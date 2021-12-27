Highest-rated steakhouses in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Charlotte on Tripadvisor .
#28. Kabuto Japanese Steak House- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1001 E W T Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28213-4104
#27. Men's Club of Charlotte- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 444 Tyvola Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-3560
#26. Harry's Grille & Tavern- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd Ste 103, Charlotte, NC 28273-3555
#25. Ted's Montana Grill- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7404 Waverly Walk Ave # 1-3, Charlotte, NC 28277-8039
#24. Che Gaucho- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Argentinean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4724 Old Pineville Rd Ste I, Charlotte, NC 28217-2169
#23. Mickey & Mooch- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8128 Providence Rd Ste 1200, Charlotte, NC 28277-9718
#22. Estampa Gaucha- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 E M.L.K. Jr Blvd #306, Charlotte, NC 28202-2342
#21. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1412 East Blvd Ste A Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28203
#20. Brazz Carvery & Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 S College St Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28202-1872
#19. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8338 Pineville Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
#18. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (360 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7716 Rea Rd., Charlotte, NC 28277
#17. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8405 Ikea Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262
#16. The Palm - Charlotte- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6705-B Phillips Place Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
#15. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8115 Mallard Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28262
#14. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3920 Sharon Rd Morrison Shops, Charlotte, NC 28211-3881
#13. The Porter's House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7417 Waverly Walk Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277-8026
#12. BLT Steak Charlotte- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 110 North College Street The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte, NC 28202
#11. Morton's The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (229 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 227 W Trade St Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28202-1675
#10. Oak Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4777 Sharon Rd Suite 125, Charlotte, NC 28210-3759
#9. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6000 Fairview Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
#8. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (314 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 222 South Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
#7. Chima Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (581 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 139 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
#6. Sullivan's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (314 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1928 South Boulevard Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28203
#5. Beef & Bottle Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (394 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4538 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209-2841
#4. Carolina Prime Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (257 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 225 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-2201
#3. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 210 E Trade St Suite C-110, Charlotte, NC 28202-2404
#2. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (580 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4725 Piedmont Row Dr Suite 170, Charlotte, NC 28210-4270
#1. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,048 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 201 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
