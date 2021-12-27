ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Highest-rated steakhouses in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor

 4 days ago

Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Huntsville on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#16. Season's Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: not available
- Address: 5 Tranquility Base Huntsville Marriott at the Space & Rocket Center, Huntsville, AL 35805-3371
Tripadvisor

#15. Tokyo Japanese Steak House and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1105 Wayne Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35806-3553
Tripadvisor

#14. Shogun Japanese Steak & Sushi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3991 University Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35816-3172
Tripadvisor

#13. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6226 University Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35806-1705
Tripadvisor

#12. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 350 The Bridge Street Ste 124, Huntsville, AL 35806
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#11. Steak-Out

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1012 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35816-3049
Tripadvisor

#10. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4249 Balmoral Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801-6441
Tripadvisor

#9. Oh Bryans Family Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2136 Highway 72 E, Huntsville, AL 35811-9669
Tripadvisor

#8. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1450 Perimeter Pkwy NW, Huntsville, AL 35806-3564
Tripadvisor

#7. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4777 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802-1632
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#6. Nick's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10300 Bailey Cove Rd SE Creekside Corners Shopping Center, Huntsville, AL 35803-2635
Tripadvisor

#5. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2732 Carl T Jones Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802-4909
Tripadvisor

#4. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 121 Jeff Road, Huntsville, AL 35806
Tripadvisor

#3. Char Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 931 Bob Wallace Ave SW Suite 201, Huntsville, AL 35801-6504
Tripadvisor

#2. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 720 Gallatin Street, SW Twickenham Place, Huntsville, AL 35801
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#1. Connors Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,548 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 345 The Bridge St, Huntsville, AL 35806-0002
