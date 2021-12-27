ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Highest-rated steakhouses in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Houston on Tripadvisor .

#30. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 788 W Sam Houston Pkwy N Suite 788, Houston, TX 77024
#29. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17275 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77064
#28. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 124B Fm 1960 Rd, Houston, TX 77073
#27. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5433 Westheimer Road Suite 100, Houston, TX 77056-5333
#26. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1001 McKinney St Suite A4, Houston, TX 77002-6417
#25. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14909 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090
#24. Churrascos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2055 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1598
#23. Shula's Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1200 Louisiana Street, Houston, TX 77002
#22. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (277 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5000 Westheimer Rd Suite 190, Houston, TX 77056-5613
#21. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9110 SW Freeway, Houston, TX 77074
#20. Doris Metropolitan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2815 Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX
#19. Mastro's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1650 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054-4815
#18. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 840 W Sam Houston Pkwy N City Centre Four, Houston, TX 77024
#17. Killen's STQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2231 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX 77057-3800
#16. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2405 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098
#15. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Champions

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9730 Cypresswood Dr, Houston, TX 77070-3200
#14. Brenner's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10911 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079
#13. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- Baybrook

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 700 Baybrook Mall Suite H110, Houston, TX 77546
#12. Steamboat House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8045 N Sam Houston Pkwy W, Houston, TX 77064-3456
#11. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Memorial City

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9827 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024-1201
#10. III Forks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (304 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1201 San Jacinto St Ste 129 Suite 129, Corner of San Jacinto & Dallas St, Houston, TX 77002-6930
#9. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (580 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5061 Westheimer Rd Suite 8060, Houston, TX 77056
#8. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (920 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5865 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057-5616
#7. B & B Butcher & Restaurant - Houston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (407 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1814 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007-6131
#6. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5365 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056
#5. Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,050 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1510 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002
#4. Taste of Texas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,882 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10505 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024-1001
#3. Steak 48

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4444 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027-4800
#2. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1200 McKinney Street, Houston, TX 77010
#1. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5839 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057
