Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Wichita on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Applebee's

Tripadvisor

#16. Fireside Grille

Tripadvisor

#15. Logan's Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#14. Logan's Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#13. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4760 S Broadway Ave, Wichita, KS 67216-1738- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 9100 E Corporate Hills Dr Kellogg and Webb Road, Wichita, KS 67207-1317- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 353 S Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67207-1162- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2424 N Maize Rd, Wichita, KS 67205-7306- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (78 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 233 South Ridge Road, Wichita, KS 67209

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Siena Tuscan Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#11. Saltgrass Steak House

Tripadvisor

#10. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#9. 6S Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#8. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary- Price: $$$$- Address: 104 S Broadway Ave 1st Floor of the Ambassador Hotel, Wichita, KS 67202-4116- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2624 Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS 67226- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (99 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2020 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67206-1280- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 6200 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67205-1768- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2720 N Maize Rd, Wichita, KS 67205

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#6. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Tripadvisor

#5. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#4. Scotch & Sirloin

Tripadvisor

#3. Chester's Chophouse and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2526 North Greenwich Road, Wichita, KS 67226- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10096 East 13th Street The Waterfront, Wichita, KS 67206- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 440 S Towne East Mall Dr, Wichita, KS 67207-1050- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (357 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5325 E Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67218-1627- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (289 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1550 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67206-3401

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Kobe Steak House of Japan

Tripadvisor

#1. Texas Roadhouse (West Kellogg)

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (254 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8760 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67205-1706- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (633 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6707 W Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67209-2215