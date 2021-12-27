Highest-rated steakhouses in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Pittsburgh on Tripadvisor .
#24. Silk Road Gourmet Chinese- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5301 Grove Rd Ste 1 Ste 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
#23. Grille on Seventh- Rating: 2.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.0/5), Service (2.0/5), Value (1.5/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 130 7th St Ste 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3412
#22. Applebee's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6570RT.60 Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-1006
#21. Sapporo Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse and Sushi Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4260 Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9645
#20. Saga Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar Japanese Cuisine- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 301 S Hills Vlg, Pittsburgh, PA 15241-1400
#19. The Grandview Saloon- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1212 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15211-1298
#18. Cioppino Restaurant & Cigar Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2350 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
#17. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9395 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237
#16. Andrew's Steak and Seafood- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 Casino Dr Rivers Casino, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5840
#15. Coal Hill Steak House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Top of Mount Washington, Pittsburgh, PA
#14. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 511 Clairton Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
#13. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8650 Duncan Avenue McKnight Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237
#12. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9150 Covenant Ave McCandless Crossing, Pittsburgh, PA 15237
#11. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 200 Robinson Center Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
#10. Morton's The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 625 Liberty Ave Suite 180, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3110
#9. Green Forest Brazilian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 655 Rodi Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15235-4563
#8. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 240 West Station Square Drive Ste D-1, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
#7. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (286 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6 Ppg Pl Six PPG Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-5425
#6. Eddie V's Prime Seafood- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 501 Grant St Suite 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
#5. Fogo De Chao- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 525 Smithfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
#4. Ditka's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (383 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Robinson Plz Building 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-1021
#3. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (744 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
#2. Eddie Merlot's Pittsburgh- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 444 Liberty Ave In 4 Gateway Building, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1220
#1. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (374 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 247 N Shore Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5860
