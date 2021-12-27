stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Charlotte on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Kabuto Japanese Steak House

Tripadvisor

#27. Men's Club of Charlotte

Tripadvisor

#26. Harry's Grille & Tavern

Tripadvisor

#25. Ted's Montana Grill

Tripadvisor

#24. Che Gaucho

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (32 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1001 E W T Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28213-4104- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 444 Tyvola Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-3560- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd Ste 103, Charlotte, NC 28273-3555- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (119 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7404 Waverly Walk Ave # 1-3, Charlotte, NC 28277-8039- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Latin, Argentinean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4724 Old Pineville Rd Ste I, Charlotte, NC 28217-2169

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Mickey & Mooch

Tripadvisor

#22. Estampa Gaucha

Tripadvisor

#21. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#20. Brazz Carvery & Brazilian Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#19. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8128 Providence Rd Ste 1200, Charlotte, NC 28277-9718- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 401 E M.L.K. Jr Blvd #306, Charlotte, NC 28202-2342- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1412 East Blvd Ste A Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28203- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 500 S College St Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28202-1872- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (94 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8338 Pineville Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Tripadvisor

#17. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#16. The Palm - Charlotte

Tripadvisor

#15. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#14. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (360 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7716 Rea Rd., Charlotte, NC 28277- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8405 Ikea Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 6705-B Phillips Place Court, Charlotte, NC 28210- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8115 Mallard Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28262- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3920 Sharon Rd Morrison Shops, Charlotte, NC 28211-3881

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. The Porter's House

Tripadvisor

#12. BLT Steak Charlotte

Tripadvisor

#11. Morton's The Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#10. Oak Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#9. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 7417 Waverly Walk Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277-8026- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 110 North College Street The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte, NC 28202- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (229 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 227 W Trade St Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28202-1675- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4777 Sharon Rd Suite 125, Charlotte, NC 28210-3759- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 6000 Fairview Road, Charlotte, NC 28210

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#7. Chima Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#6. Sullivan's Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#5. Beef & Bottle Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#4. Carolina Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (314 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 222 South Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (581 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 139 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (314 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1928 South Boulevard Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28203- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (394 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4538 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209-2841- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (257 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 225 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-2201

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Tripadvisor

#2. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#1. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 210 E Trade St Suite C-110, Charlotte, NC 28202-2404- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (580 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4725 Piedmont Row Dr Suite 170, Charlotte, NC 28210-4270- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,048 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 201 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202