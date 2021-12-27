ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated steakhouses in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01q5Bv_0d1pptkb00
stockcreations // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Toledo on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16d5I6_0d1pptkb00
Tripadvisor

#16. Ya Halla Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Middle Eastern

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2124 W Alexis Rd, Toledo, OH 43613-2216
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORmUi_0d1pptkb00
Tripadvisor

#15. Stella's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (276 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 104 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551-1457
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wrH3_0d1pptkb00
Tripadvisor

#14. Rayoka Japanese Steakhouse & Suishi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 465 W Dussel Dr, Maumee, OH 43537-4209
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgOgV_0d1pptkb00
Tripadvisor

#13. Georgio's Cafe International

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 426 N Superior St, Toledo, OH 43604-1416
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yu41H_0d1pptkb00
Tripadvisor

#12. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 W Dussel Dr, Maumee, OH 43537-1667
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f9RHu_0d1pptkb00
Tripadvisor

#11. Cousino's Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1842 Woodville Rd, Oregon, OH 43616-3160
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfmnB_0d1pptkb00
Tripadvisor

#10. The Benchmark Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6130 Levis Commons Blvd, Perrysburg, OH 43551-7268
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cckHa_0d1pptkb00
Tripadvisor

#9. Black Rock Bar & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5001 Monroe St Franklin Park Mall, Toledo, OH 43623-3627
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOZ20_0d1pptkb00
Tripadvisor

#8. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5200 Monroe Street, Toledo, OH 43623
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dMYk_0d1pptkb00
Tripadvisor

#7. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 459 W Dussel Dr, Maumee, OH 43537-4209
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsQkY_0d1pptkb00
Tripadvisor

#6. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4155 Talmadge Rd, Toledo, OH 43623
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ykr69_0d1pptkb00
Tripadvisor

#5. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6137 Trust Drive, Toledo, OH 43528
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbmrt_0d1pptkb00
Tripadvisor

#4. Final Cut Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1968 Miami St Hollywood Casino, Toledo, OH 43605
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfhXk_0d1pptkb00
Tripadvisor

#3. The Chop House - Toledo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 N Summit St, Toledo, OH 43604
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X5UmQ_0d1pptkb00
Tripadvisor

#2. Rockwell's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 27 Broadway St, Toledo, OH 43604-8769
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jU7YU_0d1pptkb00
Tripadvisor

#1. Mancy's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (689 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 953 Phillips Ave, Toledo, OH 43612-1336
- Read more on Tripadvisor

