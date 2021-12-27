stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Norfolk on Tripadvisor .

#5. Sushi King

#4. Off the Hook Seafood and Chophouse

#3. Logan's Roadhouse

#2. Texas de Brazil

#1. Byrd & Baldwin Bro Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 420 Monticello Ave Suite 100, Norfolk, VA 23510-0007- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2000 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (90 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1020 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502-2432- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 300 Monticelle Avenue, Space 147 Ste 147, Norfolk, VA 23510- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 116 Brooke Ave, Norfolk, VA 23510-1804

