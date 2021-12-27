Highest-rated steakhouses in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock
Highest-rated steakhouses in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Memphis on Tripadvisor .
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Ronnie Grisanti's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6150 Poplar Ave #122 No. 122, Memphis, TN 38119
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Capriccio Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (506 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 149 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2638
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 2.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7755 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125-2304
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5901 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3938
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Colton's Steak House & Grill- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8030 US Highway 64, Memphis, TN 38133-4057
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2710 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38133-8147
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2255 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-4316
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Porch and Parlor- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2125 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6501
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2810 New Brunswick Road, Memphis, TN 38133
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Mesquite Chop House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 88 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-5126
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6245 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. 117 Prime- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 117 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-5107
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6065 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Side Porch Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5689 Stage Rd, Memphis, TN 38134-4552
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6120 Poplar Avenue Regalia Shopping Center, Memphis, TN 38119-4710
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (683 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 150 Peabody Place Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38103
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Char Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 431 S Highland St #120, Memphis, TN 38111-1631
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Buckley's Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5355 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3610
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Folk's Folly Prime Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 551 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-4217
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0