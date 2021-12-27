ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated steakhouses in Portland, Maine, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated steakhouses in Portland, Maine, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Portland, Maine on Tripadvisor .

#6. Bridgeway Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 71 Ocean St, South Portland, ME 04106-2830
#5. Samuel's Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 1160 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103-3326
#4. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (226 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 Gallery Blvd, Scarborough, ME 04074-6605
#3. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (229 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 Maine Mall Rd, South Portland, ME 04106-3365
#2. Timber Steakhouse & Rotisserie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (229 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 106 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101-5003
#1. The Grill Room and Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (477 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 84 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101-5003
