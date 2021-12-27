Highest-rated steakhouses in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in New Orleans on Tripadvisor .
#18. River 127- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 Iberville St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1106
#17. The New Orleans Vampire Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 801 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116-3114
#16. Foundation Room New Orleans- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 225 Decatur St. House of Blues, New Orleans, LA 70130
#15. The Steak Knife- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 888 Harrison Ave, New Orleans, LA 70124-3157
#14. Galatoire's 33- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 215 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2204
#13. Estrella Steak, Lobster & Seafood House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (604 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 237 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1015
#12. The Rib Room at the Omni Royal Orleans- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (650 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 621 Saint Louis St Omni Royal Orleans Hotel, New Orleans, LA 70130-2119
#11. Charlie's Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4510 Dryades St, New Orleans, LA 70115-5528
#10. Crescent City Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1001 North Broad Street, New Orleans, LA 70119
#9. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 614 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2308
#8. The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (604 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130
#7. La Boca- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (369 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 870 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3614
#6. Doris Metropolitan- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (773 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 620 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2133
#5. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (685 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 525 Fulton St Inside Harrah's Hotel, New Orleans, LA 70130-1610
#4. Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,793 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 716 Iberville St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2324
#3. Mr. John's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (373 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2111 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-5320
#2. Chophouse New Orleans- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (920 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 322 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2425
#1. Desi Vega's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (279 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 628 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-3412
