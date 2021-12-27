Highest-rated steakhouses in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated steakhouses in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor .
#8. Gilligan's Bar and Grill - Houcks Road- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10 N Houcks Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-6204
#7. Progress Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (305 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3526 Walnut St, Harrisburg, PA 17109-3618
#6. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4590 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-6212
#5. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3527 Union Deposit Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-4747
#4. 1700 Degrees Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101
#3. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3529 Union Deposit Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-4747
#2. Dodge City Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (368 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1037 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17104-1645
#1. The Glass Lounge- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (228 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4745 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17110-1711
