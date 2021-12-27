Highest-rated steakhouses in Kansas City, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Kansas City on Tripadvisor .
#21. Tokyo Japanese Steak House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64155-2728
#20. The Reef- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9600 NW Polo Dr, Kansas City, MO 64153-1111
#19. J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks and Seafood- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (572 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8901 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66212-1402
#18. Em Chamas Brazilian Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6101 NW 63rd Ter, Kansas City, MO 64151-3325
#17. The Journey Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 N.W. Argosy Casino Parkway Argosy Casino, Riverside, MO 64150-1512
#16. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8051 Northwest Roanridge Road, Kansas City, MO 64151
#15. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7006 NorthWest Barry Road., Kansas City, MO 64153
#14. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9400 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64157
#13. JJ's Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4810 Roanoke Pkwy (48th & Roanoke Pkwy), Kansas City, MO 64112
#12. Gordon Ramsay Steak- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Riverboat Dr Harrah's, North Kansas City, MO 64116
#11. Golden Ox- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1600 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO 64102-1039
#10. Great Plains Cattle Company- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3200 Ameristar Dr Ameristar Casino Hotel, Kansas City, MO 64161
#9. Eddie V's Prime Seafood- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 700 W 47th St Ste 115, Kansas City, MO 64112
#8. Jess & Jim's Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 517 E 135th St, Kansas City, MO 64145-1415
#7. Anton's Taproom- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (317 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1610 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64108-1309
#6. Hereford House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (331 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8661 N Stoddard Ave, Kansas City, MO 64153-1940
#5. Stock Hill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4800 Main St Ste G-001, Kansas City, MO 64112-2510
#4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (588 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 222 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112-1606
#3. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (760 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4760 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64112
#2. The Majestic Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (463 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 931 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64105-1508
#1. 801 Chop House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 71 E 14th St, Kansas City, MO 64106-2918
