Phoenix, AZ

Highest-rated steakhouses in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Phoenix on Tripadvisor .

#21. Mancuso's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$
- Address: 201 E Washington St Suite 201, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2428
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#20. Sakura Sushi & Steakhouse

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Steakhouse
- Price: not available
- Address: 7000 E Mayo Blvd Ste 1090, Phoenix, AZ 85054-6156
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#19. Sizzler

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5060 W Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85031
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#18. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1616 N 75th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035-4539
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#17. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2475 N 75th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2600 West Happy Valley Road, Phoenix, AZ 85085
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#15. Feeney's a Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6314 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014-1334
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#14. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7000 E Mayo Blvd #24, Phoenix, AZ 85054-6151
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#13. T-bone Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10037 S 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85041-9111
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#12. Black Angus Steakhouse - Phoenix Metro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10021 N Metro Pkwy E, Phoenix, AZ 85051-1524
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Omaha Steakhouse & Lounge

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2630 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#10. Rustler's Rooste

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,951 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8383 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85044-5302
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#9. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9801 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ 85021-1612
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#8. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10047 N Metro Pkwy E, Phoenix, AZ 85051
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#7. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10051 North Metro Parkway East, Phoenix, AZ 85051
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4585 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#5. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (427 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2502 E Camelback Rd Ste 199, Phoenix, AZ 85016
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#4. Durant's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (809 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2611 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1118
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#3. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Desert Ridge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 21001 N Tatum Blvd Desert Ridge, Phoenix, AZ 85050-4206
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#2. Steak 44

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (821 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5101 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018-1623
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Stockyards Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (587 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5009 E Washington St Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85034-2023
- Read more on Tripadvisor

