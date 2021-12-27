ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Highest-rated steakhouses in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRJlg_0d1qBcdF00
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Memphis on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJpud_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#19. Ronnie Grisanti's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6150 Poplar Ave #122 No. 122, Memphis, TN 38119
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIMLO_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#18. Capriccio Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (506 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 149 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2638
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnGD4_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#17. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 2.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7755 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125-2304
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9t3W_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#16. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5901 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3938
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iruPQ_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#15. Colton's Steak House & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8030 US Highway 64, Memphis, TN 38133-4057
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bq5Tp_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#14. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2710 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38133-8147
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6eGK_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#13. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2255 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-4316
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MpvQI_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#12. Porch and Parlor

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2125 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6501
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262jwI_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#11. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2810 New Brunswick Road, Memphis, TN 38133
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URP7Y_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#10. Mesquite Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 88 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-5126
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUpRR_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#9. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6245 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LgPAP_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#8. 117 Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 117 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-5107
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6njF_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#7. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6065 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36dYoB_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#6. Side Porch Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5689 Stage Rd, Memphis, TN 38134-4552
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brwvv_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#5. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6120 Poplar Avenue Regalia Shopping Center, Memphis, TN 38119-4710
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5zrT_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#4. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (683 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 150 Peabody Place Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38103
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zYYoa_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#3. Char Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 431 S Highland St #120, Memphis, TN 38111-1631
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22M64u_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#2. Buckley's Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5355 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3610
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NnTej_0d1qBcdF00
Tripadvisor

#1. Folk's Folly Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 551 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-4217
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steakhouses#Restaurant#Food Drink#Bordelaise#B Arnaise#Au Poivre#Outback Steakhouse#Italian#Steakhouse Price#Roadhouse Rating#American
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy