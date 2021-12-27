stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Greensboro on Tripadvisor .

#14. Giovanni's Restaurant

#13. Sapporo Fantasy Japanese Steak

#12. Ginza Japanese Steakhouse

#11. Outback Steakhouse

#10. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (131 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5831 High Point Rd Greensboro nc 27407, Greensboro, NC 27407-7004- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2939 Battleground Ave Ste C, Greensboro, NC 27408-1918- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse- Price: not available- Address: 2807 Groometown Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-5513- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (107 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1611 Westover Terrace, Greensboro, NC 27408- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1300 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC 27407-2654

#9. Texas Roadhouse

#8. Outback Steakhouse

#7. Outback Steakhouse

#6. LongHorn Steakhouse

#5. Leblon Churrascaria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2414 Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (79 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2105 Four Seasons Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407-4938- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (35 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4518 W. Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27409- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6012 Landmark Center Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 106 S Holden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-1320

#4. LongHorn Steakhouse

#3. B. Christopher's

#2. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2925 Battleground Ave Suite A, Greensboro, NC 27408- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 201 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2446- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3342 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410-4806- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 800 Green Valley Road Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27408