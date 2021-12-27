Highest-rated steakhouses in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Nashville on Tripadvisor .
#27. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1715 Gallatin Pike N, Nashville, TN 37115-2123
#26. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3011 Armory Dr Ste 300 Corporate Headquarters, Nashville, TN 37204-3722
#25. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 727 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204-4644
#24. STK Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 700 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203-3304
#23. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2021 Gallatin Pike N #296, Nashville, TN 37115-2097
#22. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (369 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2506 Music Valley Dr, Nashville, TN 37214-1003
#21. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1175 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217
#20. E3 Chophouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1628 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3267
#19. House of Cards- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 119 3rd Ave S Lower Level, Nashville, TN 37201-2032
#18. Char Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3988 Hillsboro Pike Ground floor of the Vertis, Nashville, TN 37215-2717
#17. The Palm - Nashville- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (749 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 140 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4252
#16. Rodizio Grill - Nashville- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,271 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 166 2nd Ave N Suite C, Nashville, TN 37201-1929
#15. Santa Fe Cattle Company- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (770 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2520 Music Valley Dr Opryland, Nashville, TN 37214-1003
#14. Morton's The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (401 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 618 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219-2428
#13. Deacon’s New South- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 401 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219-2310
#12. Jimmy Kelly's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (531 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 217 Louise Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-1811
#11. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (360 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2100 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-5200
#10. Sperry's Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5109 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205-2802
#9. The Standard- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (320 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 167 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37203-3731
#8. Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (504 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3015 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-1344
#7. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (288 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2525 W End Ave Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37203-1738
#6. Oak Steakhouse Nashville- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 801 Clark Pl, Nashville, TN 37203
#5. Old Hickory Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (829 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN 37214-1200
#4. Kayne Prime- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1103 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203-3105
#3. Bob's Steak & Chop House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (580 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 250 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4206
#2. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Nashville- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (545 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219-1611
#1. Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, a Nashville Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (577 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 201 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
