Highest-rated steakhouses in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Wichita on Tripadvisor .
#17. Applebee's- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4760 S Broadway Ave, Wichita, KS 67216-1738
#16. Fireside Grille- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9100 E Corporate Hills Dr Kellogg and Webb Road, Wichita, KS 67207-1317
#15. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 353 S Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67207-1162
#14. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2424 N Maize Rd, Wichita, KS 67205-7306
#13. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 233 South Ridge Road, Wichita, KS 67209
#12. Siena Tuscan Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 104 S Broadway Ave 1st Floor of the Ambassador Hotel, Wichita, KS 67202-4116
#11. Saltgrass Steak House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2624 Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS 67226
#10. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2020 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67206-1280
#9. 6S Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6200 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67205-1768
#8. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2720 N Maize Rd, Wichita, KS 67205
#7. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2526 North Greenwich Road, Wichita, KS 67226
#6. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10096 East 13th Street The Waterfront, Wichita, KS 67206
#5. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 440 S Towne East Mall Dr, Wichita, KS 67207-1050
#4. Scotch & Sirloin- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (357 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5325 E Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67218-1627
#3. Chester's Chophouse and Wine Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (289 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1550 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67206-3401
#2. Kobe Steak House of Japan- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8760 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67205-1706
#1. Texas Roadhouse (West Kellogg)- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (633 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6707 W Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67209-2215
