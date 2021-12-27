Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Rochester on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Clutch Kitchen and Sports Bar

Tripadvisor

#17. Perlo's Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#16. Park Avenue Pub & Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#15. Kobe Steak House

Tripadvisor

#14. Grinnell's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3208 Latta Rd, Rochester, NY 14612-3084- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 202 N Washington St, East Rochester, NY 14445-1310- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 650 Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-2943- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (40 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2496 W Ridge Rd Ste 700, Rochester, NY 14626-3049- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1696 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-1417

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#12. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#11. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#10. Rick's Prime Rib House

Tripadvisor

#9. Max Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1837 W Ridge Rd, Greece, NY 14615-2504- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1180 Jefferson Road, Henrietta, NY 14623- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 680 Jefferson Rd, Henrietta, NY 14623- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (91 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 898 Buffalo Rd, Rochester, NY 14624-1810- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1456 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-1008

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#7. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#6. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#5. Char

Tripadvisor

#4. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3065 West Ridge Road, Rochester, NY 14626- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (181 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3150 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1954 West Ridge Road, Rochester, NY 14626- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 550 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-2034- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 22 Celebration Drive, Rochester, NY 14620

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Tournedos Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#2. Delmonico's Italian Steak House

Tripadvisor

#1. Black & Blue Steak and Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 26 Broadway, Rochester, NY 14607-1704- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (345 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 125 White Spruce Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623-1607- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (505 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3349 Monroe Ave Pittsford Plaza, Rochester, NY 14618-5513