Highest-rated steakhouses in Boston, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Boston on Tripadvisor .
#23. Corrib Pub and Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Irish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2030 Centre St, Boston, MA 02132-3316
#22. Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Harborside Dr, Boston, MA 02128-2907
#21. Strega Italiano Seaport- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (490 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 56 Northern Ave One Marina Park Drive, Boston, MA 02210-1862
#20. Eddie V's Prime Seafood- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 122 Belvidere Street, Boston, MA 02199
#19. Bogie's Place- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 25 Temple Pl Inside JM Curley's Bar, Boston, MA 02111-1308
#18. Alma Gaucha Prime Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, South American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 401 D St inside Aloft Hotel, Seaport, Boston, MA 02210-1907
#17. Sofia Italian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1430 Vfw Pkwy West Roxbury, Boston, MA 02132-5434
#16. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 888 Boylston St Suite 053, Boston, MA 02199-8192
#15. The Palm - Boston- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (323 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 International Pl Ste 190, Boston, MA 02110
#14. Strega Italiano Back Bay- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (242 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 64 Arlington St Boston Park Plaza Hotel, Boston, MA 02116-3901
#13. Mastro's Ocean Club- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 25 Fan Pier Blvd At 22 Liberty, Boston, MA 02210
#12. Boston Chops- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 52 Temple Pl, Boston, MA 02111-1363
#11. Stockyard Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 135 Market St, Boston, MA 02135-2085
#10. Smith & Wollensky - Boston Atlantic Wharf- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (447 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 294 Congress St Atlantic Wharf Boston, Boston, MA 02210-1003
#9. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (770 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 200 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116-3501
#8. Ocean Prime- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (505 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 140 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02210-2045
#7. Boston Chops- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1375 Washington St, Boston, MA 02118-2140
#6. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (861 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 45 School Street Old City Hall, Boston, MA 02108
#5. Grill 23 & Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,244 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 161 Berkeley St, Boston, MA 02116-5108
#4. Morton's The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (468 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2 Seaport Ln 2 Seaport Lane, Boston, MA 02210-2001
#3. Mooo Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (829 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 15 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02108-2902
#2. Abe & Louie's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,895 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 793 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116
#1. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 900 Boylston St Hynes Convention Ctr, Boston, MA 02115-3101
