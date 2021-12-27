ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Highest-rated steakhouses in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyQbu_0d1pq1eB00
stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Portland, Oregon on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wxCqA_0d1pq1eB00
Tripadvisor

#18. Philadelphia's Steaks and Hoagies

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6410 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202-5518
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ht2cz_0d1pq1eB00
Tripadvisor

#17. Huber's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (746 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 411 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204-2651
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MX0ka_0d1pq1eB00
Tripadvisor

#16. Grant's Philly CheaseSteak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $
- Address: 1203 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-2905
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0daLr6_0d1pq1eB00
Tripadvisor

#15. Bill's Steak House and Silver Buckle Lounge

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10227 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97220-3359
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gY8V0_0d1pq1eB00
Tripadvisor

#14. Portland City Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,350 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 111 SW 5th Avenue 30th Floor, Portland, OR 97204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OurC3_0d1pq1eB00
Tripadvisor

#13. Clyde's Prime Rib Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5474 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213-3428
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgQuf_0d1pq1eB00
Tripadvisor

#12. Brazil Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 SW 12th Ave ARTS DISTRICT, between Main and Jefferson, Portland, OR 97205
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRqh1_0d1pq1eB00
Tripadvisor

#11. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9500 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcVJC_0d1pq1eB00
Tripadvisor

#10. The Steakhouse at 9900

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9900 SW Canyon Rd, Portland, OR 97225-2912
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXDRW_0d1pq1eB00
Tripadvisor

#9. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11146 SW Barnes Rd., Portland, OR 97225
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAHr8_0d1pq1eB00
Tripadvisor

#8. Urban Farmer Portland

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (858 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 525 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97204-1440
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0op3sY_0d1pq1eB00
Tripadvisor

#7. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 213 SW Clay St, Portland, OR 97201-5811
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gY95t_0d1pq1eB00
Tripadvisor

#6. El Gaucho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (430 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 319 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205-3725
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfOXH_0d1pq1eB00
Tripadvisor

#5. Laurelhurst Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3155 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214-1951
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4tHl_0d1pq1eB00
Tripadvisor

#4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (478 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 930 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97204-1203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBJBB_0d1pq1eB00
Tripadvisor

#3. Ox Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2225 NE M L King Blvd, Portland, OR 97212-3727
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q29CN_0d1pq1eB00
Tripadvisor

#2. Sayler's Old Country Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10519 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97216-2747
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEDng_0d1pq1eB00
Tripadvisor

#1. Ringside Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (640 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2165 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97210-3598
- Read more on Tripadvisor

