Boston, MA

Highest-rated steakhouses in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdivx_0d1qBNaS00
stockcreations // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Boston on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDAJB_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#23. Corrib Pub and Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Irish

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2030 Centre St, Boston, MA 02132-3316
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1TP2_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#22. Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Harborside Dr, Boston, MA 02128-2907
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqcuC_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#21. Strega Italiano Seaport

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (490 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 56 Northern Ave One Marina Park Drive, Boston, MA 02210-1862
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KM8CJ_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#20. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 122 Belvidere Street, Boston, MA 02199
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I0gvC_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#19. Bogie's Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 25 Temple Pl Inside JM Curley's Bar, Boston, MA 02111-1308
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vBOx_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#18. Alma Gaucha Prime Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, South American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 401 D St inside Aloft Hotel, Seaport, Boston, MA 02210-1907
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tIIR_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#17. Sofia Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1430 Vfw Pkwy West Roxbury, Boston, MA 02132-5434
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UMxBT_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#16. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 888 Boylston St Suite 053, Boston, MA 02199-8192
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URmqT_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#15. The Palm - Boston

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (323 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 International Pl Ste 190, Boston, MA 02110
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2fhx_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#14. Strega Italiano Back Bay

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (242 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 64 Arlington St Boston Park Plaza Hotel, Boston, MA 02116-3901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ye0ku_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#13. Mastro's Ocean Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 25 Fan Pier Blvd At 22 Liberty, Boston, MA 02210
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hy2xm_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#12. Boston Chops

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 52 Temple Pl, Boston, MA 02111-1363
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LiFuE_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#11. Stockyard Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 135 Market St, Boston, MA 02135-2085
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsGkf_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#10. Smith & Wollensky - Boston Atlantic Wharf

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (447 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 294 Congress St Atlantic Wharf Boston, Boston, MA 02210-1003
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yo2sv_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#9. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (770 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 200 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116-3501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MP6Jj_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#8. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (505 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 140 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02210-2045
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jhozP_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#7. Boston Chops

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1375 Washington St, Boston, MA 02118-2140
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RxmAk_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#6. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (861 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 45 School Street Old City Hall, Boston, MA 02108
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMYoi_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#5. Grill 23 & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,244 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 161 Berkeley St, Boston, MA 02116-5108
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W0pLB_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#4. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (468 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2 Seaport Ln 2 Seaport Lane, Boston, MA 02210-2001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5Ga5_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#3. Mooo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (829 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 15 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02108-2902
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EVukL_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#2. Abe & Louie's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,895 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 793 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwzJU_0d1qBNaS00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 900 Boylston St Hynes Convention Ctr, Boston, MA 02115-3101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

