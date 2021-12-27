stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in West Palm Beach on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Cafe Flora

Tripadvisor

#13. Top Of The Spray Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#12. The Paddock Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#11. Tony Roma's

Tripadvisor

#10. The Palm Beach Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 240 Worth Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480-6029- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 123 Ocean Ave Seaspray Inn and Beach Resort, West Palm Beach, FL 33404-5736- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1111 N Congress Ave #B, Palm Beach Kennel Club, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-6317- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 150 Australian Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33406- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (37 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 191 Bradley Pl, Palm Beach, FL 33480-3786

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Rachel's SteakHouse Palm Beach

Tripadvisor

#8. Morton's The Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#7. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#6. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#5. Meat Market Palm Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2905 45th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33407-1911- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (233 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 777 S Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6161- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (139 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8865 Southern Boulevard Building E, West Palm Beach, FL 33411- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (172 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6841 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (240 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 191 Bradley Pl, Palm Beach, FL 33480-3786

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#3. Raindancer Steak House

Tripadvisor

#2. Flagler Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#1. Okeechobee Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (440 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 651 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 100 Rosemary Square, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6060- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (322 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2300 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-3303- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (613 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4022- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,108 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2854 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409