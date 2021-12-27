Highest-rated steakhouses in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor
Kichigin // Shutterstock
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Seattle on Tripadvisor .
Tripadvisor
#22. Rain Shadow Meats- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-3762
Tripadvisor
#21. Boca Restobar & Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Argentinean, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 416 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102-5010
Tripadvisor
#20. Aerlume Seattle- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2003 Western Ave Suite C, Seattle, WA 98121-2161
Tripadvisor
#19. Wedgwood Broiler- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8230 35th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115-4817
Tripadvisor
#18. Bourbon Steak Seattle- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1433 4th Ave Seattle, Seattle, WA 98101-2215
Tripadvisor
#17. Miller's Guild- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 612 Stewart St, Seattle, WA 98101-1212
Tripadvisor
#16. Daniel's Broiler - Leschi- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle, WA 98122-6591
Tripadvisor
#15. Red Cow- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1423 34th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-3300
Tripadvisor
#14. Flintcreek Cattle Co.- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8421 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103-4236
Tripadvisor
#13. Daniel's Broiler Prime Steaks & Seafood- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 808 Howell St Hyatt Regency Seattle, Seattle, WA 98101-1384
Tripadvisor
#12. Buenos Aires Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2328 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1617
Tripadvisor
#11. Jak's Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3701 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105-3909
Tripadvisor
#10. Bateau- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1040 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122-3825
Tripadvisor
#9. Zane + Wylie's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 624 Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98101-1717
Tripadvisor
#8. JaK's Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4548 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116-4111
Tripadvisor
#7. The Grill From Ipanema- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2313 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1616
Tripadvisor
#6. Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (510 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 809 Fairview Pl N, Seattle, WA 98109-4452
Tripadvisor
#5. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (726 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 727 Pine St Grand Hyatt Hotel, Seattle, WA 98101-1815
Tripadvisor
#4. El Gaucho Seattle- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (600 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2200 Western Ave cross street: Blanchard, Seattle, WA 98121-1921
Tripadvisor
#3. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1301 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Tripadvisor
#2. The Butcher's Table- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2121 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2716
Tripadvisor
#1. Metropolitan Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,585 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 820 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98104-1502
