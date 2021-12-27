stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Philadelphia, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Philadelphia on Tripadvisor .

#22. Jim's Steaks Northeast

#21. Miller's Ale House - South Philadelphia

#20. Chops Restaurant

#19. Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

#18. Casa Brazil

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $- Address: Roosevelt Mall 2311 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19149- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2100 S Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19148- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103-2838- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1628 Chestnut St Club Quarters Hotel, Philadelphia, PA 19103-5119- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Latin- Price: $- Address: 6222 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149-3431

#17. LongHorn Steakhouse

#16. Del Frisco's Grille

#15. Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse

#14. LongHorn Steakhouse

#13. Alpen Rose

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (48 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2120 S Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19148- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (48 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 225 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6501 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149-2793- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9769 Roosevelt Blvd Whitman Square, Philadelphia, PA 19114- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 116 South 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

#12. Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House

#11. Malbec Argentinian Steakhouse

#10. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#9. Chima Steakhouse

#8. Marmont

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1001 N Delaware Ave Sugarhouse Casino, Philadelphia, PA 19125-4326- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Argentinean, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 400 - 402 South 2nd. Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (300 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1800 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (305 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1901 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103-1502- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 222 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2815

#7. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

#6. The Capital Grille

#5. Urban Farmer Philadelphia

#4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

#3. The Prime Rib

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (973 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1426 Chestnut St # 28, Philadelphia, PA 19102-2505- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (843 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1338-46 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (557 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway Logan Circle, Philadelphia, PA 19103- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,193 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1337 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-3521- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1701 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-6147

#2. Barclay Prime

#1. Butcher and Singer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (488 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 237 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-6161- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (846 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1500 Walnut St Ste M101, Philadelphia, PA 19102-3523