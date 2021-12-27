Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Nashville on Tripadvisor .

#27. Logan's Roadhouse

#26. Logan's Roadhouse

#25. Logan's Roadhouse

#24. STK Steakhouse

#23. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (53 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1715 Gallatin Pike N, Nashville, TN 37115-2123- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (108 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3011 Armory Dr Ste 300 Corporate Headquarters, Nashville, TN 37204-3722- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (37 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 727 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204-4644- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (2.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 700 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203-3304- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2021 Gallatin Pike N #296, Nashville, TN 37115-2097

#22. Logan's Roadhouse

#21. LongHorn Steakhouse

#20. E3 Chophouse

#19. House of Cards

#18. Char Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (369 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2506 Music Valley Dr, Nashville, TN 37214-1003- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1175 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1628 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3267- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 119 3rd Ave S Lower Level, Nashville, TN 37201-2032- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3988 Hillsboro Pike Ground floor of the Vertis, Nashville, TN 37215-2717

#17. The Palm - Nashville

#16. Rodizio Grill - Nashville

#15. Santa Fe Cattle Company

#14. Morton's The Steakhouse

#13. Deacon’s New South

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (749 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 140 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4252- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,271 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 166 2nd Ave N Suite C, Nashville, TN 37201-1929- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (770 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2520 Music Valley Dr Opryland, Nashville, TN 37214-1003- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (401 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 618 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219-2428- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 401 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219-2310

#12. Jimmy Kelly's

#11. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#10. Sperry's Restaurant

#9. The Standard

#8. Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (531 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 217 Louise Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-1811- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (360 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2100 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-5200- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5109 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205-2802- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (320 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 167 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37203-3731- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (504 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3015 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-1344

#7. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

#6. Oak Steakhouse Nashville

#5. Old Hickory Steakhouse

#4. Kayne Prime

#3. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (288 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 2525 W End Ave Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37203-1738- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 801 Clark Pl, Nashville, TN 37203- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (829 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN 37214-1200- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,135 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1103 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203-3105- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (580 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 250 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4206

#2. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Nashville

#1. Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, a Nashville Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (545 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 300 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219-1611- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (577 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 201 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203