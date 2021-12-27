stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in San Francisco, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in San Francisco on Tripadvisor .

#22. Mayes Oyster House

#21. Belden Taverna

#20. Cheese Steak Shop INC

#19. Bullshead Restaurant

#18. Boboquivaris

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1233 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109-5543- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 52 Belden Pl, San Francisco, CA 94104-2802- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $- Address: 1716 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94115-3012- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 840 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94127-1117- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1450 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA 94123-3112

#17. Lolinda

#16. Mastro's Steakhouse

#15. Bobo's Steakhouse

#14. 5A5 Steak Lounge

#13. Leatherneck Steakhouse & Chesty's Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2518 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110-2512- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 399 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (386 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1450 Lombard St Van Ness, San Francisco, CA 94123-3112- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (285 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 244 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111-1826- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 609 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94102-1081

#12. Morton's The Steakhouse

#11. Mortons Steak

#10. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

#9. Alexander's Steakhouse

#8. Bob's Steak and Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,409 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 400 Post St Lowr Level Lower Level, San Francisco, CA 94102-1533- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 331 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94108-4301- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 201 S. 3rd Street Suite 100, San Francisco, CA 94103- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (313 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 448 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA 94107-1713- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (467 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 500 California St Corner of California and Montgomery, San Francisco, CA 94104-1001

#7. John's Grill

#6. Osso Steakhouse

#5. Epic Steak

#4. Izzy's Steaks & Chops

#3. House of Prime Rib

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,516 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 63 Ellis St, San Francisco, CA 94102-2207- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (356 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1177 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108-2212- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,022 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 369 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94105-1265- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (359 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3345 Steiner St, San Francisco, CA 94123-2706- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,703 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1906 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109-3008

#2. Espetus Churrascaria

#1. Harris' Restaurant - The San Francisco Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1686 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102-5949- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (881 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2100 Van Ness Ave On the corner of Pacific Avenue and Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94109-2511