Tampa, FL

Highest-rated steakhouses in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMuR4_0d1ppHeL00
Kichigin // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Tampa on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1isX4I_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#27. Donatello Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (360 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$$$

- Address: 232 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609-1237
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GfCLy_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#26. Catch Twenty Three - Tampa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10103 Montague St, Tampa, FL 33626-1857
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3cPN_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#25. Miller's Ale House - Tampa USF

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2108 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQYeH_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#24. Steelbach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1902 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602-2014
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zk9yO_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#23. Renzo’s

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14445 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2000
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Hrim_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#22. Cody's Original Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11202 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33635-9719
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dInb9_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#21. Meat Market Tampa

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1606 W Snow Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2837
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oNqL7_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#20. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11950 Sheldon Road, Tampa, FL 33626
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJima_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#19. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10918 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lyRVS_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#18. Stonewood Grill & Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (364 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17050 Palm Pointe Dr, Tampa, FL 33647-3504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNbPG_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#17. Iavarone's Italian Grill and Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3617 W Humphrey St, Tampa, FL 33614-1628
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4OKL_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#16. Frontier Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8602 E Sligh Ave, Tampa, FL 33610-9238
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVam2_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#15. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4302 W Boy Scout Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CIvB_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#14. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8212 Citrus Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33625
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WON4x_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#13. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2110 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcoXz_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#12. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1820 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXZYz_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#11. Black Rock Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11702 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-3504
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSBNO_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#10. Renzo's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3644 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-2802
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0doKnX_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#9. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3403 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JlZG7_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#8. Malio's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (328 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 N Ashley Dr Ste 310, Tampa, FL 33602-4300
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTjTh_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#7. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (579 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4112 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-5740
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvTkc_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#6. Bern's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,620 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1208 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3197
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R8pcp_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#5. Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa, FL 33610-4114
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCzEx_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#4. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (463 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1700 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JnsN7_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#3. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (519 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4322 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-5717
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIDTG_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#2. Charley’s Steak House & Market Fresh Fish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,509 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4444 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607-4007
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bI04c_0d1ppHeL00
Tripadvisor

#1. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Tampa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1108 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629-5007
- Read more on Tripadvisor

