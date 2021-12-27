ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Highest-rated steakhouses in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Cleveland on Tripadvisor .

#11. Steak 'n Shake

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $
- Address: 17325 Loraine Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44111
#10. Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 21699 Lorain Rd, Cleveland, OH 44126-3326
#9. Shula's 2 Steak & Sports

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (192 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6200 Quarry Ln, Cleveland, OH 44131-2218
#8. Brown Derby Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5370 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124-2458
#7. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7341 Northcliff Ave, Cleveland, OH 44144-3249
#6. Ferris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2589 Wooster Rd, Cleveland, OH 44116-2961
#5. Urban Farmer Cleveland's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (700 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1325 E 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44114-1605
#4. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (255 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1600 W Second St, Cleveland, OH 44113
#3. Red The Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 417 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115-1105
#2. Cleveland Chop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 824 West St. Clair, Cleveland, OH 44012
#1. Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 623 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-3001
