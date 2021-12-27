ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Highest-rated steakhouses in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tyeph_0d1pp9fm00
Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Seattle on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRUgP_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#22. Rain Shadow Meats

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-3762
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqwF5_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#21. Boca Restobar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Argentinean, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 416 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102-5010
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWUbZ_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#20. Aerlume Seattle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2003 Western Ave Suite C, Seattle, WA 98121-2161
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTrz8_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#19. Wedgwood Broiler

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8230 35th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115-4817
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqGmM_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#18. Bourbon Steak Seattle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1433 4th Ave Seattle, Seattle, WA 98101-2215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5xDI_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#17. Miller's Guild

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 612 Stewart St, Seattle, WA 98101-1212
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sxdo6_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#16. Daniel's Broiler - Leschi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle, WA 98122-6591
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vCIq_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#15. Red Cow

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1423 34th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-3300
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CILQv_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#14. Flintcreek Cattle Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8421 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103-4236
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHFXM_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#13. Daniel's Broiler Prime Steaks & Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 808 Howell St Hyatt Regency Seattle, Seattle, WA 98101-1384
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tgqvl_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#12. Buenos Aires Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2328 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1617
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBGqo_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#11. Jak's Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3701 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105-3909
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nz5jL_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#10. Bateau

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1040 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122-3825
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqZdC_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#9. Zane + Wylie's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 624 Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98101-1717
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nm11o_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#8. JaK's Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4548 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116-4111
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9v3Q_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#7. The Grill From Ipanema

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2313 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1616
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tpnoy_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#6. Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (510 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 809 Fairview Pl N, Seattle, WA 98109-4452
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SY2t7_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#5. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (726 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 727 Pine St Grand Hyatt Hotel, Seattle, WA 98101-1815
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eREit_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#4. El Gaucho Seattle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (600 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2200 Western Ave cross street: Blanchard, Seattle, WA 98121-1921
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YqCzj_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#3. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1301 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FwjX_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Butcher's Table

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2121 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2716
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WnGWJ_0d1pp9fm00
Tripadvisor

#1. Metropolitan Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,585 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 820 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98104-1502
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Steakhouses#Restaurants#Bordelaise#B Arnaise#Au Poivre#Outback Steakhouse#Italian#American#Steakhouse Price#Wa#Argentinean
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy