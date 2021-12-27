Highest-rated steakhouses in Panama City, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Panama City on Tripadvisor .
#8. The Shrimp Boat Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (547 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 Beck Ave St. Andrews, Panama City, FL 32401-1458
#7. Los Antojitos Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (372 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1236 Beck Avenue, Panama City Beach, FL 32401
#6. Capt. Anderson's Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,202 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Greek
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5551 N Lagoon Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32408-7915
#5. Firefly- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,452 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 535 N Richard Jackson Blvd Shoppes at Edgewater, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-3616
#4. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15660 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32413
#3. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15721 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32413
#2. Triple J Steaks & Seafood- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (968 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2218 Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32408-5814
#1. Angelo's Steak Pit- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,552 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9527 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-4149
