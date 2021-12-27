stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Boston on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Corrib Pub and Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#22. Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#21. Strega Italiano Seaport

Tripadvisor

#20. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Tripadvisor

#19. Bogie's Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Irish- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2030 Centre St, Boston, MA 02132-3316- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1 Harborside Dr, Boston, MA 02128-2907- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (490 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 56 Northern Ave One Marina Park Drive, Boston, MA 02210-1862- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 122 Belvidere Street, Boston, MA 02199- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 25 Temple Pl Inside JM Curley's Bar, Boston, MA 02111-1308

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Alma Gaucha Prime Brazilian Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#17. Sofia Italian Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#16. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#15. The Palm - Boston

Tripadvisor

#14. Strega Italiano Back Bay

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, South American- Price: $$$$- Address: 401 D St inside Aloft Hotel, Seaport, Boston, MA 02210-1907- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1430 Vfw Pkwy West Roxbury, Boston, MA 02132-5434- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 888 Boylston St Suite 053, Boston, MA 02199-8192- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (323 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1 International Pl Ste 190, Boston, MA 02110- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (242 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 64 Arlington St Boston Park Plaza Hotel, Boston, MA 02116-3901

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Mastro's Ocean Club

Tripadvisor

#12. Boston Chops

Tripadvisor

#11. Stockyard Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#10. Smith & Wollensky - Boston Atlantic Wharf

Tripadvisor

#9. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 25 Fan Pier Blvd At 22 Liberty, Boston, MA 02210- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 52 Temple Pl, Boston, MA 02111-1363- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 135 Market St, Boston, MA 02135-2085- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (447 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 294 Congress St Atlantic Wharf Boston, Boston, MA 02210-1003- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (770 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 200 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116-3501

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Ocean Prime

Tripadvisor

#7. Boston Chops

Tripadvisor

#6. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#5. Grill 23 & Bar

Tripadvisor

#4. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (505 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 140 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02210-2045- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1375 Washington St, Boston, MA 02118-2140- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (861 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 45 School Street Old City Hall, Boston, MA 02108- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,244 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 161 Berkeley St, Boston, MA 02116-5108- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (468 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2 Seaport Ln 2 Seaport Lane, Boston, MA 02210-2001

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Mooo Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#2. Abe & Louie's

Tripadvisor

#1. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (829 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 15 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02108-2902- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,895 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 793 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,193 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 900 Boylston St Hynes Convention Ctr, Boston, MA 02115-3101