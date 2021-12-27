ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqu5p_0d1ppQLe00
Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riCJR_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#25. Roberto's Trattoria & Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian

- Price: $$$$
- Address: 145 Concord Plaza, Saint Louis, MO 63128
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAkrj_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#24. Weber Grill Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1147 Saint Louis Galleria, Saint Louis, MO 63117-1159
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZwVcH_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#23. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2317 N Highway 67, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63033
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yj3Rd_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#22. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1137 Saint Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63117
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPES0_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#21. 1904 Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 River City Casino Blvd River City Casino, Saint Louis, MO 63125-1019
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1hkl_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#20. Carnivore

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5257 Shaw Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3002
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJxRh_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#19. Surf & Sirloin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13090 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-1806
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUcIc_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#18. Final Cut Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 Casino Center Dr Hollywood Casino, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63043
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IasUj_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#17. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3642 S Lindbergh Blvd, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339URy_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#16. Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2101 Chouteau Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-3006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMrHD_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#15. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 101 S Hanley Rd Suite 250, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZ2V4_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#14. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1220 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-7225
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYbIB_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#13. Sam's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10205 Gravois Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63123-4029
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6TXE_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#12. Tucker's Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3939 Union Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63125-4322
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VycOr_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#11. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1855 S. Lindbergh, Saint Louis, MO 63131
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eccCo_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#10. Kobe Steak House of Japan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 645 West Port Plaza, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63146-3105
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBbwm_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#9. J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks and Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 17A W County Ctr Suite A102, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-3730
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32GbKC_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#8. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (429 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 315 Chestnut St Hyatt Hotel, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1813
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lqdhd_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#7. Citizen Kane's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 133 W Clinton Pl, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-5809
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eDyKP_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#6. Tucker's Place Soulard

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2117 S 12th St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-4128
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHRVN_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#5. The Tenderloin Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 232 N Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1276
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STM8z_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#4. 801 Chophouse St. Louis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 137 Carondelet Plz, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3429
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQ7Em_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#3. Carmine's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (497 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 20 S 4th St Walnut St., Saint Louis, MO 63102-1809
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRQRT_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#2. Kreis Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (309 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 535 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131-2748
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GXOpA_0d1ppQLe00
Tripadvisor

#1. Twisted Tree

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10701 Watson Rd Attached to Holiday Inn, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127-1005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

