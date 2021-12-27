Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Springfield on Tripadvisor .

#10. Whiskey Tango

#9. Ohana Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

#8. Outback Steakhouse

#7. ReRico Brazilian Grill

#6. Colton's Steak House & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1111 E Republic Rd #180, Springfield, MO 65807-6001- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 310 W Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65807-4907- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3760 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-4416- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (298 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3371 E Montclair St, Springfield, MO 65804-4785- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2020 E Independence St, Springfield, MO 65804-3748

#5. Char Steakhouse & Oyster Bar

#4. Doe's Eat Place

#3. Texas Roadhouse

#2. Flame Steakhouse and Wine Bar

#1. Jimm's Steakhouse & Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1620 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65804-6509- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 935 N Glenstone Ave Chestnut Expressway, Springfield, MO 65802-2121- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 255 E Monastery, Springfield, MO 65810-1716- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (325 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 314 W Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2118- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (972 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1935 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-2304

