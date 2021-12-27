Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in New Orleans on Tripadvisor .

#18. River 127

#17. The New Orleans Vampire Cafe

#16. Foundation Room New Orleans

#15. The Steak Knife

#14. Galatoire's 33

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 100 Iberville St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1106- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: French, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 801 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116-3114- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 225 Decatur St. House of Blues, New Orleans, LA 70130- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 888 Harrison Ave, New Orleans, LA 70124-3157- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 215 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2204

#13. Estrella Steak, Lobster & Seafood House

#12. The Rib Room at the Omni Royal Orleans

#11. Charlie's Steak House

#10. Crescent City Steak House

#9. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (604 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 237 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1015- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (650 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 621 Saint Louis St Omni Royal Orleans Hotel, New Orleans, LA 70130-2119- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4510 Dryades St, New Orleans, LA 70115-5528- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1001 North Broad Street, New Orleans, LA 70119- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 614 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2308

#8. The Steakhouse

#7. La Boca

#6. Doris Metropolitan

#5. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#4. Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (604 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 8 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (369 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$$$- Address: 870 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3614- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (773 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 620 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2133- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (685 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 525 Fulton St Inside Harrah's Hotel, New Orleans, LA 70130-1610- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,793 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 716 Iberville St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2324

#3. Mr. John's Steakhouse

#2. Chophouse New Orleans

#1. Desi Vega's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (373 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2111 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-5320- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (920 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 322 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2425- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (279 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 628 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-3412