Highest-rated steakhouses in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock
Highest-rated steakhouses in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Rochester on Tripadvisor .
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Clutch Kitchen and Sports Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3208 Latta Rd, Rochester, NY 14612-3084
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Perlo's Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 202 N Washington St, East Rochester, NY 14445-1310
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Park Avenue Pub & Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 650 Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-2943
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Kobe Steak House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2496 W Ridge Rd Ste 700, Rochester, NY 14626-3049
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Grinnell's Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1696 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-1417
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1837 W Ridge Rd, Greece, NY 14615-2504
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1180 Jefferson Road, Henrietta, NY 14623
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 680 Jefferson Rd, Henrietta, NY 14623
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Rick's Prime Rib House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 898 Buffalo Rd, Rochester, NY 14624-1810
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Max Chophouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1456 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-1008
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3065 West Ridge Road, Rochester, NY 14626
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3150 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1954 West Ridge Road, Rochester, NY 14626
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Char- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 550 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-2034
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 22 Celebration Drive, Rochester, NY 14620
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Tournedos Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 26 Broadway, Rochester, NY 14607-1704
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Delmonico's Italian Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (345 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 125 White Spruce Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623-1607
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Black & Blue Steak and Crab- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (505 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3349 Monroe Ave Pittsford Plaza, Rochester, NY 14618-5513
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0