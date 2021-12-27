Highest-rated steakhouses in Philadelphia, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Philadelphia on Tripadvisor .
#22. Jim's Steaks Northeast- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $
- Address: Roosevelt Mall 2311 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19149
#21. Miller's Ale House - South Philadelphia- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2100 S Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19148
#20. Chops Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103-2838
#19. Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1628 Chestnut St Club Quarters Hotel, Philadelphia, PA 19103-5119
#18. Casa Brazil- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 6222 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149-3431
#17. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2120 S Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19148
#16. Del Frisco's Grille- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 225 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
#15. Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6501 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149-2793
#14. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9769 Roosevelt Blvd Whitman Square, Philadelphia, PA 19114
#13. Alpen Rose- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 116 South 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
#12. Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1001 N Delaware Ave Sugarhouse Casino, Philadelphia, PA 19125-4326
#11. Malbec Argentinian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Argentinean, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 - 402 South 2nd. Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
#10. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (300 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1800 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
#9. Chima Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (305 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1901 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103-1502
#8. Marmont- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 222 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2815
#7. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (973 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1426 Chestnut St # 28, Philadelphia, PA 19102-2505
#6. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (843 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1338-46 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
#5. Urban Farmer Philadelphia- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (557 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway Logan Circle, Philadelphia, PA 19103
#4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1337 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-3521
#3. The Prime Rib- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1701 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-6147
#2. Barclay Prime- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (488 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 237 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-6161
#1. Butcher and Singer- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (846 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1500 Walnut St Ste M101, Philadelphia, PA 19102-3523
