Highest-rated steakhouses in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor
Kichigin // Shutterstock
Highest-rated steakhouses in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Jacksonville on Tripadvisor .
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. Golden Corral- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $
- Address: 9070 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225-4360
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. River & Post- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1000 Riverside Ave Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32204-4144
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Osaka Japanese Steak House- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.0/5), Service (2.0/5), Value (2.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9651 Crosshill Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32222-5856
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Miller's Ale House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10334 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Kan-Ki Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11148 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223-7942
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Miller's Ale House - Jacksonville Regency- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9541 Regency Square Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Otaki Japanese Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7860 Gate Pkwy Ste 119, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7279
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6015 Argyle Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32244
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4401 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Salento Colombian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11018 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-1080
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13130 City Station Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218-7225
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11998 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Cross Creek Barbeque & Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 850 Lane Ave S Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32205-4705
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 795 Skymarks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8145 Point Meadows Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13245 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32225
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4634 Town Center Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32246
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4826 Town Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32246
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9773 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-5443
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Stonewood Grill & Tavern- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3832 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32217-5607
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9051 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1366 Airport Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. ChopHouse Thirteen- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11362 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223-7960
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4784 Town Center Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32246
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Cowford Chophouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 101 E. Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. III Forks- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (310 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9822 Tapestry Park Cir Ste 111, Jacksonville, FL 32246-9259
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (372 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5197 Big Island Dr St. Johns Towne Center, Jacksonville, FL 32246
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (950 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1201 Riverplace Boulevard Crown Plaza Hotel, Jacksonville, FL 32207-9009
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, South American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4483 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216-5402
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0