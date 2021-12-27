Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#25. Roberto's Trattoria & Chophouse

Tripadvisor

#24. Weber Grill Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#23. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#22. Texas de Brazil

Tripadvisor

#21. 1904 Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 145 Concord Plaza, Saint Louis, MO 63128- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1147 Saint Louis Galleria, Saint Louis, MO 63117-1159- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2317 N Highway 67, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63033- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1137 Saint Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63117- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 777 River City Casino Blvd River City Casino, Saint Louis, MO 63125-1019

Tripadvisor

#20. Carnivore

Tripadvisor

#19. Surf & Sirloin

Tripadvisor

#18. Final Cut Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#17. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#16. Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5257 Shaw Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3002- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 13090 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-1806- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 777 Casino Center Dr Hollywood Casino, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63043- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3642 S Lindbergh Blvd, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2101 Chouteau Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-3006

Tripadvisor

#15. The Capital Grille

Tripadvisor

#14. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#13. Sam's Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#12. Tucker's Place

Tripadvisor

#11. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 101 S Hanley Rd Suite 250, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1220 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-7225- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 10205 Gravois Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63123-4029- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3939 Union Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63125-4322- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1855 S. Lindbergh, Saint Louis, MO 63131

Tripadvisor

#10. Kobe Steak House of Japan

Tripadvisor

#9. J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks and Seafood

Tripadvisor

#8. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#7. Citizen Kane's Steak House

Tripadvisor

#6. Tucker's Place Soulard

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 645 West Port Plaza, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63146-3105- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 17A W County Ctr Suite A102, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-3730- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (429 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 315 Chestnut St Hyatt Hotel, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1813- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 133 W Clinton Pl, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-5809- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2117 S 12th St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-4128

Tripadvisor

#5. The Tenderloin Room

Tripadvisor

#4. 801 Chophouse St. Louis

Tripadvisor

#3. Carmine's Steak House

Tripadvisor

#2. Kreis Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#1. Twisted Tree

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 232 N Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1276- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 137 Carondelet Plz, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3429- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (497 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 20 S 4th St Walnut St., Saint Louis, MO 63102-1809- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (309 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 535 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131-2748- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 10701 Watson Rd Attached to Holiday Inn, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127-1005

