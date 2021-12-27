stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Kansas City, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Kansas City on Tripadvisor .

#21. Tokyo Japanese Steak House

#20. The Reef

#19. J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks and Seafood

#18. Em Chamas Brazilian Grill

#17. The Journey Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (28 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64155-2728- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9600 NW Polo Dr, Kansas City, MO 64153-1111- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (572 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 8901 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66212-1402- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 6101 NW 63rd Ter, Kansas City, MO 64151-3325- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 777 N.W. Argosy Casino Parkway Argosy Casino, Riverside, MO 64150-1512

#16. Texas Roadhouse

#15. Outback Steakhouse

#14. LongHorn Steakhouse

#13. JJ's Restaurant

#12. Gordon Ramsay Steak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8051 Northwest Roanridge Road, Kansas City, MO 64151- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (115 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7006 NorthWest Barry Road., Kansas City, MO 64153- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9400 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64157- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4810 Roanoke Pkwy (48th & Roanoke Pkwy), Kansas City, MO 64112- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 1 Riverboat Dr Harrah's, North Kansas City, MO 64116

#11. Golden Ox

#10. Great Plains Cattle Company

#9. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

#8. Jess & Jim's Steak House

#7. Anton's Taproom

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (121 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1600 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO 64102-1039- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3200 Ameristar Dr Ameristar Casino Hotel, Kansas City, MO 64161- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 700 W 47th St Ste 115, Kansas City, MO 64112- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (266 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 517 E 135th St, Kansas City, MO 64145-1415- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (317 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1610 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64108-1309

#6. Hereford House

#5. Stock Hill

#4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

#3. The Capital Grille

#2. The Majestic Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (331 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8661 N Stoddard Ave, Kansas City, MO 64153-1940- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4800 Main St Ste G-001, Kansas City, MO 64112-2510- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (588 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 222 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112-1606- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (760 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4760 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64112- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (463 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 931 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64105-1508

#1. 801 Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 71 E 14th St, Kansas City, MO 64106-2918