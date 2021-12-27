Highest-rated steakhouses in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor .
#28. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2315 Post Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219
#27. Murphy's Steak House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5198 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46205-2842
#26. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10240 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229
#25. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9611 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46290
#24. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5771 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250
#23. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9140 Rockville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46234
#22. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5840 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46278
#21. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1405 N Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219-3636
#20. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5910 E 82nd St Castleton, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1567
#19. Geraldine's Supper Club & Lounge- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1101 English Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203-1132
#18. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7525 U.S. 31 South, Indianapolis, IN 46227
#17. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9111 North Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268
#16. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4820 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237-3318
#15. The Library Restaurant and Pub- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (625 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2610 S Lynhurst Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46241-8629
#14. Bynum's Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3850 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217-3352
#13. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2727 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240
#12. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4335 Southport Crossing Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
#11. Harry and Izzy's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,891 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 153 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079
#10. Weber Grill - Indianapolis- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,778 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2804
#9. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (865 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 40 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
#8. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,069 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 117 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3600
#7. Prime 47- Indy's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (289 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 47 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3698
#6. Eddie Merlot's Indianapolis- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3645 E 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240-1427
#5. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 51 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2803
#4. Sullivan's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3316 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240
#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 45 S Illinois St Circle Centre Mall, Indianapolis, IN 46204
#2. St. Elmo Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,619 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 127 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079
#1. Tony's of Indianapolis- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 110 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3431
