Highest-rated steakhouses in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Greensboro on Tripadvisor .
#14. Giovanni's Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5831 High Point Rd Greensboro nc 27407, Greensboro, NC 27407-7004
#13. Sapporo Fantasy Japanese Steak- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2939 Battleground Ave Ste C, Greensboro, NC 27408-1918
#12. Ginza Japanese Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: not available
- Address: 2807 Groometown Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-5513
#11. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1611 Westover Terrace, Greensboro, NC 27408
#10. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1300 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC 27407-2654
#9. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2414 Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
#8. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2105 Four Seasons Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407-4938
#7. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4518 W. Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27409
#6. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6012 Landmark Center Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407
#5. Leblon Churrascaria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 106 S Holden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-1320
#4. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2925 Battleground Ave Suite A, Greensboro, NC 27408
#3. B. Christopher's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 201 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2446
#2. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3342 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410-4806
#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 800 Green Valley Road Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27408
