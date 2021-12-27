Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Cedar Rapids on Tripadvisor .

#5. Granite City Food & Brewery

#4. Lighthouse Inn Supper Club

#3. Winifred's Restaurant & Bar

#2. Outback Steakhouse

#1. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (401 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4755 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-3211- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6905 Mount Vernon Rd SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403-7188- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3847 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-5602- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (76 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Australian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3939 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-5604- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (210 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2605 Edgewood Road Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

