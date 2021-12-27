ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Highest-rated steakhouses in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYC4A_0d1ppwOm00
Endla // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Springfield on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riiGY_0d1ppwOm00
Tripadvisor

#10. Whiskey Tango

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1111 E Republic Rd #180, Springfield, MO 65807-6001
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgDcM_0d1ppwOm00
Tripadvisor

#9. Ohana Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 310 W Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65807-4907
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6dZL_0d1ppwOm00
Tripadvisor

#8. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3760 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-4416
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqbCV_0d1ppwOm00
Tripadvisor

#7. ReRico Brazilian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (298 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3371 E Montclair St, Springfield, MO 65804-4785
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vr84u_0d1ppwOm00
Tripadvisor

#6. Colton's Steak House & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2020 E Independence St, Springfield, MO 65804-3748
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZAIO_0d1ppwOm00
Tripadvisor

#5. Char Steakhouse & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1620 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65804-6509
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDvFX_0d1ppwOm00
Tripadvisor

#4. Doe's Eat Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 935 N Glenstone Ave Chestnut Expressway, Springfield, MO 65802-2121
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zwboQ_0d1ppwOm00
Tripadvisor

#3. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 255 E Monastery, Springfield, MO 65810-1716
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wt5vK_0d1ppwOm00
Tripadvisor

#2. Flame Steakhouse and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (325 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 314 W Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2118
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlhHE_0d1ppwOm00
Tripadvisor

#1. Jimm's Steakhouse & Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (972 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1935 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-2304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

