Highest-rated steakhouses in Waco, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Waco on Tripadvisor .
#10. Heitmiller Family Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (381 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4509 I-35 N Exit 339, Lacy Lakeview, TX 76705
#9. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2806 W Loop 340, Waco, TX 76711-2409
#8. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4500 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX 76710-6910
#7. Jon Lillies Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Service (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5102 N 19th St, Waco, TX 76708-3725
#6. Lone Star Tavern and Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4713 Bellmead Dr 4713 Bellmead Dr, 76705, Waco, Texas, Waco, TX 76705-5533
#5. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4300 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX 76710
#4. Diamondback's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 217 Mary Ave, Waco, TX 76701-2233
#3. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2815 La Salle Avenue, Waco, TX 76706
#2. One Thirty Five Prime- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1201 Hewitt Dr Suite 110, Waco, TX 76712-8833
#1. Saltgrass Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (225 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5600 Legend Lake Pkwy Legends Crossing, Waco, TX 76712
