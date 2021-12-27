Highest-rated steakhouses in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated steakhouses in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor .
#13. Brio Italian Grille- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (437 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 80 S Regent St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-1952
#12. Tucanos Brazilian Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (351 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 162 S 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1145
#11. Harbor Seafood & Steak Co- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2302 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-1216
#10. Braza Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5927 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84107-7222
#9. Sizzler- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3429 S Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84119-3403
#8. Sizzler- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2111 S 1300 E (Sugarhouse), Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2823
#7. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 50 S Main St Ste 168 Ste 168, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
#6. Ruby River- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 435 S 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2805
#5. Rodizio Grill - Salt Lake City- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 South 700 East 2nd Floor, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
#4. Christopher's Prime Tavern & Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 110 W. Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
#3. Spencer's Steaks and Chops- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (317 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 255 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
#2. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 20 S 400 W # 2020 #2020, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 275 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1915
