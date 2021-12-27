ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated steakhouses in San Francisco, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in San Francisco on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMRTt_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#22. Mayes Oyster House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1233 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109-5543
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPCc0_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#21. Belden Taverna

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 52 Belden Pl, San Francisco, CA 94104-2802
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ly4LS_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#20. Cheese Steak Shop INC

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $
- Address: 1716 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94115-3012
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYcv6_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#19. Bullshead Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 840 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94127-1117
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhRu5_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#18. Boboquivaris

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1450 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA 94123-3112
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8wHj_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#17. Lolinda

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2518 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110-2512
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25KDxD_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#16. Mastro's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 399 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxdQu_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#15. Bobo's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (386 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1450 Lombard St Van Ness, San Francisco, CA 94123-3112
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuzGI_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#14. 5A5 Steak Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (285 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 244 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111-1826
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2Ly8_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#13. Leatherneck Steakhouse & Chesty's Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 609 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94102-1081
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jY0Z_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#12. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,409 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 Post St Lowr Level Lower Level, San Francisco, CA 94102-1533
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RePmQ_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#11. Mortons Steak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 331 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94108-4301
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DS10j_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#10. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 S. 3rd Street Suite 100, San Francisco, CA 94103
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSlCC_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#9. Alexander's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (313 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 448 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA 94107-1713
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JxQTq_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#8. Bob's Steak and Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (467 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 California St Corner of California and Montgomery, San Francisco, CA 94104-1001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cj6Vi_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#7. John's Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,516 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 63 Ellis St, San Francisco, CA 94102-2207
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qvo4U_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#6. Osso Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (356 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1177 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108-2212
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JSma_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#5. Epic Steak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,022 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 369 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94105-1265
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPyg5_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#4. Izzy's Steaks & Chops

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (359 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3345 Steiner St, San Francisco, CA 94123-2706
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ozpf2_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#3. House of Prime Rib

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,703 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1906 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109-3008
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XQjF_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#2. Espetus Churrascaria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1686 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102-5949
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBtW2_0d1ppS7600
Tripadvisor

#1. Harris' Restaurant - The San Francisco Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (881 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2100 Van Ness Ave On the corner of Pacific Avenue and Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94109-2511
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#Tripadvisor#Steakhouses#Restaurant#Food Drink
Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

