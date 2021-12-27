ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Highest-rated steakhouses in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WG8mo_0d1pq0lS00
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Rochester on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHzub_0d1pq0lS00
Tripadvisor

#18. Clutch Kitchen and Sports Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3208 Latta Rd, Rochester, NY 14612-3084
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vky9d_0d1pq0lS00
Tripadvisor

#17. Perlo's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 202 N Washington St, East Rochester, NY 14445-1310
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QNwm_0d1pq0lS00
Tripadvisor

#16. Park Avenue Pub & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 650 Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-2943
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlRqP_0d1pq0lS00
Tripadvisor

#15. Kobe Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2496 W Ridge Rd Ste 700, Rochester, NY 14626-3049
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sppYK_0d1pq0lS00
Tripadvisor

#14. Grinnell's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1696 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-1417
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09QwCj_0d1pq0lS00
Tripadvisor

#13. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1837 W Ridge Rd, Greece, NY 14615-2504
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3591id_0d1pq0lS00
Tripadvisor

#12. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1180 Jefferson Road, Henrietta, NY 14623
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RN67J_0d1pq0lS00
Tripadvisor

#11. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 680 Jefferson Rd, Henrietta, NY 14623
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E0hPf_0d1pq0lS00
Tripadvisor

#10. Rick's Prime Rib House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 898 Buffalo Rd, Rochester, NY 14624-1810
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ick8y_0d1pq0lS00
Tripadvisor

#9. Max Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1456 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-1008
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcGLq_0d1pq0lS00
Tripadvisor

#8. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3065 West Ridge Road, Rochester, NY 14626
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNgT4_0d1pq0lS00
Tripadvisor

#7. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3150 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c568O_0d1pq0lS00
Tripadvisor

#6. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1954 West Ridge Road, Rochester, NY 14626
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23RfHI_0d1pq0lS00
Tripadvisor

#5. Char

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 550 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-2034
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jng93_0d1pq0lS00
Tripadvisor

#4. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 22 Celebration Drive, Rochester, NY 14620
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Tx6j_0d1pq0lS00
Tripadvisor

#3. Tournedos Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 26 Broadway, Rochester, NY 14607-1704
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqgJM_0d1pq0lS00
Tripadvisor

#2. Delmonico's Italian Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (345 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 125 White Spruce Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623-1607
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6Uy8_0d1pq0lS00
Tripadvisor

#1. Black & Blue Steak and Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (505 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3349 Monroe Ave Pittsford Plaza, Rochester, NY 14618-5513
- Read more on Tripadvisor

