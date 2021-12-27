ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Highest-rated steakhouses in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bUbL_0d1ppz2x00
Endla // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Wichita on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCwiL_0d1ppz2x00
Tripadvisor

#17. Applebee's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4760 S Broadway Ave, Wichita, KS 67216-1738
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JEWOp_0d1ppz2x00
Tripadvisor

#16. Fireside Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9100 E Corporate Hills Dr Kellogg and Webb Road, Wichita, KS 67207-1317
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062uMu_0d1ppz2x00
Tripadvisor

#15. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 353 S Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67207-1162
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qfLb_0d1ppz2x00
Tripadvisor

#14. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2424 N Maize Rd, Wichita, KS 67205-7306
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHO5X_0d1ppz2x00
Tripadvisor

#13. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 233 South Ridge Road, Wichita, KS 67209
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mxOx_0d1ppz2x00
Tripadvisor

#12. Siena Tuscan Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 104 S Broadway Ave 1st Floor of the Ambassador Hotel, Wichita, KS 67202-4116
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h23yS_0d1ppz2x00
Tripadvisor

#11. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2624 Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS 67226
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBsI0_0d1ppz2x00
Tripadvisor

#10. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2020 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67206-1280
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128iMQ_0d1ppz2x00
Tripadvisor

#9. 6S Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6200 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67205-1768
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ssg0v_0d1ppz2x00
Tripadvisor

#8. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2720 N Maize Rd, Wichita, KS 67205
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKtdE_0d1ppz2x00
Tripadvisor

#7. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2526 North Greenwich Road, Wichita, KS 67226
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gldK_0d1ppz2x00
Tripadvisor

#6. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10096 East 13th Street The Waterfront, Wichita, KS 67206
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNhQg_0d1ppz2x00
Tripadvisor

#5. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 440 S Towne East Mall Dr, Wichita, KS 67207-1050
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUHEV_0d1ppz2x00
Tripadvisor

#4. Scotch & Sirloin

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (357 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5325 E Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67218-1627
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XeVnI_0d1ppz2x00
Tripadvisor

#3. Chester's Chophouse and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (289 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1550 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67206-3401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgGNB_0d1ppz2x00
Tripadvisor

#2. Kobe Steak House of Japan

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8760 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67205-1706
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZ9oN_0d1ppz2x00
Tripadvisor

#1. Texas Roadhouse (West Kellogg)

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (633 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6707 W Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67209-2215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

