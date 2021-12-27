Highest-rated steakhouses in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Las Vegas on Tripadvisor .
#30. STRIPSTEAK Las Vegas- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,251 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3950 Las Vegas Blvd S Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV 89119-1005
#29. Charlie Palmer Steak- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (820 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3960 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119-1046
#28. Cornerstone Classic American Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4000 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103
#27. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,490 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3475 Las Vegas Blvd S Harrah's Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109
#26. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,288 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3411 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
#25. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,425 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6533 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119-3214
#24. Prime Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,560 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3600 Las Vegas Blvd S Bellagio Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4303
#23. Envy The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (842 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3400 Paradise Rd Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel, Las Vegas, NV 89169-2770
#22. Delmonico Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,453 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3355 Las Vegas Blvd S The Venetian, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8941
#21. Old Homestead- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3570 Las Vegas Blvd S Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8924
#20. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,279 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 360 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169-4811
#19. Tom Colicchio's Heritage Steak- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,018 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3400 S Las Vegas Blv The Mirage, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8923
#18. Morton's The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (462 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169-4813
#17. Strip House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (824 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3667 Las Vegas Blvd S Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109
#16. Gallagher's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3790 Las Vegas Blvd S New York New York Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4338
#15. Echo and Rig- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (622 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 440 S Rampart, at Tivoli Village, Las Vegas, NV 89145
#14. Craftsteak- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,868 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3799 Las Vegas Blvd S MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4319
#13. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,250 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite 3300, Las Vegas, NV 89109
#12. Bavette's Steakhouse & Bar - Park MGM Las Vegas- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3770 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4337
#11. Cut- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,705 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3325 Las Vegas Blvd S The Palazzo, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1414
#10. Top of Binion's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 128 Fremont St Downtown, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5604
#9. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3925 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169-4607
#8. Andiamo Italian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,294 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 Fremont St The D Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5600
#7. SW Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967
#6. Silverado Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9777 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89183-4013
#5. Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 129 East Fremont St Golden Nugget Hotel, Las Vegas, NV 89101
#4. Golden Steer Steakhouse Las Vegas- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,077 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 308 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
#3. THE Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,724 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2880 Las Vegas Blvd S Located Inside Circus Circus Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1138
#2. Primal Steakhouse- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3528 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89169-3054
#1. Edge Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (614 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3000 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109
