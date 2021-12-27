ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated steakhouses in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

Kichigin // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that's difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Jacksonville on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VwsT3_0d1ppczU00
Tripadvisor

#29. Golden Corral

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $
- Address: 9070 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225-4360
Tripadvisor

#28. River & Post

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1000 Riverside Ave Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32204-4144
Tripadvisor

#27. Osaka Japanese Steak House

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.0/5), Service (2.0/5), Value (2.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9651 Crosshill Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32222-5856
Tripadvisor

#26. Miller's Ale House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10334 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tripadvisor

#25. Kan-Ki Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11148 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223-7942
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjR9X_0d1ppczU00
Tripadvisor

#24. Miller's Ale House - Jacksonville Regency

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9541 Regency Square Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Tripadvisor

#23. Otaki Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7860 Gate Pkwy Ste 119, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7279
Tripadvisor

#22. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6015 Argyle Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Tripadvisor

#21. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4401 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Tripadvisor

#20. Salento Colombian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11018 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-1080
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AeKH6_0d1ppczU00
Tripadvisor

#19. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13130 City Station Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218-7225
Tripadvisor

#18. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11998 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Tripadvisor

#17. Cross Creek Barbeque & Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 850 Lane Ave S Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32205-4705
Tripadvisor

#16. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 795 Skymarks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Tripadvisor

#15. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8145 Point Meadows Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3Rgi_0d1ppczU00
Tripadvisor

#14. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13245 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Tripadvisor

#13. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4634 Town Center Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Tripadvisor

#12. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4826 Town Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Tripadvisor

#11. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9773 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-5443
Tripadvisor

#10. Stonewood Grill & Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3832 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32217-5607
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRroD_0d1ppczU00
Tripadvisor

#9. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9051 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tripadvisor

#8. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1366 Airport Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Tripadvisor

#7. ChopHouse Thirteen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11362 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223-7960
Tripadvisor

#6. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4784 Town Center Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32246
Tripadvisor

#5. Cowford Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 101 E. Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jAn3p_0d1ppczU00
Tripadvisor

#4. III Forks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (310 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9822 Tapestry Park Cir Ste 111, Jacksonville, FL 32246-9259
Tripadvisor

#3. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (372 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5197 Big Island Dr St. Johns Towne Center, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Tripadvisor

#2. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (950 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1201 Riverplace Boulevard Crown Plaza Hotel, Jacksonville, FL 32207-9009
Tripadvisor

#1. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, South American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4483 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216-5402
