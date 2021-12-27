Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor .

#28. Outback Steakhouse

#27. Murphy's Steak House

#26. LongHorn Steakhouse

#25. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

#24. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2315 Post Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5198 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46205-2842- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10240 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9611 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46290- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (78 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5771 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250

#23. Outback Steakhouse

#22. LongHorn Steakhouse

#21. Texas Roadhouse

#20. LongHorn Steakhouse

#19. Geraldine's Supper Club & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9140 Rockville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46234- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5840 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46278- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1405 N Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219-3636- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (40 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5910 E 82nd St Castleton, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1567- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1101 English Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203-1132

#18. Outback Steakhouse

#17. Texas Roadhouse

#16. LongHorn Steakhouse

#15. The Library Restaurant and Pub

#14. Bynum's Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7525 U.S. 31 South, Indianapolis, IN 46227- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9111 North Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4820 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237-3318- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (625 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2610 S Lynhurst Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46241-8629- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3850 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217-3352

#13. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#12. Texas Roadhouse

#11. Harry and Izzy's

#10. Weber Grill - Indianapolis

#9. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2727 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4335 Southport Crossing Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,891 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 153 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,778 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2804- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (865 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 40 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

#8. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

#7. Prime 47- Indy's Steakhouse

#6. Eddie Merlot's Indianapolis

#5. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

#4. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,069 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 117 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3600- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (289 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 47 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3698- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3645 E 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240-1427- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 51 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2803- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3316 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#2. St. Elmo Steak House

#1. Tony's of Indianapolis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 45 S Illinois St Circle Centre Mall, Indianapolis, IN 46204- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,619 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 127 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (106 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 110 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3431