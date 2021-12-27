Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Seattle on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Rain Shadow Meats

Tripadvisor

#21. Boca Restobar & Grill

Tripadvisor

#20. Aerlume Seattle

Tripadvisor

#19. Wedgwood Broiler

Tripadvisor

#18. Bourbon Steak Seattle

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-3762- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Argentinean, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 416 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102-5010- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2003 Western Ave Suite C, Seattle, WA 98121-2161- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8230 35th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115-4817- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1433 4th Ave Seattle, Seattle, WA 98101-2215

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Miller's Guild

Tripadvisor

#16. Daniel's Broiler - Leschi

Tripadvisor

#15. Red Cow

Tripadvisor

#14. Flintcreek Cattle Co.

Tripadvisor

#13. Daniel's Broiler Prime Steaks & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 612 Stewart St, Seattle, WA 98101-1212- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle, WA 98122-6591- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: French, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1423 34th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-3300- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8421 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103-4236- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 808 Howell St Hyatt Regency Seattle, Seattle, WA 98101-1384

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Buenos Aires Grill

Tripadvisor

#11. Jak's Grill

Tripadvisor

#10. Bateau

Tripadvisor

#9. Zane + Wylie's

Tripadvisor

#8. JaK's Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2328 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1617- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3701 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105-3909- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1040 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122-3825- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 624 Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98101-1717- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4548 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116-4111

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. The Grill From Ipanema

Tripadvisor

#6. Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

Tripadvisor

#5. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#4. El Gaucho Seattle

Tripadvisor

#3. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (284 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2313 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1616- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (510 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 809 Fairview Pl N, Seattle, WA 98109-4452- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (726 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 727 Pine St Grand Hyatt Hotel, Seattle, WA 98101-1815- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (600 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2200 Western Ave cross street: Blanchard, Seattle, WA 98121-1921- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1301 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. The Butcher's Table

Tripadvisor

#1. Metropolitan Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2121 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2716- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,585 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 820 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98104-1502