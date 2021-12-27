ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Highest-rated steakhouses in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twMTV_0d1qCKyU00
stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Pittsburgh on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZpPP_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#24. Silk Road Gourmet Chinese

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5301 Grove Rd Ste 1 Ste 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tKBB_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#23. Grille on Seventh

- Rating: 2.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.0/5), Service (2.0/5), Value (1.5/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 130 7th St Ste 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3412
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3hrv_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#22. Applebee's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6570RT.60 Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-1006
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wMuB_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#21. Sapporo Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4260 Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9645
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFfgm_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#20. Saga Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar Japanese Cuisine

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 301 S Hills Vlg, Pittsburgh, PA 15241-1400
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmYv4_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#19. The Grandview Saloon

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1212 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15211-1298
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WT0x5_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#18. Cioppino Restaurant & Cigar Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2350 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08CLz0_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#17. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9395 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s05KA_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#16. Andrew's Steak and Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 Casino Dr Rivers Casino, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5840
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ii9PP_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#15. Coal Hill Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Top of Mount Washington, Pittsburgh, PA
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UeIu7_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#14. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 511 Clairton Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxVcP_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#13. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8650 Duncan Avenue McKnight Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eY8cy_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#12. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9150 Covenant Ave McCandless Crossing, Pittsburgh, PA 15237
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MaVKX_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#11. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 200 Robinson Center Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1seIUt_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#10. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 625 Liberty Ave Suite 180, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3110
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0re7oA_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#9. Green Forest Brazilian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 655 Rodi Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15235-4563
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hSyZ_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#8. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 240 West Station Square Drive Ste D-1, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hb1k1_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#7. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (286 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6 Ppg Pl Six PPG Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-5425
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTzHn_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#6. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 501 Grant St Suite 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gZnY_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#5. Fogo De Chao

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 525 Smithfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qW4pM_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#4. Ditka's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (383 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Robinson Plz Building 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-1021
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8KgI_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#3. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (744 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THng4_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#2. Eddie Merlot's Pittsburgh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 444 Liberty Ave In 4 Gateway Building, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1220
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ssRo_0d1qCKyU00
Tripadvisor

#1. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (374 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 247 N Shore Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5860
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Steakhouses#Food Drink#Bordelaise#B Arnaise#Au Poivre#Outback Steakhouse#Italian#Chinese#Asian#Steakhouse Price#American Price#Sapporo#Japanese
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy