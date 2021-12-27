Highest-rated steakhouses in Boise, according to Tripadvisor
Kichigin // Shutterstock
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Boise on Tripadvisor .
Tripadvisor
#11. Tepanyaki Japanese Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2197 N Garden St, Boise, ID 83706-2427
Tripadvisor
#10. Owyhee Tavern- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1109 Main st Boise, Idaho, Boise, ID 83702
Tripadvisor
#9. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3801 E Fairview Ave, Meridian, ID 83642-5805
Tripadvisor
#8. The Stagecoach Inn- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3132 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City, ID 83714-6633
Tripadvisor
#7. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7189 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709-1912
Tripadvisor
#6. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7997 Franklin Road, Boise, ID 83709
Tripadvisor
#5. Barbacoa Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,235 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 276 W Bobwhite Ct, Boise, ID 83706-3966
Tripadvisor
#4. Lock Stock & Barrel- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1100 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83702-5343
Tripadvisor
#3. The Brickyard- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 601 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702-5935
Tripadvisor
#2. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 800 W Main St Ste 110 Suite 110, Boise, ID 83702
Tripadvisor
#1. Chandlers Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,543 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 981 W Grove St Inside the Hotel 43, Boise, ID 83702-7036
