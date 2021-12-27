Highest-rated steakhouses in New York City, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated steakhouses in New York City, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in New York City on Tripadvisor .
#30. MarkJoseph Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 261 Water St, New York City, NY 10038-1714
#29. COTE Korean Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 16 W 22nd St Between 5th & 6th Ave, New York City, NY 10010
#28. Churrascaria Plataforma- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,491 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 316 W 49th St Between 8th & 9th Avenues, New York City, NY 10019-7391
#27. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 40 W 53rd St, New York City, NY 10019-6106
#26. Wolfgang's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4 Park Ave, New York City, NY 10016-5339
#25. Porter House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,039 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10 Columbus Cir Ste 4, New York City, NY 10019-1210
#24. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 120 Broadway, New York City, NY 10271
#23. Wolfgang's Steakhouse--Midtown 54th Street- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (407 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 200 E 54th St, New York City, NY 10022-4833
#22. Strip House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (677 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 15 W 44th St, New York City, NY 10036
#21. Wolfgang's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,043 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 250 W 41st St, New York City, NY 10036-7203
#20. Wolfgang's Steakhouse - Tribeca- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (333 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 409 Greenwich St, New York City, NY 10013-2353
#19. Empire Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 151 E 50th St, New York City, NY 10022
#18. Rocco Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 72 Madison Ave Between 27th & 28th Street, New York City, NY 10016-8731
#17. Strip House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (599 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 13 E 12th St, New York City, NY 10003
#16. Mastro's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (669 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York City, NY 10019
#15. Quality Meats- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,375 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 57 W 58th St Between 5th and 6th Ave, New York City, NY 10019-1630
#14. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,513 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 148 West 51st Street, New York City, NY 10019
#13. BLT Steak- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (610 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 106 East 57th Street, New York City, NY 10022
#12. Peter Luger Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,031 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 178 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211-6131
#11. Sparks Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,429 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 210 E 46th St, New York City, NY 10017-2903
#10. West Side Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,063 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 597 10th Ave, New York City, NY 10036-3016
#9. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1221 Avenue of the Americas, New York City, NY 10020-1001
#8. Delmonico's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,021 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 56 Beaver St Frnt A, New York City, NY 10004-2436
#7. K Rico Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,407 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 772 9th Ave, New York City, NY 10019-6327
#6. Club A Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 240 E 58th Street, New York City, NY 10022-2001
#5. Buenos Aires- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (441 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 513 E 6th St Ground Floor, New York City, NY 10009-6621
#4. Gallagher's Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,315 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 228 W 52nd St, New York City, NY 10019-5802
#3. Keens Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,659 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 72 West 36th Street, New York City, NY 10018-8025
#2. Benjamin Steakhouse Prime- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 23 E 40th St Between Park and Madison Avenue, New York City, NY 10016-0106
#1. Royal 35 Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (539 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 E 35th Street, New York City, NY 10016-3828
