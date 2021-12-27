ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePGdI_0d1qCRuL00
Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36OuYF_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#30. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$
- Address: 87 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGsdh_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#29. Boeufhaus

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1012 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-3565
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8EP9_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#28. Shula's Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (462 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 East North Water Street, Chicago, IL 60611
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yynv0_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#27. III Forks Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 180 N Field Blvd, Chicago, IL 60601-7500
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qL3v_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#26. Chicago Chop House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (949 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 60 W Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60654-3823
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1Xeg_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#25. Stetson's Modern Steak + Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (323 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 151 E Wacker Dr Hyatt Regency Chicago - Lobby Level, Chicago, IL 60601-3764
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bD2FT_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#24. Tango Sur

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (317 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3763 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60613-3718
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C819y_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#23. Rosebud Prime

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60603-2302
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12orKy_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#22. Bavette's Bar & Boeuf

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,533 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 218 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4908
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9Lsa_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#21. GT Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 707 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654-3567
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pIcva_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#20. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,359 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 60 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3533
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWtBv_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#19. STK

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4613
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9QLs_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#18. Gene & Georgetti's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (847 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654-4669
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gv03B_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#17. Chicago Cut Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,352 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60654-3406
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcPkL_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#16. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,504 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 661 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL 60654-8637
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IO4e7_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#15. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (687 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 65 E Wacker Pl, Chicago, IL 60601-7296
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wA8jF_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#14. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (530 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1050 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610-7829
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbIX5_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#13. Smith & Wollensky

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,401 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 318 N State St On the River at Marina City, Chicago, IL 60654-5411
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acuOz_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#12. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (606 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 431 North Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60654-4601
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHJJ5_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#11. Rosebud Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (606 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 192 E Walton Pl, Chicago, IL 60611-1504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kW9Vi_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#10. Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,784 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1028 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0diqOR_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#9. Kinzie Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (529 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654-2760
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lWMA_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#8. Prime & Provisions

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (387 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 222 N La Salle St Corner of LaSalle & Wacker, Chicago, IL 60601-1003
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BnHdo_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#7. Gibsons Italia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 233 N Canal St, Chicago, IL 60606-1791
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4oHM_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#6. Mastro's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (671 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 520 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYn7Q_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#5. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,077 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 633 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWdVI_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#4. Maple & Ash

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (626 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8 W Maple St, Chicago, IL 60610-2808
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccaBv_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#3. RPM Steak

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (909 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 66 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4627
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDyev_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#2. Swift & Sons

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607-1299
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4BI9_0d1qCRuL00
Tripadvisor

#1. Steak 48

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (417 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 615 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-2713
- Read more on Tripadvisor

