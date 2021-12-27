ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated steakhouses in Philadelphia, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Philadelphia on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMrxU_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#22. Jim's Steaks Northeast

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $
- Address: Roosevelt Mall 2311 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19149
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYs5O_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#21. Miller's Ale House - South Philadelphia

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2100 S Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19148
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUz2U_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#20. Chops Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103-2838
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FhsKI_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#19. Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1628 Chestnut St Club Quarters Hotel, Philadelphia, PA 19103-5119
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmSw2_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#18. Casa Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 6222 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149-3431
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U93jt_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#17. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2120 S Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19148
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLmBS_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#16. Del Frisco's Grille

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 225 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwrpn_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#15. Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6501 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149-2793
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rQ5U_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#14. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9769 Roosevelt Blvd Whitman Square, Philadelphia, PA 19114
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojtFQ_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#13. Alpen Rose

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 116 South 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGFx2_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#12. Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1001 N Delaware Ave Sugarhouse Casino, Philadelphia, PA 19125-4326
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GH1ym_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#11. Malbec Argentinian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Argentinean, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 - 402 South 2nd. Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ioXm_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#10. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (300 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1800 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43C6v3_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#9. Chima Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (305 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1901 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103-1502
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAhl7_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#8. Marmont

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 222 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2815
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9EJH_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#7. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (973 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1426 Chestnut St # 28, Philadelphia, PA 19102-2505
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVbfQ_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#6. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (843 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1338-46 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNtCZ_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#5. Urban Farmer Philadelphia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (557 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway Logan Circle, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yI6BD_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1337 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-3521
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7VUm_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#3. The Prime Rib

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1701 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-6147
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koBe9_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#2. Barclay Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (488 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 237 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-6161
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqTUQ_0d1qCHKJ00
Tripadvisor

#1. Butcher and Singer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (846 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1500 Walnut St Ste M101, Philadelphia, PA 19102-3523
- Read more on Tripadvisor

