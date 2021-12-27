Highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis on Tripadvisor .
#25. Roberto's Trattoria & Chophouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 145 Concord Plaza, Saint Louis, MO 63128
#24. Weber Grill Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1147 Saint Louis Galleria, Saint Louis, MO 63117-1159
#23. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2317 N Highway 67, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63033
#22. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1137 Saint Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63117
#21. 1904 Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 River City Casino Blvd River City Casino, Saint Louis, MO 63125-1019
#20. Carnivore- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5257 Shaw Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3002
#19. Surf & Sirloin- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13090 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-1806
#18. Final Cut Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 Casino Center Dr Hollywood Casino, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63043
#17. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3642 S Lindbergh Blvd, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127
#16. Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2101 Chouteau Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-3006
#15. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 101 S Hanley Rd Suite 250, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105
#14. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1220 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-7225
#13. Sam's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10205 Gravois Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63123-4029
#12. Tucker's Place- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3939 Union Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63125-4322
#11. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1855 S. Lindbergh, Saint Louis, MO 63131
#10. Kobe Steak House of Japan- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 645 West Port Plaza, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63146-3105
#9. J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks and Seafood- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 17A W County Ctr Suite A102, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-3730
#8. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (429 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 315 Chestnut St Hyatt Hotel, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1813
#7. Citizen Kane's Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 133 W Clinton Pl, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-5809
#6. Tucker's Place Soulard- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2117 S 12th St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-4128
#5. The Tenderloin Room- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 232 N Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1276
#4. 801 Chophouse St. Louis- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 137 Carondelet Plz, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3429
#3. Carmine's Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (497 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 20 S 4th St Walnut St., Saint Louis, MO 63102-1809
#2. Kreis Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (309 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 535 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131-2748
#1. Twisted Tree- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10701 Watson Rd Attached to Holiday Inn, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127-1005
