Highest-rated steakhouses in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in West Palm Beach on Tripadvisor .
#14. Cafe Flora- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 240 Worth Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480-6029
#13. Top Of The Spray Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 123 Ocean Ave Seaspray Inn and Beach Resort, West Palm Beach, FL 33404-5736
#12. The Paddock Restaurant- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1111 N Congress Ave #B, Palm Beach Kennel Club, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-6317
#11. Tony Roma's- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 150 Australian Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33406
#10. The Palm Beach Steakhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 191 Bradley Pl, Palm Beach, FL 33480-3786
#9. Rachel's SteakHouse Palm Beach- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2905 45th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33407-1911
#8. Morton's The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (233 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 S Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6161
#7. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8865 Southern Boulevard Building E, West Palm Beach, FL 33411
#6. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6841 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411
#5. Meat Market Palm Beach- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (240 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 191 Bradley Pl, Palm Beach, FL 33480-3786
#4. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (440 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 651 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 100 Rosemary Square, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6060
#3. Raindancer Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (322 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2300 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-3303
#2. Flagler Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (613 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4022
#1. Okeechobee Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2854 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
