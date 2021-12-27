ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Highest-rated steakhouses in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zXC9_0d1ppmok00
stockcreations // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Greensboro on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQBnX_0d1ppmok00
Tripadvisor

#14. Giovanni's Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5831 High Point Rd Greensboro nc 27407, Greensboro, NC 27407-7004
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHX9E_0d1ppmok00
Tripadvisor

#13. Sapporo Fantasy Japanese Steak

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2939 Battleground Ave Ste C, Greensboro, NC 27408-1918
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQKqa_0d1ppmok00
Tripadvisor

#12. Ginza Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: not available
- Address: 2807 Groometown Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-5513
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kj9Fv_0d1ppmok00
Tripadvisor

#11. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1611 Westover Terrace, Greensboro, NC 27408
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eSeqT_0d1ppmok00
Tripadvisor

#10. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1300 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC 27407-2654
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3c52_0d1ppmok00
Tripadvisor

#9. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2414 Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26eVg2_0d1ppmok00
Tripadvisor

#8. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2105 Four Seasons Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407-4938
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTYcw_0d1ppmok00
Tripadvisor

#7. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4518 W. Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27409
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULAfn_0d1ppmok00
Tripadvisor

#6. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6012 Landmark Center Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d588I_0d1ppmok00
Tripadvisor

#5. Leblon Churrascaria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 106 S Holden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-1320
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxKB7_0d1ppmok00
Tripadvisor

#4. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2925 Battleground Ave Suite A, Greensboro, NC 27408
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oI2U5_0d1ppmok00
Tripadvisor

#3. B. Christopher's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 201 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2446
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfJdt_0d1ppmok00
Tripadvisor

#2. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3342 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410-4806
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oR6WP_0d1ppmok00
Tripadvisor

#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 800 Green Valley Road Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27408
- Read more on Tripadvisor

