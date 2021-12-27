Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in New York City on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#30. MarkJoseph Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#29. COTE Korean Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#28. Churrascaria Plataforma

Tripadvisor

#27. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#26. Wolfgang's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 261 Water St, New York City, NY 10038-1714- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, International- Price: $$$$- Address: 16 W 22nd St Between 5th & 6th Ave, New York City, NY 10010- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,491 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 316 W 49th St Between 8th & 9th Avenues, New York City, NY 10019-7391- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,109 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 40 W 53rd St, New York City, NY 10019-6106- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,189 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4 Park Ave, New York City, NY 10016-5339

Tripadvisor

#25. Porter House

Tripadvisor

#24. The Capital Grille

Tripadvisor

#23. Wolfgang's Steakhouse--Midtown 54th Street

Tripadvisor

#22. Strip House

Tripadvisor

#21. Wolfgang's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,039 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 10 Columbus Cir Ste 4, New York City, NY 10019-1210- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 120 Broadway, New York City, NY 10271- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (407 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 200 E 54th St, New York City, NY 10022-4833- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (677 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 15 W 44th St, New York City, NY 10036- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,043 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 250 W 41st St, New York City, NY 10036-7203

Tripadvisor

#20. Wolfgang's Steakhouse - Tribeca

Tripadvisor

#19. Empire Steak House

Tripadvisor

#18. Rocco Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#17. Strip House

Tripadvisor

#16. Mastro's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (333 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 409 Greenwich St, New York City, NY 10013-2353- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 151 E 50th St, New York City, NY 10022- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 72 Madison Ave Between 27th & 28th Street, New York City, NY 10016-8731- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (599 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 13 E 12th St, New York City, NY 10003- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (669 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York City, NY 10019

Tripadvisor

#15. Quality Meats

Tripadvisor

#14. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#13. BLT Steak

Tripadvisor

#12. Peter Luger Steak House

Tripadvisor

#11. Sparks Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,375 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 57 W 58th St Between 5th and 6th Ave, New York City, NY 10019-1630- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,513 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 148 West 51st Street, New York City, NY 10019- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (610 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 106 East 57th Street, New York City, NY 10022- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,031 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 178 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211-6131- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,429 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 210 E 46th St, New York City, NY 10017-2903

Tripadvisor

#10. West Side Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#9. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#8. Delmonico's

Tripadvisor

#7. K Rico Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#6. Club A Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,063 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 597 10th Ave, New York City, NY 10036-3016- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,353 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1221 Avenue of the Americas, New York City, NY 10020-1001- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,021 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 56 Beaver St Frnt A, New York City, NY 10004-2436- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,407 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 772 9th Ave, New York City, NY 10019-6327- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,158 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 240 E 58th Street, New York City, NY 10022-2001

Tripadvisor

#5. Buenos Aires

Tripadvisor

#4. Gallagher's Steak House

Tripadvisor

#3. Keens Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#2. Benjamin Steakhouse Prime

Tripadvisor

#1. Royal 35 Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (441 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 513 E 6th St Ground Floor, New York City, NY 10009-6621- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,315 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 228 W 52nd St, New York City, NY 10019-5802- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,659 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 72 West 36th Street, New York City, NY 10018-8025- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 23 E 40th St Between Park and Madison Avenue, New York City, NY 10016-0106- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (539 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1 E 35th Street, New York City, NY 10016-3828

