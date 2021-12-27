Highest-rated steakhouses in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Sacramento on Tripadvisor .
#12. Momo's Meat Market- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5776 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95820-1802
#11. Lil Joe's Over Million Steaks- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Diner, Steakhouse
- Price: $
- Address: 1710 Del Paso Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95815-3034
#10. Sizzler- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2901 Advantage Way, Sacramento, CA 95834
#9. Sizzler- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5815 Madison Ave, Sacramento, CA 95841
#8. Iron Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2422 13th St, Sacramento, CA 95818-2207
#7. Arthur Henry's Supper Club & Ruby Room- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3406 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817-2823
#6. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3698 N Freeway Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95834-2904
#5. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1340 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825-3202
#4. Morton's The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 621 Capitol Mall, Sacramento, CA 95814-4724
#3. Echo and Rig- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814-2312
#2. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 501 Pavilions Ln Pavilions Shopping Plaza, Sacramento, CA 95825-4742
#1. Dawson's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1209 L St, Sacramento, CA 95814-3936
