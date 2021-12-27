stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Cleveland on Tripadvisor .

#11. Steak 'n Shake

#10. Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse

#9. Shula's 2 Steak & Sports

#8. Brown Derby Roadhouse

#7. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $- Address: 17325 Loraine Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44111- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 21699 Lorain Rd, Cleveland, OH 44126-3326- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (192 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6200 Quarry Ln, Cleveland, OH 44131-2218- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5370 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124-2458- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (81 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7341 Northcliff Ave, Cleveland, OH 44144-3249

#6. Ferris Steak House

#5. Urban Farmer Cleveland's Steakhouse

#4. Morton's The Steakhouse

#3. Red The Steak House

#2. Cleveland Chop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2589 Wooster Rd, Cleveland, OH 44116-2961- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (700 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1325 E 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44114-1605- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (255 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1600 W Second St, Cleveland, OH 44113- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 417 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115-1105- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 824 West St. Clair, Cleveland, OH 44012

#1. Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 623 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-3001