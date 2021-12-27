Highest-rated steakhouses in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Phoenix on Tripadvisor .
#21. Mancuso's Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 201 E Washington St Suite 201, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2428
#20. Sakura Sushi & Steakhouse- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Steakhouse
- Price: not available
- Address: 7000 E Mayo Blvd Ste 1090, Phoenix, AZ 85054-6156
#19. Sizzler- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5060 W Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85031
#18. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1616 N 75th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035-4539
#17. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2475 N 75th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035
#16. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2600 West Happy Valley Road, Phoenix, AZ 85085
#15. Feeney's a Restaurant & Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6314 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014-1334
#14. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7000 E Mayo Blvd #24, Phoenix, AZ 85054-6151
#13. T-bone Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10037 S 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85041-9111
#12. Black Angus Steakhouse - Phoenix Metro- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10021 N Metro Pkwy E, Phoenix, AZ 85051-1524
#11. Omaha Steakhouse & Lounge- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2630 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016
#10. Rustler's Rooste- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,951 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8383 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85044-5302
#9. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9801 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ 85021-1612
#8. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10047 N Metro Pkwy E, Phoenix, AZ 85051
#7. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10051 North Metro Parkway East, Phoenix, AZ 85051
#6. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4585 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032
#5. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (427 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2502 E Camelback Rd Ste 199, Phoenix, AZ 85016
#4. Durant's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (809 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2611 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1118
#3. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Desert Ridge- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 21001 N Tatum Blvd Desert Ridge, Phoenix, AZ 85050-4206
#2. Steak 44- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (821 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5101 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018-1623
#1. Stockyards Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (587 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5009 E Washington St Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85034-2023
