Little Rock, AR

Highest-rated steakhouses in Little Rock, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MC31_0d1qBP6g00
stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Little Rock, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Little Rock on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ovt6y_0d1qBP6g00
Tripadvisor

#13. Shorty Small's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11100 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72212-4118
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGsko_0d1qBP6g00
Tripadvisor

#12. Brave New Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (727 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2300 Cottondale Ln Ste 105, Little Rock, AR 72202-2052
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r4uGb_0d1qBP6g00
Tripadvisor

#11. Heritage Grille Steak and Fin

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3 Statehouse Plz, Little Rock, AR 72201-1404
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vq386_0d1qBP6g00
Tripadvisor

#10. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (1.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10 Anglers Way, Little Rock, AR 72210-3085
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CF1G3_0d1qBP6g00
Tripadvisor

#9. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 105 Markham Park Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211-2729
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xeLt_0d1qBP6g00
Tripadvisor

#8. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Bass Pro Dr, Little Rock, AR 72210
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23f7RE_0d1qBP6g00
Tripadvisor

#7. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2628 S Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Jhef_0d1qBP6g00
Tripadvisor

#6. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3601 Warden Road, Little Rock, AR 72116
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9bro_0d1qBP6g00
Tripadvisor

#5. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2620 South Shackleford Road, Little Rock, AR 72205
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGAj0_0d1qBP6g00
Tripadvisor

#4. The Butcher Shop Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10825 Hermitage Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211-3801
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wzfkJ_0d1qBP6g00
Tripadvisor

#3. Arthur's Prime Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 27 Rahling Cir, Little Rock, AR 72223-9194
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZnFO_0d1qBP6g00
Tripadvisor

#2. Doe's Eat Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1023 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72201-1202
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14K7ea_0d1qBP6g00
Tripadvisor

#1. Sonny Williams' Steak Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (268 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 President Clinton Ave Suite 1, Little Rock, AR 72201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

