Highest-rated steakhouses in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Toledo on Tripadvisor .

#16. Ya Halla Restaurant

#15. Stella's Restaurant

#14. Rayoka Japanese Steakhouse & Suishi

#13. Georgio's Cafe International

#12. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Middle Eastern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2124 W Alexis Rd, Toledo, OH 43613-2216- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (276 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 104 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551-1457- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 465 W Dussel Dr, Maumee, OH 43537-4209- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, French- Price: $$$$- Address: 426 N Superior St, Toledo, OH 43604-1416- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (135 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 401 W Dussel Dr, Maumee, OH 43537-1667

#11. Cousino's Steakhouse

#10. The Benchmark Restaurant

#9. Black Rock Bar & Grill

#8. Outback Steakhouse

#7. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (135 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1842 Woodville Rd, Oregon, OH 43616-3160- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 6130 Levis Commons Blvd, Perrysburg, OH 43551-7268- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5001 Monroe St Franklin Park Mall, Toledo, OH 43623-3627- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (66 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5200 Monroe Street, Toledo, OH 43623- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 459 W Dussel Dr, Maumee, OH 43537-4209

#6. LongHorn Steakhouse

#5. Texas Roadhouse

#4. Final Cut Steak & Seafood

#3. The Chop House - Toledo

#2. Rockwell's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4155 Talmadge Rd, Toledo, OH 43623- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6137 Trust Drive, Toledo, OH 43528- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1968 Miami St Hollywood Casino, Toledo, OH 43605- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 300 N Summit St, Toledo, OH 43604- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 27 Broadway St, Toledo, OH 43604-8769

#1. Mancy's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (689 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 953 Phillips Ave, Toledo, OH 43612-1336