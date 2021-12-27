Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Phoenix on Tripadvisor .

#21. Mancuso's Restaurant

#20. Sakura Sushi & Steakhouse

#19. Sizzler

#18. Texas Roadhouse

#17. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 201 E Washington St Suite 201, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2428- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (10 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Steakhouse- Price: not available- Address: 7000 E Mayo Blvd Ste 1090, Phoenix, AZ 85054-6156- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5060 W Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85031- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1616 N 75th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035-4539- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2475 N 75th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

#16. Texas Roadhouse

#15. Feeney's a Restaurant & Bar

#14. Outback Steakhouse

#13. T-bone Steak House

#12. Black Angus Steakhouse - Phoenix Metro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2600 West Happy Valley Road, Phoenix, AZ 85085- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6314 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014-1334- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (71 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7000 E Mayo Blvd #24, Phoenix, AZ 85054-6151- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10037 S 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85041-9111- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10021 N Metro Pkwy E, Phoenix, AZ 85051-1524

#11. Omaha Steakhouse & Lounge

#10. Rustler's Rooste

#9. Outback Steakhouse

#8. LongHorn Steakhouse

#7. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (100 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2630 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,951 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8383 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85044-5302- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9801 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ 85021-1612- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10047 N Metro Pkwy E, Phoenix, AZ 85051- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10051 North Metro Parkway East, Phoenix, AZ 85051

#6. LongHorn Steakhouse

#5. The Capital Grille

#4. Durant's

#3. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Desert Ridge

#2. Steak 44

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4585 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (427 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2502 E Camelback Rd Ste 199, Phoenix, AZ 85016- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (809 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2611 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1118- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 21001 N Tatum Blvd Desert Ridge, Phoenix, AZ 85050-4206- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (821 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5101 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018-1623

#1. Stockyards Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (587 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5009 E Washington St Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85034-2023