Indianapolis, IN

Highest-rated steakhouses in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31VATv_0d1qBuH500
Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWdo6_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#28. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2315 Post Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1mkx_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#27. Murphy's Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5198 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46205-2842
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14M2Ny_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#26. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10240 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYYP6_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#25. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9611 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46290
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305uhz_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#24. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5771 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X32YQ_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#23. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9140 Rockville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46234
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FgN6R_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#22. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5840 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46278
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfwAL_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#21. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1405 N Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219-3636
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbXLo_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#20. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5910 E 82nd St Castleton, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1567
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBzj8_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#19. Geraldine's Supper Club & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1101 English Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203-1132
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXFg7_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#18. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7525 U.S. 31 South, Indianapolis, IN 46227
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCXBi_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#17. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9111 North Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWHZp_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#16. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4820 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237-3318
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjvbP_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#15. The Library Restaurant and Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (625 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2610 S Lynhurst Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46241-8629
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vK1dS_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#14. Bynum's Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3850 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217-3352
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZI6ON_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#13. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2727 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pioFL_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#12. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4335 Southport Crossing Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sjwz_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#11. Harry and Izzy's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,891 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 153 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1vzY_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#10. Weber Grill - Indianapolis

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,778 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2804
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AppBp_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#9. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (865 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 40 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffrBQ_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#8. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,069 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 117 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3600
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R5QFn_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#7. Prime 47- Indy's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (289 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 47 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3698
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ImpoT_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#6. Eddie Merlot's Indianapolis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3645 E 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240-1427
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZSTb_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#5. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 51 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2803
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Nehi_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#4. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3316 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZW6Z_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 45 S Illinois St Circle Centre Mall, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JpniU_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#2. St. Elmo Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,619 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 127 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ADYrT_0d1qBuH500
Tripadvisor

#1. Tony's of Indianapolis

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 110 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3431
- Read more on Tripadvisor

