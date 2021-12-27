stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Portland, Oregon on Tripadvisor .

#18. Philadelphia's Steaks and Hoagies

#17. Huber's Restaurant

#16. Grant's Philly CheaseSteak

#15. Bill's Steak House and Silver Buckle Lounge

#14. Portland City Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6410 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202-5518- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (746 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 411 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204-2651- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $- Address: 1203 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-2905- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10227 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97220-3359- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,350 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Asian- Price: $$$$- Address: 111 SW 5th Avenue 30th Floor, Portland, OR 97204

#13. Clyde's Prime Rib Restaurant & Bar

#12. Brazil Grill

#11. Outback Steakhouse

#10. The Steakhouse at 9900

#9. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (97 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5474 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213-3428- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1201 SW 12th Ave ARTS DISTRICT, between Main and Jefferson, Portland, OR 97205- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (38 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9500 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9900 SW Canyon Rd, Portland, OR 97225-2912- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11146 SW Barnes Rd., Portland, OR 97225

#8. Urban Farmer Portland

#7. Morton's The Steakhouse

#6. El Gaucho

#5. Laurelhurst Market

#4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (858 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 525 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97204-1440- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (204 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 213 SW Clay St, Portland, OR 97201-5811- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (430 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 319 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205-3725- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3155 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214-1951- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (478 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 930 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97204-1203

#3. Ox Restaurant

#2. Sayler's Old Country Kitchen

#1. Ringside Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean- Price: $$$$- Address: 2225 NE M L King Blvd, Portland, OR 97212-3727- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10519 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97216-2747- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (640 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2165 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97210-3598