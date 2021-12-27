stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Pittsburgh on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#24. Silk Road Gourmet Chinese

Tripadvisor

#23. Grille on Seventh

Tripadvisor

#22. Applebee's

Tripadvisor

#21. Sapporo Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

Tripadvisor

#20. Saga Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar Japanese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5301 Grove Rd Ste 1 Ste 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15236- Rating: 2.0 / 5 (87 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (2.0/5), Service (2.0/5), Value (1.5/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 130 7th St Ste 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3412- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6570RT.60 Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-1006- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4260 Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9645- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 301 S Hills Vlg, Pittsburgh, PA 15241-1400

Tripadvisor

#19. The Grandview Saloon

Tripadvisor

#18. Cioppino Restaurant & Cigar Bar

Tripadvisor

#17. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#16. Andrew's Steak and Seafood

Tripadvisor

#15. Coal Hill Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (280 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1212 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15211-1298- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 2350 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (62 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9395 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 777 Casino Dr Rivers Casino, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5840- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: Top of Mount Washington, Pittsburgh, PA

Tripadvisor

#14. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#13. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#12. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#11. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#10. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 511 Clairton Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15236- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8650 Duncan Avenue McKnight Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9150 Covenant Ave McCandless Crossing, Pittsburgh, PA 15237- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 200 Robinson Center Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15205- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 625 Liberty Ave Suite 180, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3110

Tripadvisor

#9. Green Forest Brazilian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#8. Texas de Brazil

Tripadvisor

#7. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#6. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Tripadvisor

#5. Fogo De Chao

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 655 Rodi Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15235-4563- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (330 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 240 West Station Square Drive Ste D-1, Pittsburgh, PA 15219- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (286 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 6 Ppg Pl Six PPG Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-5425- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 501 Grant St Suite 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15219- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 525 Smithfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Tripadvisor

#4. Ditka's

Tripadvisor

#3. The Capital Grille

Tripadvisor

#2. Eddie Merlot's Pittsburgh

Tripadvisor

#1. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (383 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1 Robinson Plz Building 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-1021- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (744 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 301 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 444 Liberty Ave In 4 Gateway Building, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1220- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (374 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 247 N Shore Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5860