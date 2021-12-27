ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Highest-rated steakhouses in Boise, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3b5x_0d1q9apK00
Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Boise, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Boise on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRW4K_0d1q9apK00
Tripadvisor

#11. Tepanyaki Japanese Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2197 N Garden St, Boise, ID 83706-2427
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EF4md_0d1q9apK00
Tripadvisor

#10. Owyhee Tavern

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1109 Main st Boise, Idaho, Boise, ID 83702
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AH4V8_0d1q9apK00
Tripadvisor

#9. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3801 E Fairview Ave, Meridian, ID 83642-5805
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ofDJj_0d1q9apK00
Tripadvisor

#8. The Stagecoach Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3132 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City, ID 83714-6633
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nphjd_0d1q9apK00
Tripadvisor

#7. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7189 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709-1912
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DtjO_0d1q9apK00
Tripadvisor

#6. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7997 Franklin Road, Boise, ID 83709
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GdVAx_0d1q9apK00
Tripadvisor

#5. Barbacoa Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,235 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 276 W Bobwhite Ct, Boise, ID 83706-3966
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEiM8_0d1q9apK00
Tripadvisor

#4. Lock Stock & Barrel

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1100 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83702-5343
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4597OQ_0d1q9apK00
Tripadvisor

#3. The Brickyard

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 601 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702-5935
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41j3qD_0d1q9apK00
Tripadvisor

#2. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 800 W Main St Ste 110 Suite 110, Boise, ID 83702
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQQjE_0d1q9apK00
Tripadvisor

#1. Chandlers Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,543 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 981 W Grove St Inside the Hotel 43, Boise, ID 83702-7036
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

