Highest-rated steakhouses in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Tulsa on Tripadvisor .
#24. Hebert's Specialty Meats- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2101 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74136-5425
#23. Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6024 S Sheridan Rd Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74145-9235
#22. Celebrity Club Fine Dining- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3109 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135-8007
#21. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7588 S Olympia Ave, Tulsa, OK 74132-1854
#20. McGill's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1560 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114-1351
#19. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9006 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-3121
#18. Cyrus Steakhouse Tulsa- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3332 S 79th E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74145
#17. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8204 South Olympia Avenue West, Tulsa, OK 74132
#16. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9710 Riverside Drive, Tulsa, OK 74137
#15. Jamil's Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3823 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74135-3603
#14. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9111 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133
#13. Saltgrass Steak House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4550 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK 74135
#12. Polo Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2038 Utica Sq, Tulsa, OK 74114-1635
#11. McGill's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6058 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135-7412
#10. Bluestone Steakhouse & Seafood- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10032 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133-6295
#9. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7021 South Memorial Drive Ste 176, Tulsa, OK 74133
#8. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4723 South Yale Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74135
#7. Spudder Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6536 E 50th St, Tulsa, OK 74145-5707
#6. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1976 Utica Sq, Tulsa, OK 74114-1620
#5. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8330 Riverside Pkwy, Tulsa, OK 74137
#4. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11111 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2550
#3. The Bull in the Alley- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 201 N Main St, Tulsa, OK 74103-2005
#2. Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 111 N Main St Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74103-2036
#1. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4840 E. 61st Street, Tulsa, OK 74136
