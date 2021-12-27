Highest-rated steakhouses in San Francisco, according to Tripadvisor
stockcreations // Shutterstock
Highest-rated steakhouses in San Francisco, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in San Francisco on Tripadvisor .
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in San Francisco, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Mayes Oyster House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1233 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109-5543
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Belden Taverna- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 52 Belden Pl, San Francisco, CA 94104-2802
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Cheese Steak Shop INC- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $
- Address: 1716 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94115-3012
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Bullshead Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 840 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94127-1117
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Boboquivaris- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1450 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA 94123-3112
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in San Francisco, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Lolinda- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2518 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110-2512
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Mastro's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 399 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Bobo's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (386 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1450 Lombard St Van Ness, San Francisco, CA 94123-3112
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. 5A5 Steak Lounge- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (285 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 244 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111-1826
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Leatherneck Steakhouse & Chesty's Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 609 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94102-1081
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Francisco, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Morton's The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,409 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 Post St Lowr Level Lower Level, San Francisco, CA 94102-1533
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Mortons Steak- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 331 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94108-4301
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 S. 3rd Street Suite 100, San Francisco, CA 94103
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Alexander's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (313 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 448 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA 94107-1713
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Bob's Steak and Chop House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (467 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 California St Corner of California and Montgomery, San Francisco, CA 94104-1001
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in San Francisco, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. John's Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,516 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 63 Ellis St, San Francisco, CA 94102-2207
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Osso Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (356 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1177 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108-2212
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Epic Steak- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,022 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 369 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94105-1265
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Izzy's Steaks & Chops- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (359 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3345 Steiner St, San Francisco, CA 94123-2706
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. House of Prime Rib- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,703 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1906 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109-3008
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in San Francisco, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Espetus Churrascaria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1686 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102-5949
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Harris' Restaurant - The San Francisco Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (881 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2100 Van Ness Ave On the corner of Pacific Avenue and Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94109-2511
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0