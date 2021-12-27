Highest-rated steakhouses in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Huntsville on Tripadvisor .
#16. Season's Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: not available
- Address: 5 Tranquility Base Huntsville Marriott at the Space & Rocket Center, Huntsville, AL 35805-3371
#15. Tokyo Japanese Steak House and Sushi Bar- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1105 Wayne Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35806-3553
#14. Shogun Japanese Steak & Sushi- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3991 University Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35816-3172
#13. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6226 University Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35806-1705
#12. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 350 The Bridge Street Ste 124, Huntsville, AL 35806
#11. Steak-Out- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1012 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35816-3049
#10. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4249 Balmoral Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801-6441
#9. Oh Bryans Family Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2136 Highway 72 E, Huntsville, AL 35811-9669
#8. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1450 Perimeter Pkwy NW, Huntsville, AL 35806-3564
#7. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4777 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802-1632
#6. Nick's Ristorante- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10300 Bailey Cove Rd SE Creekside Corners Shopping Center, Huntsville, AL 35803-2635
#5. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2732 Carl T Jones Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802-4909
#4. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 121 Jeff Road, Huntsville, AL 35806
#3. Char Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 931 Bob Wallace Ave SW Suite 201, Huntsville, AL 35801-6504
#2. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 720 Gallatin Street, SW Twickenham Place, Huntsville, AL 35801
#1. Connors Steak & Seafood- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,548 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 345 The Bridge St, Huntsville, AL 35806-0002
