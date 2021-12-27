Highest-rated steakhouses in Hackensack, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Hackensack on Tripadvisor .
#28. Miller's Ale House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 270 E State Rt 4, Paramus, NJ 07652
#27. Charlie Brown's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649-2615
#26. Matsuya Japanese Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 490 Market St, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663-5931
#25. Segovia Meson- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 645 Washington Ave, Carlstadt, NJ 07072
#24. Great Falls Bistro at Factory220- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 220 Passaic St Contempo Plaza, Passaic, NJ 07055-6400
#23. La Taberna Steak and Tapas Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Spanish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 31 W Madison Ave, Dumont, NJ 07628-2328
#22. Club A Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 240 E 58th Street, New York City, NY 10022-2001
#21. K Rico Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,407 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 772 9th Ave, New York City, NY 10019-6327
#20. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 539 River Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020
#19. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 90 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ 07020-2127
#18. Kathie & Glenn's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 250 Main Ave, Wallington, NJ 07057-1546
#17. Cliffs Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 18 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632-2419
#16. Christian's Steak and Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 24 Outwater Ln, Garfield, NJ 07026-3853
#15. El Tango Argentina Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Argentinean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 35 Moonachie Rd, Moonachie, NJ 07074-1129
#14. Prime & Beyond- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 501 Main St, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-2540
#13. The River Palm Terrace- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 41-11 Route 4 West, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
#12. The River Palm Terrace- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1416 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020-1537
#11. Steve's Sizzling Steaks- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 620 State Rt 17, Carlstadt, NJ 07072-1747
#10. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 83 W. Spring Valley Ave Space L-6, Maywood, NJ 07607
#9. Nobo- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1400 Palisade Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666-3537
#8. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 194 State Rt 17 N, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662-4006
#7. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 160 State Rt 17 N, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662
#6. Regina's Steakhouse and Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 827 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666-4531
#5. Choripan Rodizio- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10 Sussex Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601
#4. etc. Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1409 Palisade Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666-3504
#3. SEGOVIA STEAK & SEAFOOD- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 217 Main St, Little Ferry, NJ 07643-0000
#2. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20 Teterboro Landing Dr, Teterboro, NJ 07608
#1. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Garden State Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652-2404
