Highest-rated steakhouses in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Tampa on Tripadvisor .

#27. Donatello Italian Restaurant

#26. Catch Twenty Three - Tampa

#25. Miller's Ale House - Tampa USF

#24. Steelbach

#23. Renzo’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (360 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 232 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609-1237- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10103 Montague St, Tampa, FL 33626-1857- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2108 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (152 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1902 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602-2014- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 14445 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2000

#22. Cody's Original Roadhouse

#21. Meat Market Tampa

#20. Outback Steakhouse

#19. Outback Steakhouse

#18. Stonewood Grill & Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11202 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33635-9719- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1606 W Snow Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2837- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11950 Sheldon Road, Tampa, FL 33626- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10918 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (364 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 17050 Palm Pointe Dr, Tampa, FL 33647-3504

#17. Iavarone's Italian Grill and Steak House

#16. Frontier Steakhouse

#15. Outback Steakhouse

#14. LongHorn Steakhouse

#13. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3617 W Humphrey St, Tampa, FL 33614-1628- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (83 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8602 E Sligh Ave, Tampa, FL 33610-9238- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4302 W Boy Scout Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8212 Citrus Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33625- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2110 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612

#12. LongHorn Steakhouse

#11. Black Rock Bar and Grill

#10. Renzo's

#9. Outback Steakhouse

#8. Malio's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1820 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11702 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-3504- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3644 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-2802- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3403 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (328 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 400 N Ashley Dr Ste 310, Tampa, FL 33602-4300

#7. Texas de Brazil

#6. Bern's Steak House

#5. Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

#4. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#3. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (579 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 4112 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-5740- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,620 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: French, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 1208 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3197- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa, FL 33610-4114- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (463 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1700 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (519 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4322 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-5717

#2. Charley’s Steak House & Market Fresh Fish

#1. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Tampa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,509 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 4444 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607-4007- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1108 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629-5007