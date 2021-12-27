Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Colorado Springs on Tripadvisor .

#18. Rib And Chop House Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, Co

#17. Texas T-Bone

#16. Texas T-Bone

#15. La Taverne

#14. Colorado's Rib & Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5935 Dublin Blvd Ste 190, Colorado Springs, CO 80923-7474- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (177 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2070 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916-2447- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (55 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (2.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5245 North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80918- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (457 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1 Lake Ave The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4269- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5935 Dublin Blvd Suite 190, Colorado Springs, CO 80923-7474

#13. Outback Steakhouse

#12. Texas Roadhouse

#11. Ted's Montana Grill

#10. Outback Steakhouse

#9. Prime 25

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (167 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2825 Geyser Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4005- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 595 South 8th Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80905- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (398 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1685 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920-7691- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (218 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7065 Commerce Center Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1605 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905-2267

#8. The Steakhouse at Flying Horse

#7. Texas Roadhouse

#6. Peppertree Restaurant

#5. MacKenzie's Chop House

#4. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1880 Weiskopf Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-5400- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3120 North Powers Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80922- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 888 W Moreno Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905-1732- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (471 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 128 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2212- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5707 Barnes Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80917

#3. Cowboy Star

#2. Saltgrass Steak House

#1. The Famous Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (217 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5198 N Nevada Ave Suite 150, Colorado Springs, CO 80918-8618- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1405 Jamboree Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80920- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (455 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 31 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1523