ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Highest-rated steakhouses in Tyler, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Az4FT_0d1ppudK00
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Tyler, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Tyler on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tyler, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ToMgc_0d1ppudK00
Tripadvisor

#8. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7214 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSJ7i_0d1ppudK00
Tripadvisor

#7. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2376 Dueling Oaks Drive Ste 100, Tyler, TX 75703
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWdQD_0d1ppudK00
Tripadvisor

#6. Aspen Creek Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1725 West Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yu96h_0d1ppudK00
Tripadvisor

#5. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5704 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-4349
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43F2my_0d1ppudK00
Tripadvisor

#4. Dakotas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4803 Old Bullard Rd La Piazza Shopping Center, Suite 1, Tyler, TX 75703-1234
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Tyler, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cgezC_0d1ppudK00
Tripadvisor

#3. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4705 South Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2sXn_0d1ppudK00
Tripadvisor

#2. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2101 E Southeast Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-8317
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cn4k_0d1ppudK00
Tripadvisor

#1. Kiepersol Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (521 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 21508 Merlot Ln, Tyler, TX 75703-9283
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steakhouses#Restaurant#Mexican Restaurants#Bordelaise#B Arnaise#Au Poivre#Italian#Tripadvisor Tripadvisor#American#Steakhouse Price#Texas De Brazil Rating#Brazilian
gobankingrates.com

How to Get Your Free Big Mac From McDonald’s

On Dec. 13, McDonald’s embraced the power of influencer marketing with an impromptu promotion sparked by none other than one of the most famous songstresses of the holiday season, Mariah Carey. In a tweet, McDonald’s offered to give free Big Macs to customers if Mariah Carey retweeted that same...
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Burger King will sell Whoppers at a throwback price of 37 cents this weekend

Burger King announced Thursday it will sell Whoppers for just 37 cents to celebrate the signature burger's 64th birthday. On December 3 and 4, customers can buy a Whopper for the original price through Burger King's app or website. The deal is only available to members of the chain's rewards program, and the special price is limited to one per customer during the birthday bash. Prices vary by location, but a Whopper in Rochester, New York currently costs $6.19.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Walmart McDonald's Locations Are Being Replaced With an Unexpected Option

As shoppers will know, Walmart has gradually closed down a lot of McDonald's restaurants that previously used to be a key part of the retail chain's experience. However, a surprising newcomer is looking to take over the abandoned storefronts and revitalize them. According to a recent report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press has opened up several locations inside of Walmarts, and further expansion could be in the cards.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Prime Rib Anywhere Is 45 Minutes Away

Love prime rib? You HAVE to take a ride and check out the prime rib that is available at Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel!. There are some hidden gems in Western New York and Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel, is truly one of them. Not only do you get amazing service from the staff, the portion of prime rib is more than generous and is consistently, THE BEST in the area. Owners, Jeff and Mandy, are incredible hosts and welcome you Monday thru Saturday 11a-11p and Sundays 12-8p!
SOUTH DAYTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WTAJ

Olive Garden might end ‘Never-Ending’ pasta promotion

Rick Cardenas, the president and COO of Darden Restaurants, said in a recent earnings call that Olive Garden is considering ending its Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion, which previously allowed customers to partake in unlimited servings of pasta for a fixed price.
RESTAURANTS
KGET

Olive Garden might end ‘Never-Ending’ pasta promotion

Rick Cardenas, the president and COO of Darden Restaurants, said in a recent earnings call that Olive Garden is considering ending its Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion, which previously allowed customers to partake in unlimited servings of pasta for a fixed price.
RESTAURANTS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy