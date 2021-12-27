Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Jacksonville on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Golden Corral

Tripadvisor

#28. River & Post

Tripadvisor

#27. Osaka Japanese Steak House

Tripadvisor

#26. Miller's Ale House

Tripadvisor

#25. Kan-Ki Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (30 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $- Address: 9070 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225-4360- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1000 Riverside Ave Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32204-4144- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (17 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (2.0/5), Service (2.0/5), Value (2.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9651 Crosshill Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32222-5856- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10334 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (33 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11148 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223-7942

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Miller's Ale House - Jacksonville Regency

Tripadvisor

#23. Otaki Japanese Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#22. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#21. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#20. Salento Colombian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9541 Regency Square Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7860 Gate Pkwy Ste 119, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7279- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6015 Argyle Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32244- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (34 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4401 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11018 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-1080

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Logan's Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#18. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#17. Cross Creek Barbeque & Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#16. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#15. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (108 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 13130 City Station Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218-7225- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11998 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 850 Lane Ave S Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32205-4705- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (86 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 795 Skymarks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (56 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8145 Point Meadows Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#13. Texas de Brazil

Tripadvisor

#12. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Tripadvisor

#11. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#10. Stonewood Grill & Tavern

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 13245 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32225- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4634 Town Center Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32246- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4826 Town Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32246- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9773 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-5443- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3832 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32217-5607

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#8. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#7. ChopHouse Thirteen

Tripadvisor

#6. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#5. Cowford Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9051 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (281 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1366 Airport Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (248 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$$$- Address: 11362 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223-7960- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4784 Town Center Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32246- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 101 E. Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. III Forks

Tripadvisor

#3. The Capital Grille

Tripadvisor

#2. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#1. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (310 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 9822 Tapestry Park Cir Ste 111, Jacksonville, FL 32246-9259- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (372 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5197 Big Island Dr St. Johns Towne Center, Jacksonville, FL 32246- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (950 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1201 Riverplace Boulevard Crown Plaza Hotel, Jacksonville, FL 32207-9009- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, South American- Price: $$$$- Address: 4483 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216-5402