Highest-rated steakhouses in San Antonio, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in San Antonio on Tripadvisor .

#30. Silo Prime

#29. LongHorn Steakhouse

#28. Saltgrass Steak House

#27. Josephine Street

#26. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 401 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205-3201- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5706 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78251- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11812 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78023- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 400 E Josephine St, San Antonio, TX 78215-1113- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2893 Cinema Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78238

#25. Range

#24. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#23. Galpao Gaucho

#22. Saltgrass Steak House

#21. Brasao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 125 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205-2247- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 7720 Jones Maltsberger Rd Concord Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78216- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 2318 N Loop 1604 W Suite 3100, San Antonio, TX 78248-4512- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (299 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 16910 US 281 North, San Antonio, TX 78232- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 19210 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78257

#20. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

#19. Saltgrass Steak House

#18. LongHorn Steakhouse

#17. Kirby's Steakhouse

#16. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 255 E Basse Rd Bldg E-Suite #200, San Antonio, TX 78209-8336- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2885 Cinema Ridge Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5803 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 123 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232-1388- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (368 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 300 E Crockett St, San Antonio, TX 78205-2021

#15. Ruth's Chris Steak House - River Walk

#14. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

#13. The Barn Door

#12. 1718 Steak House

#11. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (580 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 600 E Market St Grand Hyatt Hotel, San Antonio, TX 78205-2600- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,650 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 18318 Sonterra Pl, San Antonio, TX 78258-4175- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (270 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8400 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78209-1115- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 321 Alamo Plz Suite 300, San Antonio, TX 78205-2633- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 5815 Rim Pass, San Antonio, TX 78257-4502

#10. Saltgrass Steak House

#9. Myron's Prime Steakhouse

#8. Texas de Brazil

#7. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- San Antonio

#6. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,500 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 502 Riverwalk, San Antonio, TX 78205- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 10003 NW Military Hwy Suite 2101, San Antonio, TX 78231-1885- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (602 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 313 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205-1802- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 22200, San Antonio, TX 78256-2466- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (476 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11745 I-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78230

#5. 18 Oaks

#4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

#3. Little Rhein Steakhouse

#2. Bohanan's Prime Steak and Seafood

#1. J Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 23808 Resort Parkway JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio, TX 78261- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (984 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 849 E Commerce St Ste 393 #393, San Antonio, TX 78205-3972- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (765 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 231 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205-3214- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,775 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 219 E Houston St 2nd Floor, San Antonio, TX 78205-1854- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (388 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1401 North Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78258

