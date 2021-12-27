Highest-rated steakhouses in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Colorado Springs on Tripadvisor .
Tripadvisor
#18. Rib And Chop House Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, Co- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5935 Dublin Blvd Ste 190, Colorado Springs, CO 80923-7474
Tripadvisor
#17. Texas T-Bone- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2070 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916-2447
Tripadvisor
#16. Texas T-Bone- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5245 North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Tripadvisor
#15. La Taverne- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (457 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Lake Ave The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4269
Tripadvisor
#14. Colorado's Rib & Chop House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5935 Dublin Blvd Suite 190, Colorado Springs, CO 80923-7474
Tripadvisor
#13. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2825 Geyser Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4005
Tripadvisor
#12. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 595 South 8th Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Tripadvisor
#11. Ted's Montana Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (398 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1685 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920-7691
Tripadvisor
#10. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (218 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7065 Commerce Center Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Tripadvisor
#9. Prime 25- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1605 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905-2267
Tripadvisor
#8. The Steakhouse at Flying Horse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1880 Weiskopf Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-5400
Tripadvisor
#7. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3120 North Powers Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Tripadvisor
#6. Peppertree Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 888 W Moreno Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905-1732
Tripadvisor
#5. MacKenzie's Chop House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (471 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 128 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2212
Tripadvisor
#4. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5707 Barnes Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Tripadvisor
#3. Cowboy Star- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (217 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5198 N Nevada Ave Suite 150, Colorado Springs, CO 80918-8618
Tripadvisor
#2. Saltgrass Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1405 Jamboree Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Tripadvisor
#1. The Famous Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (455 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 31 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1523
