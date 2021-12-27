stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Gilligan's Bar and Grill - Houcks Road

Tripadvisor

#7. Progress Grill

Tripadvisor

#6. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#5. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#4. 1700 Degrees Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10 N Houcks Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-6204- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (305 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3526 Walnut St, Harrisburg, PA 17109-3618- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4590 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-6212- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (158 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3527 Union Deposit Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-4747- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#2. Dodge City Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#1. The Glass Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (329 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3529 Union Deposit Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-4747- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (368 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1037 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17104-1645- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (228 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4745 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17110-1711