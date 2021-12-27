Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#13. Brio Italian Grille

Tripadvisor

#12. Tucanos Brazilian Grill

Tripadvisor

#11. Harbor Seafood & Steak Co

Tripadvisor

#10. Braza Grill

Tripadvisor

#9. Sizzler

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (437 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 80 S Regent St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-1952- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (351 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 162 S 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1145- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2302 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-1216- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5927 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84107-7222- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3429 S Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84119-3403

Tripadvisor

#8. Sizzler

Tripadvisor

#7. Texas de Brazil

Tripadvisor

#6. Ruby River

Tripadvisor

#5. Rodizio Grill - Salt Lake City

Tripadvisor

#4. Christopher's Prime Tavern & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2111 S 1300 E (Sugarhouse), Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2823- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (204 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 50 S Main St Ste 168 Ste 168, Salt Lake City, UT 84101- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 435 S 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2805- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (329 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 600 South 700 East 2nd Floor, Salt Lake City, UT 84102- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 110 W. Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Tripadvisor

#3. Spencer's Steaks and Chops

Tripadvisor

#2. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Tripadvisor

#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (317 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 255 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 20 S 400 W # 2020 #2020, Salt Lake City, UT 84101- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 275 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1915