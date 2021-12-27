stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Hackensack, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Hackensack on Tripadvisor .

#28. Miller's Ale House

#27. Charlie Brown's Steakhouse

#26. Matsuya Japanese Steak House

#25. Segovia Meson

#24. Great Falls Bistro at Factory220

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (103 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 270 E State Rt 4, Paramus, NJ 07652- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649-2615- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 490 Market St, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663-5931- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 645 Washington Ave, Carlstadt, NJ 07072- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 220 Passaic St Contempo Plaza, Passaic, NJ 07055-6400

#23. La Taberna Steak and Tapas Bar

#22. Club A Steakhouse

#21. K Rico Steakhouse

#20. Outback Steakhouse

#19. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Spanish- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 31 W Madison Ave, Dumont, NJ 07628-2328- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,158 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 240 E 58th Street, New York City, NY 10022-2001- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,407 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 772 9th Ave, New York City, NY 10019-6327- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 539 River Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 90 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ 07020-2127

#18. Kathie & Glenn's Steakhouse

#17. Cliffs Steakhouse

#16. Christian's Steak and Grill

#15. El Tango Argentina Grill

#14. Prime & Beyond

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 250 Main Ave, Wallington, NJ 07057-1546- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 18 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632-2419- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 24 Outwater Ln, Garfield, NJ 07026-3853- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Latin, Argentinean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 35 Moonachie Rd, Moonachie, NJ 07074-1129- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 501 Main St, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-2540

#13. The River Palm Terrace

#12. The River Palm Terrace

#11. Steve's Sizzling Steaks

#10. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#9. Nobo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 41-11 Route 4 West, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi- Price: $$$$- Address: 1416 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020-1537- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 620 State Rt 17, Carlstadt, NJ 07072-1747- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 83 W. Spring Valley Ave Space L-6, Maywood, NJ 07607- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1400 Palisade Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666-3537

#8. Outback Steakhouse

#7. LongHorn Steakhouse

#6. Regina's Steakhouse and Grill

#5. Choripan Rodizio

#4. etc. Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 194 State Rt 17 N, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662-4006- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 160 State Rt 17 N, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 827 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666-4531- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10 Sussex Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 1409 Palisade Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666-3504

#3. SEGOVIA STEAK & SEAFOOD

#2. Texas Roadhouse

#1. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 217 Main St, Little Ferry, NJ 07643-0000- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 20 Teterboro Landing Dr, Teterboro, NJ 07608- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1 Garden State Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652-2404