ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Highest-rated steakhouses in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlbbo_0d1qCLrD00
Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Colorado Springs on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdVtd_0d1qCLrD00
Tripadvisor

#18. Rib And Chop House Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, Co

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5935 Dublin Blvd Ste 190, Colorado Springs, CO 80923-7474
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQ4BU_0d1qCLrD00
Tripadvisor

#17. Texas T-Bone

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (177 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2070 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916-2447
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gThJo_0d1qCLrD00
Tripadvisor

#16. Texas T-Bone

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5245 North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VPMyZ_0d1qCLrD00
Tripadvisor

#15. La Taverne

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (457 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Lake Ave The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4269
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VysSv_0d1qCLrD00
Tripadvisor

#14. Colorado's Rib & Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5935 Dublin Blvd Suite 190, Colorado Springs, CO 80923-7474
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCp1O_0d1qCLrD00
Tripadvisor

#13. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2825 Geyser Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4005
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B3NTN_0d1qCLrD00
Tripadvisor

#12. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 595 South 8th Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTkz0_0d1qCLrD00
Tripadvisor

#11. Ted's Montana Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (398 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1685 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920-7691
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0refvK_0d1qCLrD00
Tripadvisor

#10. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (218 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7065 Commerce Center Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CudyC_0d1qCLrD00
Tripadvisor

#9. Prime 25

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1605 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905-2267
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4andqF_0d1qCLrD00
Tripadvisor

#8. The Steakhouse at Flying Horse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1880 Weiskopf Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-5400
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0yMi_0d1qCLrD00
Tripadvisor

#7. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3120 North Powers Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23d54H_0d1qCLrD00
Tripadvisor

#6. Peppertree Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 888 W Moreno Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905-1732
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yaxqf_0d1qCLrD00
Tripadvisor

#5. MacKenzie's Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (471 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 128 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2212
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzhFz_0d1qCLrD00
Tripadvisor

#4. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5707 Barnes Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0oP8_0d1qCLrD00
Tripadvisor

#3. Cowboy Star

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (217 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5198 N Nevada Ave Suite 150, Colorado Springs, CO 80918-8618
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3F0e_0d1qCLrD00
Tripadvisor

#2. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1405 Jamboree Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFWDc_0d1qCLrD00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Famous Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (455 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 31 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1523
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steakhouses#Restaurant#Texas Roadhouse#Endla#Bordelaise#B Arnaise#Au Poivre#Outback Steakhouse#Italian#Tripadvisor Tripadvisor#Chop House#American#Steakhouse Price
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy