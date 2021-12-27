ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Highest-rated steakhouses in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAO8P_0d1qAJ1L00
Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Cedar Rapids on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eDCNt_0d1qAJ1L00
Tripadvisor

#5. Granite City Food & Brewery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (401 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4755 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-3211
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IyQIK_0d1qAJ1L00
Tripadvisor

#4. Lighthouse Inn Supper Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6905 Mount Vernon Rd SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403-7188
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJCf1_0d1qAJ1L00
Tripadvisor

#3. Winifred's Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3847 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-5602
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJZDZ_0d1qAJ1L00
Tripadvisor

#2. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Australian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3939 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-5604
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LF7G3_0d1qAJ1L00
Tripadvisor

#1. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2605 Edgewood Road Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steakhouses#Endla#Bordelaise#B Arnaise#Au Poivre#Outback Steakhouse#Italian#Tripadvisor Tripadvisor#Seafood Price#American Price#Restaurant Bar Rating#Steakhouse Price
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy