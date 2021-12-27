ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Highest-rated steakhouses in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYHr9_0d1pp58s00
Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Nashville on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UkMQk_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#27. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1715 Gallatin Pike N, Nashville, TN 37115-2123
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAPv2_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#26. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3011 Armory Dr Ste 300 Corporate Headquarters, Nashville, TN 37204-3722
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCxwg_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#25. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 727 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204-4644
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07nxi8_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#24. STK Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 700 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203-3304
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFCUL_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#23. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2021 Gallatin Pike N #296, Nashville, TN 37115-2097
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2aWu_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#22. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (369 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2506 Music Valley Dr, Nashville, TN 37214-1003
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qwZb_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#21. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1175 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLXsp_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#20. E3 Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1628 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3267
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bd9b3_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#19. House of Cards

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 119 3rd Ave S Lower Level, Nashville, TN 37201-2032
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUdaL_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#18. Char Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3988 Hillsboro Pike Ground floor of the Vertis, Nashville, TN 37215-2717
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLZKG_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#17. The Palm - Nashville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (749 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 140 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4252
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTbzJ_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#16. Rodizio Grill - Nashville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,271 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 166 2nd Ave N Suite C, Nashville, TN 37201-1929
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jj7T8_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#15. Santa Fe Cattle Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (770 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2520 Music Valley Dr Opryland, Nashville, TN 37214-1003
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yRdF_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#14. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (401 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 618 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219-2428
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RxdW0_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#13. Deacon’s New South

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 401 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219-2310
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2Lxt_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#12. Jimmy Kelly's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (531 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 217 Louise Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-1811
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCXZr_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#11. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (360 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2100 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-5200
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPTfT_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#10. Sperry's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5109 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205-2802
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F27bH_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#9. The Standard

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (320 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 167 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37203-3731
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0ESE_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#8. Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (504 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3015 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-1344
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1os5qe_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#7. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (288 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2525 W End Ave Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37203-1738
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPmq5_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#6. Oak Steakhouse Nashville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 801 Clark Pl, Nashville, TN 37203
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KS9m7_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#5. Old Hickory Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (829 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN 37214-1200
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hh1Bv_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#4. Kayne Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1103 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203-3105
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYeJe_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#3. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (580 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 250 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTnSz_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#2. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Nashville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (545 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219-1611
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DzOZu_0d1pp58s00
Tripadvisor

#1. Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, a Nashville Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (577 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 201 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

