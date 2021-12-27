ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Highest-rated steakhouses in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mj0p6_0d1qBarn00
stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Charlotte on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPswj_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#28. Kabuto Japanese Steak House

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1001 E W T Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28213-4104
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BAbFA_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#27. Men's Club of Charlotte

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 444 Tyvola Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-3560
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0eNU_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#26. Harry's Grille & Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd Ste 103, Charlotte, NC 28273-3555
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RjQsF_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#25. Ted's Montana Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7404 Waverly Walk Ave # 1-3, Charlotte, NC 28277-8039
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pq3yE_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#24. Che Gaucho

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Argentinean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4724 Old Pineville Rd Ste I, Charlotte, NC 28217-2169
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mWKsk_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#23. Mickey & Mooch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8128 Providence Rd Ste 1200, Charlotte, NC 28277-9718
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GtNZ_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#22. Estampa Gaucha

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 E M.L.K. Jr Blvd #306, Charlotte, NC 28202-2342
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ea4dH_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#21. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1412 East Blvd Ste A Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28203
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QiE8o_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#20. Brazz Carvery & Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 S College St Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28202-1872
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzcT8_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#19. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8338 Pineville Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPZTC_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#18. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (360 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7716 Rea Rd., Charlotte, NC 28277
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFm1e_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#17. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8405 Ikea Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgMf0_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#16. The Palm - Charlotte

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6705-B Phillips Place Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjX3S_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#15. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8115 Mallard Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28262
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yboDc_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#14. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3920 Sharon Rd Morrison Shops, Charlotte, NC 28211-3881
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09izZ0_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#13. The Porter's House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7417 Waverly Walk Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277-8026
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUtUu_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#12. BLT Steak Charlotte

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 110 North College Street The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte, NC 28202
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0To4b5_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#11. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (229 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 227 W Trade St Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28202-1675
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCNnJ_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#10. Oak Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4777 Sharon Rd Suite 125, Charlotte, NC 28210-3759
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#9. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6000 Fairview Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBLDi_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#8. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (314 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 222 South Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9kAN_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#7. Chima Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (581 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 139 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRPlU_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#6. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (314 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1928 South Boulevard Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28203
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTkid_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#5. Beef & Bottle Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (394 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4538 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209-2841
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iIxpH_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#4. Carolina Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (257 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 225 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-2201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Unhee_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#3. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 210 E Trade St Suite C-110, Charlotte, NC 28202-2404
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1DCV_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#2. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (580 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4725 Piedmont Row Dr Suite 170, Charlotte, NC 28210-4270
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iu7tI_0d1qBarn00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,048 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 201 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Pineville, NC
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Steakhouses#Bordelaise#B Arnaise#Au Poivre#Outback Steakhouse#Italian#Japanese#Steakhouse Price#American Price#Montana Grill Rating
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy