New York City, NY

Highest-rated steakhouses in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in New York City on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#30. MarkJoseph Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$
- Address: 261 Water St, New York City, NY 10038-1714
Tripadvisor

#29. COTE Korean Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 16 W 22nd St Between 5th & 6th Ave, New York City, NY 10010
Tripadvisor

#28. Churrascaria Plataforma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,491 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 316 W 49th St Between 8th & 9th Avenues, New York City, NY 10019-7391
Tripadvisor

#27. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 40 W 53rd St, New York City, NY 10019-6106
Tripadvisor

#26. Wolfgang's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4 Park Ave, New York City, NY 10016-5339
Tripadvisor

#25. Porter House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,039 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10 Columbus Cir Ste 4, New York City, NY 10019-1210
Tripadvisor

#24. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 120 Broadway, New York City, NY 10271
Tripadvisor

#23. Wolfgang's Steakhouse--Midtown 54th Street

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (407 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 200 E 54th St, New York City, NY 10022-4833
Tripadvisor

#22. Strip House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (677 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 15 W 44th St, New York City, NY 10036
Tripadvisor

#21. Wolfgang's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,043 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 250 W 41st St, New York City, NY 10036-7203
Tripadvisor

#20. Wolfgang's Steakhouse - Tribeca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (333 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 409 Greenwich St, New York City, NY 10013-2353
Tripadvisor

#19. Empire Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 151 E 50th St, New York City, NY 10022
Tripadvisor

#18. Rocco Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 72 Madison Ave Between 27th & 28th Street, New York City, NY 10016-8731
Tripadvisor

#17. Strip House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (599 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 13 E 12th St, New York City, NY 10003
Tripadvisor

#16. Mastro's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (669 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York City, NY 10019
Tripadvisor

#15. Quality Meats

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,375 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 57 W 58th St Between 5th and 6th Ave, New York City, NY 10019-1630
Tripadvisor

#14. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,513 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 148 West 51st Street, New York City, NY 10019
Tripadvisor

#13. BLT Steak

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (610 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 106 East 57th Street, New York City, NY 10022
Tripadvisor

#12. Peter Luger Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,031 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 178 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211-6131
Tripadvisor

#11. Sparks Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,429 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 210 E 46th St, New York City, NY 10017-2903
Tripadvisor

#10. West Side Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,063 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 597 10th Ave, New York City, NY 10036-3016
Tripadvisor

#9. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1221 Avenue of the Americas, New York City, NY 10020-1001
Tripadvisor

#8. Delmonico's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,021 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 56 Beaver St Frnt A, New York City, NY 10004-2436
Tripadvisor

#7. K Rico Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,407 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 772 9th Ave, New York City, NY 10019-6327
Tripadvisor

#6. Club A Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 240 E 58th Street, New York City, NY 10022-2001
Tripadvisor

#5. Buenos Aires

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (441 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 513 E 6th St Ground Floor, New York City, NY 10009-6621
Tripadvisor

#4. Gallagher's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,315 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 228 W 52nd St, New York City, NY 10019-5802
Tripadvisor

#3. Keens Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,659 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 72 West 36th Street, New York City, NY 10018-8025
Tripadvisor

#2. Benjamin Steakhouse Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 23 E 40th St Between Park and Madison Avenue, New York City, NY 10016-0106
Tripadvisor

#1. Royal 35 Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (539 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 E 35th Street, New York City, NY 10016-3828
