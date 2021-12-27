ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Highest-rated steakhouses in San Antonio, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in San Antonio, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in San Antonio on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#30. Silo Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$
- Address: 401 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205-3201
Tripadvisor

#29. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5706 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78251
Tripadvisor

#28. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11812 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78023
Tripadvisor

#27. Josephine Street

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 E Josephine St, San Antonio, TX 78215-1113
Tripadvisor

#26. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2893 Cinema Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78238
Tripadvisor

#25. Range

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 125 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205-2247
Tripadvisor

#24. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7720 Jones Maltsberger Rd Concord Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78216
Tripadvisor

#23. Galpao Gaucho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2318 N Loop 1604 W Suite 3100, San Antonio, TX 78248-4512
Tripadvisor

#22. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (299 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16910 US 281 North, San Antonio, TX 78232
Tripadvisor

#21. Brasao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 19210 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78257
Tripadvisor

#20. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 255 E Basse Rd Bldg E-Suite #200, San Antonio, TX 78209-8336
Tripadvisor

#19. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2885 Cinema Ridge Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238
Tripadvisor

#18. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5803 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249
Tripadvisor

#17. Kirby's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 123 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232-1388
Tripadvisor

#16. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (368 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 E Crockett St, San Antonio, TX 78205-2021
Tripadvisor

#15. Ruth's Chris Steak House - River Walk

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (580 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 600 E Market St Grand Hyatt Hotel, San Antonio, TX 78205-2600
Tripadvisor

#14. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,650 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 18318 Sonterra Pl, San Antonio, TX 78258-4175
Tripadvisor

#13. The Barn Door

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (270 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8400 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78209-1115
Tripadvisor

#12. 1718 Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 321 Alamo Plz Suite 300, San Antonio, TX 78205-2633
Tripadvisor

#11. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5815 Rim Pass, San Antonio, TX 78257-4502
Tripadvisor

#10. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,500 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 502 Riverwalk, San Antonio, TX 78205
Tripadvisor

#9. Myron's Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10003 NW Military Hwy Suite 2101, San Antonio, TX 78231-1885
Tripadvisor

#8. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (602 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 313 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205-1802
Tripadvisor

#7. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- San Antonio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 22200, San Antonio, TX 78256-2466
Tripadvisor

#6. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (476 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11745 I-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78230
Tripadvisor

#5. 18 Oaks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 23808 Resort Parkway JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio, TX 78261
Tripadvisor

#4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (984 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 849 E Commerce St Ste 393 #393, San Antonio, TX 78205-3972
Tripadvisor

#3. Little Rhein Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (765 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 231 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205-3214
Tripadvisor

#2. Bohanan's Prime Steak and Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,775 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 219 E Houston St 2nd Floor, San Antonio, TX 78205-1854
Tripadvisor

#1. J Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (388 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1401 North Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78258
