-3718- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60603-2302- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,533 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 218 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4908- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 707 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654-3567

#20. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

#19. STK

#18. Gene & Georgetti's Restaurant

#17. Chicago Cut Steakhouse

#16. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,359 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 60 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3533- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 9 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4613- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (847 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 500 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654-4669- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,352 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 300 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60654-3406- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,504 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Latin, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 661 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL 60654-8637

#15. Morton's The Steakhouse

#14. Morton's The Steakhouse

#13. Smith & Wollensky

#12. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#11. Rosebud Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (687 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 65 E Wacker Pl, Chicago, IL 60601-7296- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (530 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1050 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610-7829- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,401 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 318 N State St On the River at Marina City, Chicago, IL 60654-5411- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (606 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 431 North Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60654-4601- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (606 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 192 E Walton Pl, Chicago, IL 60611-1504

#10. Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

#9. Kinzie Chophouse

#8. Prime & Provisions

#7. Gibsons Italia

#6. Mastro's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,784 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1028 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (529 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 400 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654-2760- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (387 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 222 N La Salle St Corner of LaSalle & Wacker, Chicago, IL 60601-1003- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 233 N Canal St, Chicago, IL 60606-1791- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (671 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 520 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654

#5. The Capital Grille

#4. Maple & Ash

#3. RPM Steak

#2. Swift & Sons

#1. Steak 48

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,077 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 633 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (626 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 8 W Maple St, Chicago, IL 60610-2808- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (909 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 66 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4627- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1000 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607-1299- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (417 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 615 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-2713

