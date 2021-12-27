ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated steakhouses in Panama City, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Kichigin // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Panama City on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#8. The Shrimp Boat Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (547 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 Beck Ave St. Andrews, Panama City, FL 32401-1458
Tripadvisor

#7. Los Antojitos Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (372 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1236 Beck Avenue, Panama City Beach, FL 32401
Tripadvisor

#6. Capt. Anderson's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,202 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Greek
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5551 N Lagoon Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32408-7915
Tripadvisor

#5. Firefly

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,452 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 535 N Richard Jackson Blvd Shoppes at Edgewater, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-3616
Tripadvisor

#4. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15660 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32413
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15721 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32413
Tripadvisor

#2. Triple J Steaks & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (968 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2218 Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32408-5814
Tripadvisor

#1. Angelo's Steak Pit

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,552 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9527 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-4149
- Read more on Tripadvisor

