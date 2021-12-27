ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Highest-rated steakhouses in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor

Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in New Orleans on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223iJa_0d1ppFst00
Tripadvisor

#18. River 127

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 Iberville St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1106
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZBOfO_0d1ppFst00
Tripadvisor

#17. The New Orleans Vampire Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 801 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116-3114
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sp80P_0d1ppFst00
Tripadvisor

#16. Foundation Room New Orleans

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 225 Decatur St. House of Blues, New Orleans, LA 70130
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4R4A_0d1ppFst00
Tripadvisor

#15. The Steak Knife

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 888 Harrison Ave, New Orleans, LA 70124-3157
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kx795_0d1ppFst00
Tripadvisor

#14. Galatoire's 33

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 215 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Vwau_0d1ppFst00
Tripadvisor

#13. Estrella Steak, Lobster & Seafood House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (604 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 237 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1015
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q70hf_0d1ppFst00
Tripadvisor

#12. The Rib Room at the Omni Royal Orleans

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (650 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 621 Saint Louis St Omni Royal Orleans Hotel, New Orleans, LA 70130-2119
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDxJu_0d1ppFst00
Tripadvisor

#11. Charlie's Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4510 Dryades St, New Orleans, LA 70115-5528
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZq2I_0d1ppFst00
Tripadvisor

#10. Crescent City Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1001 North Broad Street, New Orleans, LA 70119
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yg7yd_0d1ppFst00
Tripadvisor

#9. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 614 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2308
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yxmzg_0d1ppFst00
Tripadvisor

#8. The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (604 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSeti_0d1ppFst00
Tripadvisor

#7. La Boca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (369 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 870 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3614
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFC0J_0d1ppFst00
Tripadvisor

#6. Doris Metropolitan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (773 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 620 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2133
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGEt9_0d1ppFst00
Tripadvisor

#5. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (685 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 525 Fulton St Inside Harrah's Hotel, New Orleans, LA 70130-1610
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WevaR_0d1ppFst00
Tripadvisor

#4. Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,793 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 716 Iberville St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2324
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LDAD_0d1ppFst00
Tripadvisor

#3. Mr. John's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (373 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2111 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-5320
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a52QP_0d1ppFst00
Tripadvisor

#2. Chophouse New Orleans

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (920 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 322 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2425
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BR7Dn_0d1ppFst00
Tripadvisor

#1. Desi Vega's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (279 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 628 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-3412
- Read more on Tripadvisor

