Highest-rated steakhouses in Little Rock, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Little Rock on Tripadvisor .
#13. Shorty Small's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11100 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72212-4118
#12. Brave New Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (727 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2300 Cottondale Ln Ste 105, Little Rock, AR 72202-2052
#11. Heritage Grille Steak and Fin- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3 Statehouse Plz, Little Rock, AR 72201-1404
#10. Saltgrass Steak House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (1.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10 Anglers Way, Little Rock, AR 72210-3085
#9. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 105 Markham Park Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211-2729
#8. Saltgrass Steak House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Bass Pro Dr, Little Rock, AR 72210
#7. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2628 S Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205
#6. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3601 Warden Road, Little Rock, AR 72116
#5. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2620 South Shackleford Road, Little Rock, AR 72205
#4. The Butcher Shop Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10825 Hermitage Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211-3801
#3. Arthur's Prime Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 27 Rahling Cir, Little Rock, AR 72223-9194
#2. Doe's Eat Place- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1023 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72201-1202
#1. Sonny Williams' Steak Room- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (268 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 President Clinton Ave Suite 1, Little Rock, AR 72201
