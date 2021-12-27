ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated steakhouses in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Endla // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Tulsa on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#24. Hebert's Specialty Meats

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2101 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74136-5425
Tripadvisor

#23. Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6024 S Sheridan Rd Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74145-9235
Tripadvisor

#22. Celebrity Club Fine Dining

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3109 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135-8007
Tripadvisor

#21. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7588 S Olympia Ave, Tulsa, OK 74132-1854
Tripadvisor

#20. McGill's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1560 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114-1351
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9006 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-3121
Tripadvisor

#18. Cyrus Steakhouse Tulsa

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3332 S 79th E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74145
Tripadvisor

#17. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8204 South Olympia Avenue West, Tulsa, OK 74132
Tripadvisor

#16. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9710 Riverside Drive, Tulsa, OK 74137
Tripadvisor

#15. Jamil's Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3823 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74135-3603
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9111 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133
Tripadvisor

#13. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4550 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK 74135
Tripadvisor

#12. Polo Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2038 Utica Sq, Tulsa, OK 74114-1635
Tripadvisor

#11. McGill's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6058 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135-7412
Tripadvisor

#10. Bluestone Steakhouse & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10032 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133-6295
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7021 South Memorial Drive Ste 176, Tulsa, OK 74133
Tripadvisor

#8. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4723 South Yale Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74135
Tripadvisor

#7. Spudder Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6536 E 50th St, Tulsa, OK 74145-5707
Tripadvisor

#6. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1976 Utica Sq, Tulsa, OK 74114-1620
Tripadvisor

#5. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8330 Riverside Pkwy, Tulsa, OK 74137
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11111 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2550
Tripadvisor

#3. The Bull in the Alley

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 201 N Main St, Tulsa, OK 74103-2005
Tripadvisor

#2. Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 111 N Main St Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74103-2036
Tripadvisor

#1. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4840 E. 61st Street, Tulsa, OK 74136
- Read more on Tripadvisor

