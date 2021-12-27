Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Memphis on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#19. Ronnie Grisanti's

Tripadvisor

#18. Capriccio Grill

Tripadvisor

#17. Logan's Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#16. Logan's Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#15. Colton's Steak House & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6150 Poplar Ave #122 No. 122, Memphis, TN 38119- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (506 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 149 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2638- Rating: 2.0 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7755 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125-2304- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (99 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5901 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3938- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (74 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8030 US Highway 64, Memphis, TN 38133-4057

Tripadvisor

#14. Logan's Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#13. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#12. Porch and Parlor

Tripadvisor

#11. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#10. Mesquite Chop House

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (99 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2710 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38133-8147- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (79 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2255 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-4316- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2125 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6501- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2810 New Brunswick Road, Memphis, TN 38133- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 88 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-5126

Tripadvisor

#9. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Tripadvisor

#8. 117 Prime

Tripadvisor

#7. The Capital Grille

Tripadvisor

#6. Side Porch Steak House

Tripadvisor

#5. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 6245 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 117 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-5107- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 6065 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5689 Stage Rd, Memphis, TN 38134-4552- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 6120 Poplar Avenue Regalia Shopping Center, Memphis, TN 38119-4710

Tripadvisor

#4. Texas de Brazil

Tripadvisor

#3. Char Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#2. Buckley's Grill

Tripadvisor

#1. Folk's Folly Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (683 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 150 Peabody Place Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38103- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 431 S Highland St #120, Memphis, TN 38111-1631- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5355 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3610- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 551 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-4217