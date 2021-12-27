Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Boise, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Boise on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Boise, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Tepanyaki Japanese Steak House

Tripadvisor

#10. Owyhee Tavern

Tripadvisor

#9. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#8. The Stagecoach Inn

Tripadvisor

#7. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2197 N Garden St, Boise, ID 83706-2427- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (94 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 1109 Main st Boise, Idaho, Boise, ID 83702- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3801 E Fairview Ave, Meridian, ID 83642-5805- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3132 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City, ID 83714-6633- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (122 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7189 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709-1912

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Boise, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#5. Barbacoa Grill

Tripadvisor

#4. Lock Stock & Barrel

Tripadvisor

#3. The Brickyard

Tripadvisor

#2. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7997 Franklin Road, Boise, ID 83709- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,235 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$$$- Address: 276 W Bobwhite Ct, Boise, ID 83706-3966- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1100 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83702-5343- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 601 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702-5935- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 800 W Main St Ste 110 Suite 110, Boise, ID 83702

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Boise, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Chandlers Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,543 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 981 W Grove St Inside the Hotel 43, Boise, ID 83702-7036