Las Vegas, NV

Highest-rated steakhouses in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018UqQ_0d1qCFYr00
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Las Vegas on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PL3MA_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#30. STRIPSTEAK Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,251 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3950 Las Vegas Blvd S Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV 89119-1005
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POc0Q_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#29. Charlie Palmer Steak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (820 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3960 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119-1046
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdkaT_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#28. Cornerstone Classic American Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4000 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YoNkU_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#27. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,490 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3475 Las Vegas Blvd S Harrah's Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tusak_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#26. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,288 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3411 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1rCv_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#25. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,425 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6533 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119-3214
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VO20g_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#24. Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,560 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3600 Las Vegas Blvd S Bellagio Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4303
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRN7v_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#23. Envy The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (842 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3400 Paradise Rd Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel, Las Vegas, NV 89169-2770
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CE8G_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#22. Delmonico Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,453 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3355 Las Vegas Blvd S The Venetian, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8941
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvyfZ_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#21. Old Homestead

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3570 Las Vegas Blvd S Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8924
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxAef_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#20. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,279 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 360 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169-4811
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxnwc_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#19. Tom Colicchio's Heritage Steak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,018 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3400 S Las Vegas Blv The Mirage, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8923
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDlLa_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#18. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (462 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169-4813
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Simoh_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#17. Strip House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (824 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3667 Las Vegas Blvd S Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0raZ4X_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#16. Gallagher's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3790 Las Vegas Blvd S New York New York Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4338
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfBnp_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#15. Echo and Rig

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (622 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 440 S Rampart, at Tivoli Village, Las Vegas, NV 89145
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sUSBr_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#14. Craftsteak

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,868 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3799 Las Vegas Blvd S MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4319
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIt9I_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#13. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,250 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite 3300, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEeh7_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#12. Bavette's Steakhouse & Bar - Park MGM Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3770 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4337
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3wKr_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#11. Cut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,705 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3325 Las Vegas Blvd S The Palazzo, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1414
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9k9C_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#10. Top of Binion's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 128 Fremont St Downtown, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5604
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XzKF0_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#9. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3925 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169-4607
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTJRG_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#8. Andiamo Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,294 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 Fremont St The D Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5600
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6IBq_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#7. SW Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431tCf_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#6. Silverado Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9777 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89183-4013
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awrdr_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#5. Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 129 East Fremont St Golden Nugget Hotel, Las Vegas, NV 89101
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCxDB_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#4. Golden Steer Steakhouse Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,077 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 308 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41j1EX_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#3. THE Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,724 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2880 Las Vegas Blvd S Located Inside Circus Circus Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1138
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPx2I_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#2. Primal Steakhouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3528 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89169-3054
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B1cqo_0d1qCFYr00
Tripadvisor

#1. Edge Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (614 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3000 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

