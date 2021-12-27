ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Highest-rated steakhouses in Hackensack, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cd7TM_0d1ppPSv00
stockcreations // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Hackensack on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430QKv_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#28. Miller's Ale House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 270 E State Rt 4, Paramus, NJ 07652
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJEIH_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#27. Charlie Brown's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649-2615
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVt84_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#26. Matsuya Japanese Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 490 Market St, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663-5931
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CF1x2_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#25. Segovia Meson

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 645 Washington Ave, Carlstadt, NJ 07072
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48y94d_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#24. Great Falls Bistro at Factory220

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 220 Passaic St Contempo Plaza, Passaic, NJ 07055-6400
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YefTu_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#23. La Taberna Steak and Tapas Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Spanish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 31 W Madison Ave, Dumont, NJ 07628-2328
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGLEe_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#22. Club A Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 240 E 58th Street, New York City, NY 10022-2001
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DT7UX_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#21. K Rico Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,407 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 772 9th Ave, New York City, NY 10019-6327
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YN08D_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#20. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 539 River Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fl2c8_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#19. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 90 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ 07020-2127
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tSqR_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#18. Kathie & Glenn's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 250 Main Ave, Wallington, NJ 07057-1546
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tglYt_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#17. Cliffs Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 18 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632-2419
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwK2P_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#16. Christian's Steak and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 24 Outwater Ln, Garfield, NJ 07026-3853
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yI4qz_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#15. El Tango Argentina Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Argentinean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 35 Moonachie Rd, Moonachie, NJ 07074-1129
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHV9Q_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#14. Prime & Beyond

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 501 Main St, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-2540
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6gAD_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#13. The River Palm Terrace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 41-11 Route 4 West, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnAZK_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#12. The River Palm Terrace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1416 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020-1537
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGj4a_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#11. Steve's Sizzling Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 620 State Rt 17, Carlstadt, NJ 07072-1747
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkgHW_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#10. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 83 W. Spring Valley Ave Space L-6, Maywood, NJ 07607
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzcTd_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#9. Nobo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1400 Palisade Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666-3537
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zt0jx_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#8. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 194 State Rt 17 N, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662-4006
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVm6g_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#7. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 160 State Rt 17 N, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oB2GL_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#6. Regina's Steakhouse and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 827 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666-4531
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZt4I_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#5. Choripan Rodizio

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10 Sussex Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RreSZ_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#4. etc. Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1409 Palisade Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666-3504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UXnZJ_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#3. SEGOVIA STEAK & SEAFOOD

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 217 Main St, Little Ferry, NJ 07643-0000
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dCaV4_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#2. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20 Teterboro Landing Dr, Teterboro, NJ 07608
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBKOS_0d1ppPSv00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Garden State Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652-2404
- Read more on Tripadvisor

