Highest-rated steakhouses in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Tulsa on Tripadvisor .

#24. Hebert's Specialty Meats

#23. Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano

#22. Celebrity Club Fine Dining

#21. Logan's Roadhouse

#20. McGill's

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2101 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74136-5425- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6024 S Sheridan Rd Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74145-9235- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3109 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135-8007- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (67 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7588 S Olympia Ave, Tulsa, OK 74132-1854- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1560 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114-1351

#19. Outback Steakhouse

#18. Cyrus Steakhouse Tulsa

#17. Texas Roadhouse

#16. Outback Steakhouse

#15. Jamil's Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (94 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9006 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-3121- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (89 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3332 S 79th E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74145- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8204 South Olympia Avenue West, Tulsa, OK 74132- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9710 Riverside Drive, Tulsa, OK 74137- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (163 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3823 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74135-3603

#14. LongHorn Steakhouse

#13. Saltgrass Steak House

#12. Polo Grill

#11. McGill's

#10. Bluestone Steakhouse & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9111 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4550 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK 74135- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2038 Utica Sq, Tulsa, OK 74114-1635- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 6058 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135-7412- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 10032 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133-6295

#9. Texas de Brazil

#8. Outback Steakhouse

#7. Spudder Restaurant

#6. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

#5. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 7021 South Memorial Drive Ste 176, Tulsa, OK 74133- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4723 South Yale Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74135- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6536 E 50th St, Tulsa, OK 74145-5707- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1976 Utica Sq, Tulsa, OK 74114-1620- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 8330 Riverside Pkwy, Tulsa, OK 74137

#4. Texas Roadhouse

#3. The Bull in the Alley

#2. Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse

#1. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11111 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2550- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 201 N Main St, Tulsa, OK 74103-2005- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 111 N Main St Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74103-2036- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4840 E. 61st Street, Tulsa, OK 74136