Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Houston on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Tripadvisor

#29. Saltgrass Steak House

Tripadvisor

#28. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#27. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#26. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 788 W Sam Houston Pkwy N Suite 788, Houston, TX 77024- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 17275 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77064- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 124B Fm 1960 Rd, Houston, TX 77073- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5433 Westheimer Road Suite 100, Houston, TX 77056-5333- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1001 McKinney St Suite A4, Houston, TX 77002-6417

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Saltgrass Steak House

Tripadvisor

#24. Churrascos

Tripadvisor

#23. Shula's Steak House

Tripadvisor

#22. Morton's The Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#21. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 14909 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Latin, Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2055 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1598- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (290 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1200 Louisiana Street, Houston, TX 77002- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (277 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5000 Westheimer Rd Suite 190, Houston, TX 77056-5613- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (204 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9110 SW Freeway, Houston, TX 77074

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Doris Metropolitan

Tripadvisor

#19. Mastro's Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#18. The Capital Grille

Tripadvisor

#17. Killen's STQ

Tripadvisor

#16. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2815 Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 1650 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054-4815- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 840 W Sam Houston Pkwy N City Centre Four, Houston, TX 77024- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2231 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX 77057-3800- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2405 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Champions

Tripadvisor

#14. Brenner's Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#13. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- Baybrook

Tripadvisor

#12. Steamboat House

Tripadvisor

#11. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Memorial City

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 9730 Cypresswood Dr, Houston, TX 77070-3200- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 10911 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 700 Baybrook Mall Suite H110, Houston, TX 77546- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 8045 N Sam Houston Pkwy W, Houston, TX 77064-3456- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 9827 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024-1201

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. III Forks

Tripadvisor

#9. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#8. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#7. B & B Butcher & Restaurant - Houston

Tripadvisor

#6. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (304 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1201 San Jacinto St Ste 129 Suite 129, Corner of San Jacinto & Dallas St, Houston, TX 77002-6930- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (580 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5061 Westheimer Rd Suite 8060, Houston, TX 77056- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (920 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 5865 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057-5616- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (407 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1814 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007-6131- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5365 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#4. Taste of Texas

Tripadvisor

#3. Steak 48

Tripadvisor

#2. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#1. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,050 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1510 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,882 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 10505 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024-1001- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4444 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027-4800- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1200 McKinney Street, Houston, TX 77010- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,237 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5839 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor