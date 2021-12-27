Highest-rated steakhouses in Tyler, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Tyler on Tripadvisor .
#8. Saltgrass Steak House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7214 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703
#7. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2376 Dueling Oaks Drive Ste 100, Tyler, TX 75703
#6. Aspen Creek Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1725 West Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701
#5. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5704 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-4349
#4. Dakotas- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4803 Old Bullard Rd La Piazza Shopping Center, Suite 1, Tyler, TX 75703-1234
#3. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4705 South Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703
#2. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2101 E Southeast Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-8317
#1. Kiepersol Restaurant- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (521 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 21508 Merlot Ln, Tyler, TX 75703-9283
