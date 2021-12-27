ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated steakhouses in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Sacramento on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mwq6_0d1posXz00
Tripadvisor

#12. Momo's Meat Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5776 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95820-1802
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14TSzN_0d1posXz00
Tripadvisor

#11. Lil Joe's Over Million Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Diner, Steakhouse
- Price: $
- Address: 1710 Del Paso Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95815-3034
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dLPcs_0d1posXz00
Tripadvisor

#10. Sizzler

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2901 Advantage Way, Sacramento, CA 95834
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsWs3_0d1posXz00
Tripadvisor

#9. Sizzler

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5815 Madison Ave, Sacramento, CA 95841
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxWzf_0d1posXz00
Tripadvisor

#8. Iron Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2422 13th St, Sacramento, CA 95818-2207
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmSkT_0d1posXz00
Tripadvisor

#7. Arthur Henry's Supper Club & Ruby Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3406 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817-2823
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00JGbJ_0d1posXz00
Tripadvisor

#6. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3698 N Freeway Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95834-2904
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAai7_0d1posXz00
Tripadvisor

#5. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1340 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825-3202
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2horsw_0d1posXz00
Tripadvisor

#4. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 621 Capitol Mall, Sacramento, CA 95814-4724
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqVMU_0d1posXz00
Tripadvisor

#3. Echo and Rig

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814-2312
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZCtI_0d1posXz00
Tripadvisor

#2. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 501 Pavilions Ln Pavilions Shopping Plaza, Sacramento, CA 95825-4742
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DlA9Z_0d1posXz00
Tripadvisor

#1. Dawson's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1209 L St, Sacramento, CA 95814-3936
- Read more on Tripadvisor

