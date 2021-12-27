Highest-rated steakhouses in San Antonio, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in San Antonio on Tripadvisor .
#30. Silo Prime- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 401 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205-3201
#29. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5706 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78251
#28. Saltgrass Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11812 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78023
#27. Josephine Street- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 E Josephine St, San Antonio, TX 78215-1113
#26. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2893 Cinema Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78238
#25. Range- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 125 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205-2247
#24. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7720 Jones Maltsberger Rd Concord Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78216
#23. Galpao Gaucho- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2318 N Loop 1604 W Suite 3100, San Antonio, TX 78248-4512
#22. Saltgrass Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (299 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16910 US 281 North, San Antonio, TX 78232
#21. Brasao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 19210 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78257
#20. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 255 E Basse Rd Bldg E-Suite #200, San Antonio, TX 78209-8336
#19. Saltgrass Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2885 Cinema Ridge Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238
#18. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5803 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249
#17. Kirby's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 123 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232-1388
#16. Morton's The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (368 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 E Crockett St, San Antonio, TX 78205-2021
#15. Ruth's Chris Steak House - River Walk- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (580 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 600 E Market St Grand Hyatt Hotel, San Antonio, TX 78205-2600
#14. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,650 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 18318 Sonterra Pl, San Antonio, TX 78258-4175
#13. The Barn Door- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (270 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8400 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78209-1115
#12. 1718 Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 321 Alamo Plz Suite 300, San Antonio, TX 78205-2633
#11. Bob's Steak & Chop House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5815 Rim Pass, San Antonio, TX 78257-4502
#10. Saltgrass Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,500 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 502 Riverwalk, San Antonio, TX 78205
#9. Myron's Prime Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10003 NW Military Hwy Suite 2101, San Antonio, TX 78231-1885
#8. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (602 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 313 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205-1802
#7. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- San Antonio- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 22200, San Antonio, TX 78256-2466
#6. Saltgrass Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (476 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11745 I-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78230
#5. 18 Oaks- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 23808 Resort Parkway JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio, TX 78261
#4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (984 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 849 E Commerce St Ste 393 #393, San Antonio, TX 78205-3972
#3. Little Rhein Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (765 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 231 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205-3214
#2. Bohanan's Prime Steak and Seafood- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,775 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 219 E Houston St 2nd Floor, San Antonio, TX 78205-1854
#1. J Prime Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (388 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1401 North Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78258
