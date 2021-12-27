ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Highest-rated steakhouses in Kansas City, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aMd6_0d1ppoaC00
stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Kansas City, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Kansas City on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yEPSX_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#21. Tokyo Japanese Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64155-2728
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTZIz_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#20. The Reef

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9600 NW Polo Dr, Kansas City, MO 64153-1111
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45e3ZW_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#19. J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks and Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (572 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8901 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66212-1402
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PzlA7_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#18. Em Chamas Brazilian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6101 NW 63rd Ter, Kansas City, MO 64151-3325
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9Q7F_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#17. The Journey Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 N.W. Argosy Casino Parkway Argosy Casino, Riverside, MO 64150-1512
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZ4xM_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#16. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8051 Northwest Roanridge Road, Kansas City, MO 64151
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8yK0_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#15. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7006 NorthWest Barry Road., Kansas City, MO 64153
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BidA6_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#14. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9400 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64157
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhIHN_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#13. JJ's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4810 Roanoke Pkwy (48th & Roanoke Pkwy), Kansas City, MO 64112
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpgWd_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#12. Gordon Ramsay Steak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Riverboat Dr Harrah's, North Kansas City, MO 64116
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tl7yX_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#11. Golden Ox

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1600 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO 64102-1039
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnQRl_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#10. Great Plains Cattle Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3200 Ameristar Dr Ameristar Casino Hotel, Kansas City, MO 64161
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Wqqj_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#9. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 700 W 47th St Ste 115, Kansas City, MO 64112
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDKJz_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#8. Jess & Jim's Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 517 E 135th St, Kansas City, MO 64145-1415
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKjxz_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#7. Anton's Taproom

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (317 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1610 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64108-1309
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXlxK_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#6. Hereford House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (331 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8661 N Stoddard Ave, Kansas City, MO 64153-1940
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14YBev_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#5. Stock Hill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4800 Main St Ste G-001, Kansas City, MO 64112-2510
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BtcUk_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (588 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 222 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112-1606
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43546D_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#3. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (760 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4760 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64112
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSS6f_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Majestic Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (463 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 931 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64105-1508
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSzB7_0d1ppoaC00
Tripadvisor

#1. 801 Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 71 E 14th St, Kansas City, MO 64106-2918
- Read more on Tripadvisor

